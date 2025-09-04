Before we fully move on to Austin Peay on Saturday, there are some takeaways from last weekend’s win over Marshall I want to share.

First of all, I had said that the No. 1 thing I wanted to see was a fast start. Specifically, I wanted to see UGA score twice in the first quarter. That’s exactly what occurred, and the Bulldogs were up 14-0 after 15 minutes. Mission accomplished!

I also enjoyed the debut of wide receiver Zachariah Branch, the recent transfer from USC, and the expanded role for running back Dwight Phillips. Both players added some much-needed excitement to the Georgia offense, and I hope it continues in the weeks to come.

A big question for UGA is how much quarterback Gunner Stockton would be allowed to run, and at least for this week, the answer was that he ran quite a bit. This is also a fun, new wrinkle for the UGA offense.

The bottom line is last Saturday wasn’t a perfect day for the Bulldogs, but it was about as good as you could expect a tune-up like this to be. And it makes me curious to see where they go from here.

Saturday can’t get here soon enough.

Trivia time

When was the last time Georgia played Austin Peay? And for bonus points, what was the final score?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Kirby shares ‘what’s next’ for Gunner Stockton

Gunner Stockton now has 2.5 games of significant action under his belt.

He’s shown he can handle reading defenses pre-snap, communicate checks, make throws at all three levels, escape the pocket, and take a big hit.

So what’s next for Gunner with his first road SEC game now just nine days away?

“Next step is to continue to gain confidence,” Kirby Smart said of Stockton. “(That’s) in trusting his offensive line for play action shot plays, and the two-minute (offense) before the half.”

It doesn’t seem so much like a confidence boost in his own abilities as a comfortability in the offense. Watching Stockton play and jaw with opposing defenders, he’s clearly got some confidence in himself.

“I thought he did an excellent job of improvising when things weren’t there, or there was a breakdown,” Smart said on Tuesday. “That was probably the best thing he did, was take care of the ball, protect the ball, and make plays with his legs. He continues to get better. The next step is play with a little more confidence.”

‘Peanut’ isn’t just a sprinter

Dwight Phillips Jr. wasn’t a name that many Georgia fans would have known this time last week.

Then, he scored Georgia’s first touchdown on the season, using his blazing speed to beat the Marshall defense outside on a toss sweep. It isn’t the first time Georgia has used Phillips Jr. in the outside run game, as he could be UGA’s fastest player.

He finished with 60 yards rushing on five carries on Saturday, a new career high.

Phillips Jr. — or Peanut, as the team calls him — has been working to be more than a speed guy for Georgia. His roots are in Track & Field, as his father was a long jump gold medalist in the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece.

But the younger Phillips Jr. doesn’t want to be a track athlete for Georgia. He’s up to 185 pounds and is adding other tools besides speed to his repertoire.

“He knows he has areas he has to improve on,” Smart said. “But the great thing about Dwight, Peanut, is that he’s not afraid of the hard work. He embraces what his weaknesses are, and he’s trying to get better at those.”

Ryan Puglisi’s development accelerated by early playing time

Ryan Puglisi showed the rest of DawgNation a piece of what cornerback Ellis Robinson already knew on Saturday. Georgia’s backup quarterback completed five of eight passes for 59 yards on his first drive, which ended with a 23-yard touchdown toss.

“He’s a really good quarterback,” Robinson said of Puglisi. “I’ve been knowing him for a good little minute now. So I’ve been knowing that he can do, he can throw the ball well, he can run the ball well. He’s a really good athlete and a really good ball thrower, so.”

Robinson wasn’t the only one to compliment Puglisi’s performance from Saturday. Kirby Smart, who has been more publicly complimentary of quarterbacks in recent years, has plenty to say about his redshirt freshman.

“Yeah, that’s what we’ve seen really in camp practices with him,” Smart said. “He does a nice job in the pocket. He’s got really good arm talent. He understands the game. He’s taking more and more reps.

“I think the plays that we’re called with him in there, he’s very comfortable with, and he does a good job. When given the opportunity, we’re gonna continue to develop him.”

Photo of the Day

Georgia quarterback Ryan Puglisi (12) runs with the ball as Marshall defensive lineman Katron Evans (5) pulls the jersey of Ryan Puglisi during the second half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, August 30, 2025, in Athens. Georgia won 45-7 overMarshall. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the Day

Kirby Smart on losing a shutout vs. playing more backups in blowouts:

“Yeah, I learned a long time ago. I’ve never been into stats here. Like, we don’t do that. We play more players when the game’s in hand than probably anybody in the country. I think of those opportunities as development opportunities. It’s why we’ve been really one of the better programs at turning players over in terms of what we put into the draft and lost early outs and having someone ready to go.

“I think that’s, number one, we develop and recruit. Number two, we practice our guys more as twos and threes. And number three, when they get an opportunity to go in the game — which we didn’t last year but in years past we have — we put them in the game.

“And if it costs us a shutout, then that’s a great lesson learned. I’d much rather that kid cost me a shutout in that game than him cost me a touchdown a year later in an SEC game. We just erred on that side.”

Dawgs in NFL kick off 2025 season

There is college football tonight, but if you want to watch some Dawgs, you’ll have to tune into the NFL season opener between Dallas and Philadelphia.

The Cowboys and Eagles are kicking off the NFL season in Philadelphia, which is now home to six former Bulldogs on the Eagles’ active NFL roster.

On the other side, former UGA star receiver George Pickens is making his debut with the Cowboys. Oh, and former Georgia offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer (sorry if the name triggered anyone) will debut as the Cowboys’ head coach.

Trivia answer

The last played in 2018 and the final score was 45-0.