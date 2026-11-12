Morning, y’all!

We’ve had quite a bit of news this week, but today let’s take a closer look at Missouri, No. 1 Georgia’s upcoming opponent.

The Tigers are at No. 22 in the College Football Playoff committee’s latest rankings.

The Bulldogs have’t played at Sanford Stadium in nearly a month, with a bye week, a game in Atlanta and an away game, so I know we’re all excited they’re back on home turf.

Let’s get into it:

Georgia exorcised a lot demons when it went on the road to beat Ole Miss last week.

This week it will get another shot at two former Ole Miss players who had a hand in dealing some painful losses to the Bulldogs.

Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons spent the previous two seasons with the Rebels. When Georgia briefly knocked Jaxson Dart from the 2024 meeting, Simmons came on to replace him.

Georgia held a 7-0 lead and was looking to put some further distance between itself and the upset-minded Rebels.

Yet Simmons came in cold and led the Rebels on a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Simmons completed five of his six pass attempts on the drive for 64 yards. Georgia put Ole Miss in multiple third-and-long situations on the drive, but Simmons got them out of it.

Ole Miss did not trail again that day, as it went on to win 28-10.

“I have a lot of respect for him,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Simmons. “He came in against us and played with a lot of confidence there at Ole Miss.”

Simmons began the 2025 season as the starting quarterback for the Rebels. Yet an early-season injury opened the door for Trinidad Chambliss, who never gave the job back. He led the Rebels to a semifinal appearance in the College Football Playoff at the expense of Georgia.

Using the transfer portal, Simmons ended up at Missouri. He’s started every game for the Tigers this year. He’s thrown for 18 touchdowns to just two interceptions. He ranks fourth in the SEC in passing yards with 2,204.

“His accuracy, his arm strength, his anticipation of throws,” Smart said of Simmons. “I’m a big baseball fan. He’s an elite baseball player, pitcher. His throws are different. They get there really fast. He can whip it out. He can throw it anywhere.

“I think we all saw the throw he made a couple weeks ago over the middle, touch, timing. He can do it all. He’s a really good athlete. So he’s in a good system with a tremendous arm talent with really good wideouts around him.”

One of those wideouts for the Tigers was with Simmons at Ole Miss. And the Bulldogs have an even longer history with Cayden Lee.

Like Simmons, he transferred to Missouri from Ole Miss this offseason. Lee leads the SEC in receiving yards and receptions this season.

Lee is from Kennesaw, Georgia and was a 3-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle. He played for Kennesaw Mountain High School but, more notably, trained with former Georgia wide receiver Terrence Edwards.

The Missouri receiver is only listed at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, but he has always been a far better football player than a raw athlete.

“Getting to see him kinda grow through those years with him. The guy loves football, man,” Smart said. “He played so well even the last couple years while at Ole Miss and gave us problems. He’s had an outstanding year this year. Just incredible. The catches he’s made, the tough catches, the meaningful catches, the third-down catches. And they utilize him really well.”

Smart noted that he spoke with Lee after last year’s game against Ole Miss. In two games against the Bulldogs, Lee had just five receptions for 26 yards. But in 2024, Lee had four receptions for 81 yards.

With Simmons in the game, he found Lee for a 12-yard gain on a fourth-down play and then hit Lee again for a 20-yard pickup on third-and-seven.

With the two at Missouri this year, they’ve only further developed that connection.

“They have a really good system to utilize his skill set,” Smart said of Lee. “Just so impressed with a kid that I watched grow up coming to our camps. He’s just done a tremendous job. I have so much respect for his competitive character and his family.”

Read Connor Riley’s full story here.

Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons (13) passes while under pressure from Mississippi linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis /Associated Press Photo Stream)

Missouri wide receiver Cayden Lee scores a touchdown against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/James Pugh) (James Pugh /Associated Press Photo Stream)

Trivia time

Lee leads the SEC in receiving yards. Can you guess how many he has through nine games?

Schumann hopes Georgia can create identity crisis for Mizzou

Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann has heard his name bandied about for head coaching jobs before, but the only job he’s interested in is stopping Missouri.

The 36-year-old Schumann works side-by-side with Smart to keep the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs’ defense dialed in each week, adjusting personnel packages and adding pressure and coverages each week depending on the opponent.

The 36-year-old Schumann explained in his interview with “Glory, Glory,” UGA’s NIL-funded media initiative, that Georgia knows what it’s in for in the 3:30 p.m. game on Saturday.

“I think they have a very clear identity,” Schumann said of the Tigers, who will enter into Sanford Stadium fighting to keep fleeting College Football Playoff hopes alive.

“It goes back to when we’ve played them in the past, I think that’s been instilled in them, (and) they do a great job sticking to the plan and being patient.”

Missouri (6-3, 3-3 SEC), at its best, has scored decisive wins over Florida (45-17), Texas A&M (27-6) and at Arkansas (34-10) before its most recent game against Texas (a 34-20 loss).

A closer look at the boxscore against the ultra-talented Longhorns shows a 20-20 tie through three quarters and a handful of pivotal calls that had they gone the other way could have produced a different result.

Missouri actually average more yards per rush than Texas and forced more turnovers, a strong recipe for success.

“They run the ball really well, they have multiple great backs,” Schumann said, referring to tailback Jamal Roberts, whose 1,071 rushing yards are most in the SEC.

“The quarterback is really efficient, he’s a difficult guy to get to, gets the ball off his hand really fast (and) they also throw the ball vertically down the field at a really high rate.”

To Schumann’s point, Missouri has allowed the fewest sacks per game in the SEC (1.00) and 12th-fewest in the nation.

Read Mike Griffith’s full story here.

Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann instructs during 2026 G-Day spring football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Glenn Schumann enters Sanford Stadium during the DawgWalk prior to the Texas game on Saturday, November 15, 2025, in Athens. Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Why the coaching rumors around Schumann feel different this time

Schumann is no stranger to being in coaching rumors.

Georgia’s last two defensive coordinators were hired to become head coaches at Power 4 schools after their third seasons on the job. This is year five for Schumann as Georgia’s defensive coordinator and defensive playcaller.

He was a candidate for the North Carolina job in 2024. The Philadelphia Eagles interviewed him for the defensive coordinator job following the 2022 season. He’s routinely on preseason “coaching names to watch” lists.

But what’s different now compared to those past seasons is that Schumann is the architect of a truly dominant defense. Georgia gave perhaps the best defensive performance of Schumann’s tenure this past weekend against Ole Miss.

“He did a good job calling the game, and our kids stuck to the plan,” Smart said. “The plan was to possess the ball offensively, own the line of scrimmage. They did that in the first half and then stayed aggressive on defense. The kids bought into that. There’s a lot of things that went into that game, between walks, disguises, a lot of things that we spent a lot of time on.”

Smart was Alabama’s defensive coordinator for seven seasons before finally leaving to become the head coach at Georgia, his alma mater.

Schumann is an Alabama graduate, but that job doesn’t appear to be opening anytime soon.

The Power 4 jobs that are open at this point are Baylor, Maryland and Florida State. NC State is reportedly set to hire Philip Rivers, though that announcement has not been finalized just yet.

Of the open jobs, Florida State is the one Schumann has been most connected to. It’s a job that you can win at, even with uncertainty regarding Florida State’s place in the ACC.

Schumann has also recruited the areas around Tallahassee, Florida, incredibly well. Consider that senior linebacker Raylen Wilson picked Georgia over his hometown. Wilson is having a stellar season for the Bulldogs as he’s tied for the team lead in tackles while ranking second in sacks and tackles for loss.

Trivia answer

835 receiving yards