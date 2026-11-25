Morning, y’all!

It’s been a hectic week, with the news breaking that Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann will become the next head coach at Florida State.

We know the Bulldogs have secured a spot in the final SEC championship, but just like we mentioned Monday, Georgia coach Kirby Smart isn’t looking past the Bulldogs’ final regular season matchup.

So, today, let’s start off with what Smart said about Georgia Tech at his Monday news conference.

As a reminder, this is the final DawgNation newsletter this week, so no Feature Friday (don’t worry, next week’s will be worth the wait!). We will pick it back up Monday.

No matter how you’re spending it, I hope everyone has an amazing Thanksgiving!

Everything Smart said as Georgia faces Georgia Tech

“Big rivalry game,” Smart said. “One that a lot people in this state watch and look forward to. I know (Georgia Tech coach Brent Key) well. I’ve known him a long time. Really good football coach. I know they haven’t had the kind of season that they want to have, but I also know that records can be thrown out the window when it comes to this game.

“The physicality in this game’s unmatched. I think that’s what you look for in a rivalry game. You look over the history of the last three, four, five years, it’s really been one of the most physical games we’ve played. They’re physical at the point of attack. They believe in running the ball just like we do, so both teams are built very similarly in terms of the culture and the way they want to strike people and block people.

“So our guys will be focused on this game, and we’ve got Thanksgiving going on, so it’s always a different kind of week, as most college kids aren’t. Hopefully we’ll have a great turnout for this game at home Saturday.”

Read Connor Riley’s full story on Smart’s comments here.

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key hugs Georgia head coach Kirby Smart after they met at mid-field before their NCAA game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Atlanta, Ga. Georgia won 16-9. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shake hands after Georgia beat Georgia Tech during an NCAA college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Friday, November 28, 2025 in Atlanta. Georgia won 16-9 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key shake hands after Georgia won 44-42 over Georgia Tech in eight overtimes during an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Friday, November 29, 2024, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

And here’s a nugget from Mike Griffith’s story on the upcoming Georgia-Georgia Tech game that I thought y’all may find interesting:

“Indeed, the Yellow Jackets have a distinction no SEC team can match having played Georgia within single digits in their most recent three meetings:

• A 16-9 loss in Atlanta in 2025

• A 44-42, 8OT loss in Athens in 2024

• A 31-23 loss in Atlanta in 2023

UGA is a 35.5-point favorite in this season’s contest, per the FanDuel Sports Book."

Read Mike’s full story here.

Trivia time

What is Georgia’s record vs. Georgia Tech in the Smart era?

Does Schumann’s move to FSU affect this commit’s UGA future?

There are hard things in life. Hard life-shaping choices.

Schumann made one of those earlier this week. That led to one from McEachern linebacker Joakim Gouda. Because Schumann taking the job at FSU was not something that the 4-star Georgia football commit took lightly.

Gouda is the nation’s No. 11 linebacker and the No. 155 overall prospect for 2027 on the 247Sports Composite.

The faith-minded linebacker prayed and fasted over it for a time.

“Since I got the news until early morning (Tuesday),” Gouda said. “I fasted for something I was convicted by personally.”

Schumann was a key cog in his decision to choose UGA. Schumann’s track record of developing Butkus Award winners and future NFL draft picks is unmatched over the last 10 years in college football, if not far longer than that.

In the end, Gouda did reach his conclusion.

“He deserved it,” Gouda told DawgNation. “I had a feeling it would happen since FSU was doing so poorly, but I never wanted it to happen. It felt unreal at first but I’m still going to Georgia.”

Gouda was just the latest in a string of defensive recruits who have said they will wish Schumann the very best, but will remain locked in with Georgia.

DawgNation has gotten confirmation from the following UGA commits over the last several hours:

4-star S Adryan Cole

4-star S Seth Williams

3-star CB Nash Johnson

3-star DL Antwan McKoy

3-star DB Braylon Miller

3-star EDGE Olayiwola Taiwo

Now add Gouda to that list. For a lot of reasons. He trusts Smart to find the right way to develop him over the next few years as he chases his dream of playing in the NFL.

“Yeah,” Gouda said. “And who Kirby already has in the building.”

That leaves the two JUCO commits in the class. It is not expected to be a game-changer for the recruitment of either 4-star cornerback Alius Mayo or 4-star defensive lineman Christian Mays.

DawgNation has learned that they may want to wait and see what happens next with the defensive coordinator spot before finalizing their decisions.

Read Jeff Sentell’s full story here.

4-star LB commit Joakim Gouda soaks in the atmosphere during Georgia's 70-20 win against Western Kentucky on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

4-star LB Joakim Gouda is the top LB on Georgia's board for the Class of 2027. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Trivia answer

8-1