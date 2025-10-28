Five-star quarterback, and Georgia commit, Jared Curtis visited Vanderbilt Saturday for the Commodores’ win against Missouri.

Anytime a prized recruit announces a surprise, last-minute visit it’s going to generate attention. Curtis’ plans certainly fit the bill for that.

Everyone close to Curtis seem to all be saying the same thing. Curtis was happy to attend a big game for his hometown team, but his pledge to UGA is as strong as ever.

We have no reason to disbelieve that. However, that didn’t stop Nate Bargatze, the popular comedian who was the special guest picker on ESPN College GameDay -- which was broadcasting from Nashville on Saturday -- from making a public pitch to Curtis to flip to Vandy.

Bargatze was mostly joking as he implored Curtis. Yet that didn’t stop some UGA fans from being nonplussed with ESPN for allowing its pregame show to become a recruiting vehicle to pry away its top commitment.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was asked about Bargatze’s performance on Monday, and he mostly shrugged it off. My advice would be for UGA fans to follow suit.

All indications are Curtis really wants to be at Georgia, and the attention he got on TV only reinforces how big a deal he could be once he arrives.

Florida plans to pressure Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton

Florida coach Billy Gonzales said his Gators are bringing energy to their preparation for their annual rivalry game with Georgia in the wake of Billy Napier’s firing on Sunday.

“They were excited about just getting on the field, getting back on the grass, and it went well,” said Gonzales, who has been promoted from receivers coach into the interim head coaching role.

“So, we’re obviously getting ready for this week’s game, and guys are working hard right now.”

Georgia opened as a 7 1/2-point favorite, but the line has dipped to 7 points, an indication that the majority of the early money is being bet on the Gators in their 3:30 p.m. game against the No. 5-ranked Bulldogs on Saturday in Jacksonville.

Gonzales wasn’t shy about how Florida planned to attack Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton, who has led Georgia to a 6-1 start that’s including a 4-1 mark in SEC play.

“The main thing is for us is to hopefully be able to cause some pressure to him, and to cause pressure means being able to coverage in the back end as well,” Gonzales said.

It’s a Florida defense that sacked Texas quarterback Arch Manning six times in a 29-21 win over a Longhorns team that was ranked No. 9 at the time of the teams’ meeting, on Oct. 4.

Updated AP Poll

Here is the updated AP Poll after Week 9:

Ohio State, 7-0 Indiana, 8-0 Texas A&M, 8-0 Alabama, 7-1 Georgia, 6-1 Oregon, 7-1 Ole Miss, 7-1 (+1) Georgia Tech, 8-0 (-1) Vanderbilt, 7-1 (+1) Miami, 6-1 (-1) BYU, 8-0 (+1) Notre Dame, 5-2 Texas Tech, 7-1 (+1) Tennessee, 6-1 (+3) Virginia, 7-1 (+1) Louisville, 6-1 (+3) Cincinnati, 7-1 (+4) Oklahoma, 6-1 (-5) Missouri, 6-2 (-4) Texas, 6-2 (+2) Michigan, 6-2 (+4) Houston, 7-1 USC, 5-2 Utah, 6-2 Memphis, 7-1

Everything Smart said as Georgia gets ready for ‘momentum game’ with Florida

Smart knows things can get weird down in Jacksonville, Florida.

So even with the rival Florida having an interim coach, Smart wants his team to be ready for any and everything the Gators might be willing to throw at the favored Bulldogs.

Smart touched on a number of topics at his Monday press conference. Use the link below to read a full transcript of his remarks.

Tight end Lawson Luckie (7) and running back Cash Jones (32) celebrate with fans after Georgia's 34-20 win against Florida at EverBank Stadium.

Smart on the Georgia-Florida rivalry:

“If you can’t get up for a game like this, you don’t need to be playing.”

Georgia-Mississippi State game time updated

The SEC has announced a television network and game time for Georgia’s Nov. 8 game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Week 11 contest will start at noon ET. ESPN or ABC will broadcast the game, with a final decision being made on Sunday.

Georgia last visited Mississippi State back in 2022, with Georgia winning 45-19.

The two teams met in Athens last season, with Georgia pulling out a 41-31 win over the visiting Bulldogs.

To date, Mississippi State is 4-4 on the season, with all four losses coming in SEC play. Two of them came in overtime against Tennessee and Texas, while Mississippi State also has a two-point loss to Florida on its ledger.

Mississippi State is 1-19 in SEC games since the start of the 2023 season.

Mississippi State faces Arkansas this week, with the Bulldogs traveling to Fayetteville, Arkansas.

As for Georgia, it will take on the Florida Gators in Jacksonville, Florida.

Georgia is 6-1 on the season and 4-1 in SEC play. Georgia and Florida were both off this past weekend, giving both programs time to work on each other.

“We’re working today on ourselves,” Smart said. “We’re working on Florida. We’re working on other opponents we have coming down the road because we think it’s important to do that and get exposure to something that’s different. You don’t want to be in unfamiliar territory when you’ve got these games and these short weeks when you have time right now to look at it. So, yes, we’re going to be working on Florida. Yes, we’re working on opponents. And yes, we’re working on us.”

Florida will be led by an interim coach in Gonzales, who took over for Napier.

Georgia’s game against Florida is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.

