The first College Football Playoff top 25 of the season has been released, and the news was mostly good for Georgia. The Bulldogs came in at No. 5.

UGA also can boast two ranked wins after Ole Miss was slotted at No. 6 and Tennessee slipped in at No. 25.

Given the nature of this season, and the dramatic comebacks Georgia has been forced to complete almost every week, it’s a legitimate success for it to be where it is.

Beyond the Bulldogs, the committee made at least one curious decision. There was offseason chatter that the Playoff deliberations would include some acknowledgement of strength of schedule. However, given the chance to prove it cares about that, this committee decided to pass.

Ohio State was ranked first despite arguably having a less impressive resume than the two other unbeatens, Indiana and Texas A&M. Similarly, one-loss Alabama was fourth even though it already has four wins against ranked teams.

It was an opportunity lost for the committee, and it should be taken as a reminder to UGA that it would be wise to handle its own business on the field because this committee -- no matter what it says it intends to do -- will always be an unpredictable group.

Check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

What is the highest Georgia debuted in the College Football Playoff Rankings?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Kirby Smart not big on Mississippi State noisemaker advantage

Smart is not one to get caught up in distractions, but Mississippi State’s cowbell-crazy crowd will be hard to ignore and could factor into the game.

“Noise is noise,” Smart said when asked about the unique crowd experience awaiting Georgia at 61,337-seat Davis Wade Stadium in the noon game on Saturday in Starkville.

The No. 5-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (7-1, 5-1 SEC) are only an 8 1/2 point favorite over Mississippi State (5-4, 1-4), despite the fact the home team has not beaten an SEC opponent in Davis Wade Stadium in three years, a streak of 11 consecutive conference losses.

The Maroon Bulldogs of Mississippi State did, however, beat then-No. 12 Arizona State at home (24-20, Sept. 6) and take both No. 23 Tennessee and No. 13 Texas to overtime in Starkville this season before losing 41-34 to the Volunteers and 45-38 to the Longhorns.

Opposing coaches have taken note of the unique noise experience at Mississippi State.

CFP Rankings

Ohio State Indiana Texas A&M Alabama Georgia Ole Miss BYU Texas Tech Oregon Notre Dame Texas Oklahoma Utah Virginia Louisville Vanderbilt Georgia Tech Miami USC Iowa Michigan Missouri Washington Pittsburgh Tennessee

Former Georgia star Brock Bowers has career-day for Raiders in return from injury

Brock Bowers got used to winning at Georgia, as the Bulldogs were 42-2 his three seasons in the program and won back-to-back national titles.

Bowers, the first-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2024 NFL Draft, has proven he could adjust to pro ranks, but he’s yet to allow himself to accept losing.

Bowers had 12 catches for 127 yards and three touchdowns in his first game back after missing three games with a knee injury, but Las Vegas lost a 30-29 game, leaving Bowers glum.

“It’s not a great feeling, you want to come back in here and celebrate with the guys,” said Bowers, who set a record in 2024 for the most receptions by any rookie in a single season.

“It kind of sucks, you can’t really celebrate anything.”

Perhaps, but people did take note it was the first time a tight end had at least 125 receiving yards an three touchdowns since Rob Gronkowski recorded that feat in 2014.

Bowers also set an NFL tight ends record with 22 games to start has career featuring two catches or more and reached 1,500 career receiving yards faster than any tight end since the NFL merger in 1970.

Photo of the day

Georgia players tight end Oscar Delp (4), offensive lineman Drew Bobo (74) and offensive lineman Micah Morris (56) celebrate with fans after defeating Florida in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (John Raoux /Associated Press)

Quote of the day

Wide receiver Noah Thomas on preparing to play in Mississippi State’s environment:

“I’m sure Coach Smart will have the cowbells playing at practice. That’s one of their little things they do, but I feel like preparation is key. So as long as we work hard throughout the weeks of practice, we’ll be good on Saturday.”

Georgia football comes in at No. 5 in first College Football Playoff rankings

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season are out, with the Georgia Bulldogs coming in at No. 5.

To this point in the season, Georgia is 7-1 and 4-1 in SEC play. The Bulldogs have ranked wins over No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 25 Tennessee. The lone loss came against No. 4 Alabama, one of nine SEC teams ranked in the top 25.

Atop the College Football Playoff rankings for Week 11 are Ohio State, followed by Indiana at No. 2. Texas A&M rounds out the top five at No. 3.

Georgia will have the opportunity to add to its resume, as the Bulldogs have games against No. 11 Texas and No. 17 Georgia Tech on the schedule. Georgia hosts Texas on Nov. 15 while it plays the Yellow Jackets on Nov. 28 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Trivia answer

No. 1 in 2017 and 2021