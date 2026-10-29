Morning, y’all!

This Saturday’s Georgia-Florida game is taking place in Atlanta, and will certainly have a different look and feel than usual.

One thing that’s not going anywhere?

The desire these rival teams have to beat each other and claim (or retain) bragging rights.

One Florida player has even a little extra motivation than that, not that this game needs much more excitement. But as our “DawgNation Daily” host Brandon Adams points out, Georgia may get a little bulletin board material with these comments:

Saturday will be the first time Florida wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. plays in the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.

But it will not be the first time the talented wide receiver suits up against the Georgia Bulldogs while playing for one of their top rivals.

Singleton played for Georgia Tech in 2023 and 2024. Then last season he played for Auburn.

He’s 0-3 in his career against Georgia. Which raises the stakes for Singleton all the more for Saturday.

“It means a lot to me,” Singleton said at Florida’s media availability on Tuesday. “I still have yet to beat them, yet to beat Kirby Smart. But I have to, in this year, I’ll beat Kirby Smart.”

Georgia is very familiar with Singleton. Georgia running backs coach Josh Crawford coached Singleton at Georgia Tech during the 2023 season.

Singleton has played well against Georgia, as he’s totaled 15 receptions for 196 yards and a touchdown in his three games against the Bulldogs.

His most productive games against Georgia came when he was paired with Buster Faulkner at Georgia Tech. Faulkner is in his first year as Florida’s offensive coordinator after spending the previous three seasons in Atlanta in the same role.

Read Connor Riley’s full story here.

Georgia Tech wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (right) runs for a touchdown against Georgia at Sanford Stadium on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia coach Kirby Smart watches from the sideline as his team battles Auburn at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, in Athens. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

If you missed Wednesday’s episode of “DawgNation Daily,” Brandon does a deep dive on Singleton’s comments and also helps preview the Florida game overall.

You can watch the full episode on our YouTube channel here.

Watch "DawgNation Daily," hosted by Brandon Adams, every weekday morning. (DawgNation) (dawgnation /AJC)

Trivia time

In the Smart era, can you guess Georgia’s record in games following a loss?

(DawgNation) (dawgnation /AJC)

Second-to-last time I’ll mention this this week!

Daily reminder to sign up for our first DawgNation Invasion this Saturday at Cosm Atlanta. I’ll be there along with most of the DawgNation team, and we can’t wait to visit with y’all.

Be sure to get your tickets ahead of time.

Where UGA ranks in CFP projections

The first College Football Playoff rankings drop next Tuesday, offering a first glimpse at how the CFP committee ranks the top teams in the sport.

To this point in the season, Georgia has certainly looked like a team worthy of being included in the first rankings. The Bulldogs are 6-1 on the season, with their best win coming on the road at No. 10 Alabama.

The Bulldogs are currently the No. 3 team in the AP poll. Should Georgia win this weekend — far from a given — the Bulldogs will only further solidify their case to be in the College Football Playoff.

As for how the national media views Georgia with regard to making the College Football Playoff, most have the Bulldogs safely in the field.

“Georgia’s statement win against Alabama is better than anything Indiana and Notre Dame have on their résumés,” ESPN’s Heather Dinich wrote of Georgia. “The 20-17 win at Alabama is Georgia’s lone win against a ranked opponent, while Indiana and Notre Dame are searching for a statement win. Bama beating Texas A&M by double digits Saturday was a boost for Georgia. The Dawgs are still one of the SEC’s best on both sides of the ball, ranking in the top three in both scoring offense and defense.”

Dinich has Georgia as the No. 3 team in her rankings, behind both Miami and Ohio State.

John Talty of CBS Sports had Georgia as the No. 2 team in his rankings, as he still predicts Georgia to win the SEC. The Bulldogs are one of just two one-loss SEC teams at this point, with Kentucky being the other.

Andy Staples of On3 has Georgia at No. 3 in his rankings. But Staples interestingly has Georgia’s opponent this weekend, Florida, as the No. 10 team in his rankings.

Read Connor’s full story here.

Georgia football injury report: Bolden listed as questionable

The first SEC availability report of the week has been published.

Among the names to know for Georgia, safety KJ Bolden has been listed as questionable after he missed the team’s loss against Auburn.

In his place, Georgia started Ja’Marley Riddle. He had six tackles and a pass deflection.

“Ja’Marley’s improving,” Smart said this week. “He plays more strong safety than anything else. He’s very intelligent. He has good instincts, and he communicates really well. He’s improved with every week. He improves every day in our system, understanding how to do things.”

Smart also discussed the status of Kyron Jones. He has not been listed on the availability report this season, but he did not play against Auburn.

“He’s dealing with a tough lower leg extremity that’s bothered him some. It’s really hard to manage for him,” Smart said on the SEC coaches teleconference call Wednesday. “He’s not able to have the volume that he probably needs for practice. He’s got to do things on banked reps. He’s a guy that’s been in our program a long time. He’s a really tough, hard-nosed player that works his tail off every day. He gives everything he’s got. He’s been helping us more on special teams.”

Running back Chauncey Bowens and wide receiver Isiah Canion were listed as questionable.

Defensive back Tyriq Green, wide receiver Thomas Blackshear and outside linebacker Amaris Williams were listed as out.

Read Connor’s full story here.

Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden watches a replay during the second half against Florida at EverBank Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Trivia answer

17-3