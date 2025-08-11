Georgia held its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday, and there have been plenty of rumors about what happened based on some whispers from boosters who were in attendance.

Your mileage may vary about what you hear and how much of it you choose to believe. However, there is one thing numerous sources seem to agree on: Kirby Smart was in a good mood.

Not necessarily during the practice, of course. On the field, he was a howitzer of profanity-laced motivation the way he always is. But once it was over, when he briefly met with the Magill Society members in attendance, it has been reported that Smart might have even smiled.

The back story is that Kirby, like most ambitious men, is almost always in a hurry. Yet on Saturday, according to a few folks who were there, Smart didn’t seemed too rushed, and maybe even took a few more questions than normal.

What does it mean? Maybe nothing.

Or maybe it’s worth considering that, as we all try to determine how good Georgia will be this season, the guy who knows them the best seems to be at peace about their progress at the moment.

Check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

What year was the last time Georgia beat LSU?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

First practice report rumors surface from observers

Only a few outsiders got a look at Georgia’s first fall scrimmage on Saturday, but all of DawgNation can hear about where the Bulldogs are at with just two preseason weeks left.

It was, as Georgia scrimmages go, par for the course. The Bulldogs’ defensive talent was still strong enough to limit an offense still finding its identity with a litany of new starters.

Onlookers said presumed starting quarterback Gunner Stockton made some nice throws, but it looked like another slow offensive start in the closest thing to game action since the Sugar Bowl.

Observers also noted a touchdown pass to a well-covered Noah Thomas from presumed backup quarterback Ryan Puglisi.

Georgia’s other hyped newcomers at the position -- specifically Zachariah Branch, Talyn Taylor and CJ Wiley -- all made impressive plays on Saturday as well.

For other bullet points on the ongoing CB2 battle, the hype around freshmen defensive lineman Elijah Griffin and more, check out the DawgNation story below.

Size matters at WR. Just look at Thomas, Young

One of the gaping holes in Georgia’s offensive scheme last season had nothing to do with play calling and everything to do with personnel.

That was a big, physical receiver at the “X” position, a staple of Kirby Smart’s early Georgia offenses. Think Javon Wims, Jeremiah Holloman and Lawrence Cager.

And without a purely dominant tight end like Darnell Washington or Brock Bowers to fill the void in 2024, Georgia just lacked physicality on the offensive perimeter.

But not anymore, if Noah Thomas (6-5, 205) and Colbie Young (6-3, 215) have anything to say about it.

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo talked about UGA’s need to produce more explosive runs than it did last season. Of course, that starts with the offensive line, but receivers that block well can turn a six-yard gain into a six-point play.

Taller options will also help Stockton in the red zone and in the deep passing game this year. Thomas will especially stand taller than likely every defensive back he faces this season.

Indeed, Bobo has plenty more to be excited about at receiver than he did halfway through last season. Bobo has plenty of compliments for both Young and Thomas when he spoke to the media last week.

Stetson stands out for Rams in preseason start

It might be too early to start closing the book on Stetson Bennett’s NFL career.

The backup quarterback of aging starter Matthew Stafford delivered a promising preseason outing on Saturday. Bennett helped the Los Angeles Rams to a 31-21 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The former Heisman finalist and two-time national champion was 16-of-24 passing for 188 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 11 yards on the carries.

“I thought Stetson had great command,” L.A. Rams coach Sean McVay said. “…He got through some progressions well today.”

Bennett, who said he is learning daily from a fellow former Bulldog in Stafford, is expected to start the next preseason game against the L.A. Chargers.

“I think just more mature, more comfortable in the system, tighter with the guys,” Bennett said. “I think the thing with Rags (Ragone), is just day after day, we’re just doing the same things. Continue to get grind, (and) don’t get bored with the basics.

“That (also) goes back to Kirby, just chopping day after day, keep working, and if it’s not as good as you want, there’s going to be ebbs and flows, so just keep going.”

Photo of the Day

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback and offensive most valuable player Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates with the trophy after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday, January 9, 2023 to secure a second consecutive national title. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the Day

Stetson Bennett on what he’s learned about being an NFL quarterback:

“I’d say, for sure, (the NFL game is) fast. I was blessed at Georgia going against studs, you see why they’re doing now, just absolute animals, that helped going into it, and then reps and reps with rags, and these guys building it.”

“It’s not going to be a straight uphill climb, it’s going to zig, it’s going to zag. There will be ebbs and flows again, so it’s trusting the process and chopping wood.”

Branch growing as top returner, too

Zachariah Branch was brought in as a receiver, but anyone who watched his film -- combined with the timely departure of former punt returner Anthony Evans III -- knew he had a good chance to start on special teams.

Branch has impressed special teams coordinator Kirk Benedict with the same tools that made him an FWAA Freshman All-American as USC’s punt returner.

“Zach’s done a great job,” Benedict said. “I think obviously he brings something that you don’t get all the time, which is in-game experience. In-game experience is really valuable, and it’s good for him to have that. I think he’s gonna come here, and he’s gonna have a positive impact on our return units.”

Benedict also noted Branch isn’t the only option to return kicks and punts. He also listed Sacovie White, Landon Roldan, Talyn Taylor, Cash Jones and London Humphreys.

But if the reports pointing to Branch’s next-level speed and wiggle are true, combined with his experience, he seems poised to be a go-to guy in two phases of the game this season.

Trivia answer

2013