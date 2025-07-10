All eyes will be on Georgia recruiting again this weekend as the Bulldogs could add two more commitments on Saturday.

Four-star athlete Tyriq Green will announce his pledge as will five-star tight end Kaiden Prothro.

Green’s commitment, if it were to come, would continue a recent trend of success for UGA at Buford, and it would maintain the Bulldogs’ momentum in the defensive secondary.

Prothro has been a contested recruitment. However, he’s been a priority for Georgia throughout the entire process. There are rumors of high-dollar NIL deals being offered to him, but thus far, UGA’s confidence as it relates to Prothro seemingly remains high.

If UGA can win with one or both of these prospects, the unprecedented run of success Georgia has been on as of late will only become more impressive.

Media Days: What will next CFP format look like?

College football has until December 1 to decide what the new College Football Playoff format could look like in 2026.

Conventional wisdom is we are headed for a 16-team playoff. Most influential voices are behind that, whether they like it or not.

The debate is over how those 16 teams are selected. Two formats are being chiefly discussed right now: the “5-11 format” and the “AQ format.”

The first has gained strong backing from the ACC and Big 12 along with increasing support from the SEC. It suggests five automatic qualifications for the four power conference champions and the highest-ranked group of five champion.

The last 11 bids are all at-large, meaning they are simply given to the next best 11 teams.

The “AQ format,” backed by the Big Ten, would grant four automatic qualifiers to the top four teams in the Big Ten and SEC, two AQ’s to the Big 12 and ACC and one AQ to the top group of five team.

That would leave three remaining at-large bids for anyone to receive.

Now, let’s talk some actual football.

Lacking offensive firepower hurts UGA offense preseason ranking

Georgia’s offense hopes to make some strides back to the lethal unit it was from 2021 to 2023.

The Bulldogs famously added several skill players in the transfer portal and hope a new bunch of starters can improve offensive line play.

But many of UGA’s offensive starters will have proven nothing when they take the field on August 30. Other SEC units return results that trump Georgia’s potential, according to Mike Griffith’s SEC offense preseason rankings.

Griffith ranked Georgia at No. 6 entering the 2025 season. The Bulldogs trailed top-rated Alabama, followed by LSU, Florida, Texas and Texas A&M.

Fromm: How Smart is molding Gunner’s mindset

Former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm would understand how Kirby Smart molds a mindset better than anyone. He essentially started three full seasons for Smart, which no other Georgia quarterback has done.

So when Fromm explained how Smart might be preparing Gunner Stockton’s mind on DawgNation Daily, we figure it was worth a listen.

Fromm suspects Smart has helped the form the national narrative of questioning Stockton’s ability entering 2025. Smart has been known to motivate players with doubt in the past, so it doesn’t seem out of character for Georgia’s head coach.

“I wonder if he has anything to do with this, and I’m talking about Coach Kirby Smart, of playing this narrative into his hands,” Fromm said. “Thinking from his perspective, ‘this is kind of right where I want the team, right where I want Gunner.’

I want Gunner in this hungry mindset, but I don’t want to put too much on his shoulders. I don’t want to put too much pressure, or stress, (or have him) feeling the weight of the world on his shoulders.”

The doubting narrative could push both sides, lighting a fire under Stockton while reminding him he’s not expected to make every play. Georgia’s offense doesn’t figure to revolve around Stockton throwing the ball 35 times per game, and as long as Stockton can play his part with tenacity, the offense could be poised for a strong season ahead.

SEC Media Days prep: One intriguing trend

The prime week of talking season is right around the corner, and coaches and players from all 16 SEC institutions will face every kind of question.

Everything from job security to pregame playlists will be covered as we get to know the faces of SEC football a little better.

One trend we can note before the week even starts can be found in the coaching lineup. For the second time in 20 years and the first time since 2019, the SEC will have no new head coaches entering a season.

It doesn’t happen often, as so many programs expect to finish near the top of the conference every season. It sets the table for a fire-happy fall, as several head coaches roll into 2025 with some job pressure.

Names like Hugh Freeze (Auburn), Brent Venables (Oklahoma) Jeff Lebby (Mississippi State) and Sam Pittman (Arkansas) will all face questions about turning the program around before they’re turned away.

Other names could - and probably will - emerge. It was a quiet year for coaching searches, but that could change quickly with a few early-season losses.

