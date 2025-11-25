This year’s edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate has a different vibe.

To start with, Georgia Tech is ranked in the top 25, and perhaps until last week’s loss to Pitt, the Yellow Jackets were a legitimate Playoff contender. That success for Georgia Tech is a rarity in recent decades.

However, it isn’t the only thing that makes this year’s game different.

It’s also being played at a neutral site for the first time since the two teams played at Ponce de Leon Park in 1912.

This could maybe work to UGA’s advantage.

Saturday’s game is at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, a venue in which the Bulldogs have been comfortable. UGA beat Texas in the SEC Championship last December there and dominated Clemson there last September.

Two years prior to that, it blew out Oregon to open the 2022 season, followed it up by coasting past LSU that December in the SEC championship and a few weeks later, outlasted Ohio State in a thriller in the CFP semifinal — all of those games were also in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Georgia Tech got a handsome payday for selling its home game to the Benz, but in doing so, might’ve also sold away its potential advantage.

Georgia gets to play in a stadium in which it has racked up plenty of wins, and Tech could see a season that began with promise end with a very familiar feeling — another loss to UGA.

Trivia time

How many overtimes did Georgia and Georgia Tech play in 2024?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Georgia expects to have ‘challenging’ time with Haynes King

Wide receiver London Humphreys recalled the Georgia win over Georgia Tech last year as fun. He caught a touchdown in the win, where the Georgia offense finished with 44 points.

The defense did not have as enjoyable of night. The Bulldogs gave up 42 points and 563 yards of offense, the second-most ever by a Kirby Smart defense at Georgia.

Quarterback Haynes King, who accounted for five touchdowns, returns for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia, conversely, will likely be without their top defensive player in CJ Allen. He suffered a knee injury in the win against Texas and is not expected to suit up this week.

That will put even more onto the plates of Georgia’s linebackers this week.

“A lot more challenging this week in terms of vision, eye control, keys,” Smart said. “There’s a lot of stuff going on in the backfield.”

Chris Cole, Raylen Wilson and Justin Williams will all see an uptick in playing time with Allen on the sideline. Cole got the start alongside Wilson last week, while getting plenty of tidbits from Allen in street clothes.

Update odds to win the CFP

Ohio State, +175 Indiana, +450 Texas A&M, +800 Georgia, +850 Notre Dame, +900 Oregon, +1200 Texas Tech, +1300 Alabama, +1600 Ole Miss, +2500 Oklahoma, +3500

Georgia injury update

Smart provided an update on some of Georgia’s injured players those Monday. He said running back Chauncey Bowens “looks good” after he did not play against Charlotte due to a leg injury.

Bowens did dress on Saturday. Neither did Kyron Jones, who has not played since Georgia’s game against Auburn due to a foot injury.

“Yeah, we were hopeful to get Kyron back last week,” Smart said. “He was hurting a little bit, still dealing with some pain down in the ankle. And we’ll continue to progress in this week.”

Wide receiver Talyn Taylor dressed out but did not play on Saturday.

“He’s making good progress,” Smart said following Saturday’s game. “He’s been through this before and he’s progressing well.”

For more injury updates, use the link below.

Photo of the day

Georgia players run onto the field before an NCAA football game against Georgia Tech at Sanford Stadium, Friday, November 29, 2024, in Athens. Georgia won 44-42 in eight overtimes. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the day

Running back Nate Frazier on his game-winning two-point conversion against Georgia Tech in 2024:

“It was unreal, man. I thought I was dreaming for a moment. It didn’t feel real, but as you could see if you watch the play, I give all the credit to my linemen.”

OL Nyier Daniels dismissed from team following driving-related arrest

Smart said that offensive tackle Nyier Daniels has been dismissed from the team following his arrest on Sunday.

“Have not had a chance to talk to him or his family but he will no longer be with us,” Smart said.

The redshirt offensive tackle was arrested on 13 charges. Three were felonies — one count of felony fleeing from an officer and two counts of second-degree child cruelty — per the updated Jackson County jail log. Daniels was also charged with 10 misdemeanor charges, including reckless driving and exceeding maximum limits.

Daniels is a redshirt freshman from Newark, New Jersey. He was booked at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, according to the Jackson County jail log.

Commerce police say that Daniels was driving more than 100 miles per hour in a 25 MPH zone in Commerce, Georgia. The police had already pulled over Brandi Canada Green for running a stop sign, Daniels’s mother, when Daniels drove by. At that point, an officer began to pursue Daniels.

As the chase of Daniels ensued, the police allege that Green’s car “entered the roadway in front of the Commerce Police Department supervisor and was blocking the supervisor from passing to assist the officer in the chase.”

Green was going over 100 miles per hour according to Commerce Chief of Police Jeff Drossman and would not pull over despite attempts being made by the supervisor. Eventually, the supervisor passed Green in an effort to catch up with Daniels. However, police lost sight of Daniels on I-85 South at mile marker 144. The police then waited for Green to pass by.

Trivia answer

Eight