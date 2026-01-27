On Monday’s edition of DawgNation Daily, I spoke about former Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch generating NFL draft buzz. ESPN’s Mel Kiper had Branch as a first-round pick in his first mock draft, which was recently released.

If this proves to be an accurate preview of this April’s draft, then it should be considered no small feat. Since Kirby Smart became Georgia coach in 2016, the Bulldogs have only produced two first-round picks at the offensive skill positions — running back Sony Michel in 2018 and tight end Brock Bowers in 2024.

Furthermore, Branch would have emerged at UGA in a way that he didn’t at his previous stop, USC. Branch combined for just 78 catches over two seasons with the Trojans in 2023-24. Yet Branch had 81 receptions last fall in his lone season at UGA.

Branch’s success helps push back against the narrative that Georgia is somehow not a friendly place for receivers.

It’s also hopefully a template for what we’ll see in 2026. The program needs to replicate Branch’s success with at least one of the receivers who’ll be called upon to step up in his absence.

If they can do that, then Georgia could make even more strides offensively this upcoming fall.

Georgia women’s basketball bounces back into AP Top 25

The Georgia women’s basketball team is riding a wave, and that momentum has led to the Lady Bulldogs being ranked in the Top 25 for the first time in nearly three years.

Georgia came out ranked No. 23 in the AP Top 25 poll on Monday, one of a record 10 SEC teams that are in this week’s poll.

It’s the most teams from any conference ranked in the AP Top 25 in a single week in the history of the poll. Last year, the SEC had 10 men’s teams ranked in the Top 25 for a few weeks.

Undefeated UConn is ranked No. 1, followed by UCLA (19-1), but then comes the flood of SEC teams with No. 3 South Carolina (20-2), No. 4 Texas (19-2), No. 5 Vanderbilt (20-1) and No. 6 LSU (18-2).

The Lady Bulldogs (18-3, 4-3 SEC) had two of their three losses come against the No. 3 Gamecocks (65-43) and No. 6 Tigers (80-59), with their only other loss coming on the road against current No. 17 Ole Miss (79-62).

Georgia men’s basketball drops out of AP Top 25

The Georgia men’s basketball team fell out of the AP Top 25 poll this week for the first time since December.

The Bulldogs fall from the poll comes on the heels of an 87-67 setback at unranked Texas on Saturday in a game Georgia led 37-30 at halftime.

The Bulldogs had been ranked in the AP Top 25 poll the previous six weeks, their longest stretch of that kind since the 2002-03 season.

Georgia is No. 32 in the “NET” rankings, which is a computerized metric used by the NCAA tournament committee when selecting and seeding teams for the NCAA tournament.

The Bulldogs rank second in the nation in scoring (93.4 points per game) while continuing to lead the country in fastbreak points per game (23.10) and blocked shots per game (7.2).

UGA was projected as a No. 7 seed in the NCAA tournament by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi entering into its road game at Texas.

Georgia plays host to Tennessee at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in a game originally scheduled for Tuesday night before the schools agreed to move back a day on account of inclement weather.

Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (center) celebrates a touchdown reception with running back Cash Jones (right). (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Sept. 13, 2025: Georgia defeated Tennessee, 44-41 in overtime at Neyland Stadium. Running back Josh McCray accounted for the game-winning touchdown after Tennessee missed a go-ahead field goal in regulation.

Georgia football QB Ryan Montgomery ‘couldn’t be happier’ after first year

Ryan Montgomery’s Georgia football story added its freshman chapter last fall. It unfolded as he hoped it would.

“I came here to be developed,” he said at the Sugar Bowl. “That’s why I came to Georgia. It is such a prestigious program. The culture here is just different. I love being here in the facility. There’s really nowhere else I’d rather be.

“I love the guys in the room. My teammates. I’d do anything for them. It has just been an awesome opportunity. I’ve just been excited to learn, continue and grow.”

Montgomery redshirted this year while serving as the No. 3 QB behind Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi. He played in the Charlotte game and completed his only pass attempt for 12 yards.

“This place is amazing,” Montgomery said. “It is such a great opportunity to be here and I couldn’t be happier.”

Montgomery, who was the nation’s No. 12 QB coming out of high school, didn’t require a lot of NIL to induce him to Athens. He was the one who actually pitched UGA about being a Dawg.

