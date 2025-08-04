Today is a day I look forward to all summer.

I’ll broadcast DawgNation Daily live from the site of our Corky Kell-Dave Hunter Classic kickoff luncheon. The event celebrates the return of high school football and previews the incredible four-night, season-opening event -- which begins next week.

It’s a great indicator that the season truly is almost here.Speaking of high school football, Georgia and Georgia Tech did battle on the recruiting trail this weekend for a defensive lineman from Clarke Central high school, and this one went the way of the “good guys.”

UGA added four-star prospect Anthony Lonon Jr. as its 31st commitment to the 2026 class. Plenty of analysts have had their eyes on him for months as he’s risen in the rankings and grown his fame.

This could prove to be a significant recruiting win for the Bulldogs in the years ahead.

In other news, Georgia had its first padded practice of fall camp on Saturday, and all indications are it was a spirited one.

Georgia builds on its No. 1-ranked recruiting class

Chuck another four stars on Georgia’s top-ranked 2026 recruiting class.

A local UGA legacy chose the Bulldogs over Georgia Tech on Saturday. Defensive lineman Anthony Lonon Jr. announced his decision at Clarke Central High School, just a couple miles away from Sanford Stadium.

Lonon’s father signed with Georgia in 1995 and lettered in 1996 and 1997. A neck injury cut his career short, adding to the significance of Anthony Lonon Jr.’s commitment.

“I guess going to Georgia means to me, just not only carrying on a legacy because that’s what everybody thinks,” Lonon Jr. said. “But writing my own story. Finishing what my Dad started, but at the same time, I’m here because I feel like I fit there and I can really prosper in this environment.”

“I’m not going to say that’s the reason I’m going there,” he said. “It’s great to have the opportunity to go to the same place and perform.”

That wasn’t the main reason he chose Georgia. That would be the way the Bulldogs have developed defensive linemen over the Kirby Smart era.

“100 percent,” he said. “Especially for the defensive lineman, I feel like UGA is one of the perfect spots you could be.”

Lonon is the 31st commitment and seventh defensive lineman of the class. You can watch DawgNation’s video coverage and analysis of Lonon’s commitment here.

ESPN’s CFP, title odds have Georgia behind SEC favorite

ESPN only gave one team better odds than Georgia to make the College Football Playoff and win the national championship, and you don’t need to overthink who it might be.

Texas, the preseason favorite to win the SEC, is also ESPN’s odds-on favorite to win the national title. The Longhorns were given an 83.9% chance to make the CFP and a 24% chance to win the title.

Georgia came in second nationally at 78.6% and 17.9%.

Filling out the top five were Ohio State (70.6%, 10.8%), Alabama (66.2%, 10.8%) and Penn State (63.8%, 7%).

Every SEC team’s odds in top 25

1. Texas 83.9% playoffs, 24% win CFP

2. Georgia 78.6% playoffs, 17.9% win CFP

4. Alabama 66.2% playoffs, 10.8% win CFP

10. Tennessee 38.5% playoffs, 2.3% win CFP

Texas A&M 34.3% playoffs, 2.3% win CFP

12. Ole Miss 30.7% playoffs, 1.5% win CFP

13. LSU 30.3% playoffs, 2.1% win CFP

18. Auburn 21.8% playoffs, 1.1% win CFP

22. South Carolina 20.3% playoffs, 1% win CFP

23. Oklahoma 18.4% playoffs, 0.8% win CFP

25. Florida 14.5% playoffs, 0.7% win CFP

Elijah Griffin: A Dude, but not The Dude

More player press conferences meant a few more players hyping up true freshman Elijah Griffin.

The highest-rated member of Georgia’s 2025 recruiting class got some more love from a couple of teammates on Thursday.

“He’s going to be a dude, EG,” linebacker Raylen Wilson said of Griffin. “I feel like our whole defensive line unit is going to be good this year. And EG is a young guy that showed flashes in the spring, and I feel like he’s going to do good for us.”

“Well, I’d have to say for all the younger defensive linemen, like, they’re here at the University of Georgia,” offensive lineman Micah Morris said. “They got recruited here to come to the University of Georgia, so obviously they’re ready for it. They’re big-time players. Elijah, along with all the defensive linemen here are ready to go and they’re taking great strides.”

While Griffin sounds to be on a fast track to SEC stardom, he can’t be the only young UGA defensive lineman to stand out. Georgia is also looking for relatively unexperienced players like Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and Jordan Hall to step up.

Them, along with Christen Miller, and Xavier McLeod, will be key to Georgia’s defensive success this season.

“If we’re going to be good up front and we’re going to stop the run, it starts with that group,” Kirby Smart said. “I mean, it’s everybody, but it really starts with the defensive line and what kind of mentality that room has.”

Photo of the Day

4-star Clarke Central DL Anthony Lonon Jr. is a dual UGA legacy.

Quote of the Day

Kirby Smart on the level of fire, passion and energy he sees from his players in fall practice:

“I see it in the players every day, and it starts with 110 heat index last week, seeing them out there running in that and facing it. And, you know, they don’t always have it all the way through that 110 heat index with, you know, five or 10 or 20 53s they got to run. But they do push and challenge each other.”

“That’s what I’m enjoying about this team so far is they’re not afraid to hold each other accountable and get after each other because they know that they’re stronger together than they are apart.”

UGA starting LB talks NIL money

Wilson’s quote about Griffin wasn’t the only one to catch traction on Thursday.

Georgia’s starting linebacker was asked about the significance of NIL in relation to Georgia’s slogan of “fire, passion and energy.”

“I feel like everybody’s more bought into the fire, passion, energy thing because I feel like nowadays college football, mostly people care more about money,” Wilson said. “Here we make sure that’s not the biggest issue. We focus on the passion and the love for the game.”

The comments come in the wake of Smart’s famous line from SEC Media Days: “We sell relationships, not transactions.”

Of course, UGA has its fair share of NIL compensation to spread. But it has recently lost several elite recruits to schools with presumably deeper pockets.

For Wilson, more money elsewhere apparently didn’t matter as much.

“On my end, I came in not caring about the money,” Wilson said. “We didn’t talk about money before I came here. I was just focused on development and the bigger thing after this.”

