There’s a new poll in town, and many would say it’s the only one that matters until the College Football Playoff selection committee gets involved in November.

The official preseason AP top 25 poll is out, and it had Georgia in a familiar location, near the top. Georgia sits behind several premier programs, two of which it beat last season.

That poll will be vastly different before the month of August is finished just due to the many top 25 matchups on the table. So, take UGA’s ranking for what it’s worth, but remember where they started the year, especially if they finish it better.

Georgia lands in top 5 of first AP poll

The Bulldogs came in at No. 5 in the first AP poll of the new college football season.

Texas started as the preseason top-ranked team, followed by Penn State, Ohio State and Clemson. Of note, Texas and Ohio State will play in week one.

It marked the eight-straight season that UGA started inside the top five. It’s also Georgia’s lowest preseason ranking since 2021, when No. 5 Georgia opened the season against No. 3 Clemson.

The Bulldogs were ranked No. 1 in the last two preseason AP polls.

Georgia will also start the year at No. 4 in the Coaches Poll, announced last week.

Three top-10 matchups in Week One

With official rankings out and a full slate of must-watch football in Week One (NOT to be confused with the European Week Zero), here’s a look at the three games between top 10 teams in Week One.

Saturday

No. 1 Texas at No. 3 Ohio State (Noon)

No. 9 LSU at No. 4 Clemson (7:30)

Sunday

No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 10 Miami (7:30)

The hat that boasts Todd Hartley’s greatest strength -- and dilemma

Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley is mainly known as a recruiting whiz and a strong developer of his position.

To be as good of a coach as Hartley is, you’ve got to have some personality. We don’t get to see coaches being themselves all the time, especially in press conferences, but Hartley had a moment while speaking with reporters the other day that seemed genuine and comical.

Hartley was talking about his greatest strength and dilemma, the embarrassment of talent he has collected at the tight end position. Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie will lead a star-studded room, including elite underclassmen Jaden Redell, Elyiss Williams and Ethan Barbour.

That’s the strength side. Unfortunately for Hartley, it also means he has way more talent than he can put on the field.

A fan recently send Hartley a keepsake that expresses his problem perfectly.

“Got a hat sent to my house, and it says, run the damn 13 personnel,” Hartley said with a laugh. “So I got it right in my office. As soon as you open the door, I leave my door open, the first thing you see is that hat that says, ‘run the damn 13 personnel.’”

Hartley tweeted a picture of the hat, which references a personnel package that contains three tight ends on the field and one running back. It’s a rare sight to see for many college programs, but 13 personnel could be a real weapon thanks to Hartley’s work on the recruiting trail.

Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley at the Dawg Walk before taking on Tennessee before a primetime Sanford Stadium crowd on November 16, 2024 (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation).



UGA DC Glenn Schumann on elite freshmen defensive lineman Elijah Griffin:

“You know, you always want to temper expectations on young players, but he has a maturity to him, a work ethic to him. He’s obviously a big guy with a lot of athleticism, so we hope that Elijah’s able to help us this year.

“The capacity with which he’ll be able to help us is really about how he continues to grow and advance, but he’s had a good start to camp.”

Stockton, Luckie connect on NIL deal

Georgia’s veteran quarterback and tight end are teaming up for an NIL deal with Associated Credit Union, a member-owned financial institution in Georgia.

Gunner Stockton and Lawson Luckie were selected for the deal due to their “strong connection to the communities they come from,” according to an ACU spokesman.

“Partnering with Gunner and Lawson allows ACU to engage with younger audiences in a way that feels genuine, aspirational and rooted in shared values,” said spokesman Rob Kremer.

Former All-American safety Malaki Starks represented ACU last season. The company also hopes to work through Stockton and Luckie, exploring the possibility of taking part in football clinics with local schools, mentorship-focused events and youth engagement activities.

“Our guys are incredible,” Kirby Smart said. “Most of our guys have a charitable organization they choose to give to if they have that capacity or maybe one that affected them.”

Trivia answer

Will Muschamp