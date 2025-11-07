I shared an interesting stat on DawgNation Daily on Thursday from ESPN analyst Greg McElroy.

McElroy, no doubt aided by ESPN’s research department, said that Georgia not only had more fourth quarter comebacks than anyone in college football so far this season, it also had the most in the country dating back to Kirby Smart’s first year in 2016.

The question on the mind of all UGA fans is whether the Bulldogs will need another one this Saturday at Mississippi State.

Georgia and Mississippi State are on opposite ends of the SEC standings, but the point spread only has UGA as an 8.5-point favorite. Certainly it seems oddsmakers are on guard for the possibility of another one-score game. Especially given how many close outcomes MSU has already had.

It finally got its first SEC win since 2023 last Saturday against Arkansas, but it nearly beat both Florida and Texas earlier this season.

So, if you were hoping this was the game to relax and watch Georgia coast to an easy victory, you might not get your wish. However, if the previous games this season are a guide, you probably will get plenty of entertainment, and hopefully, another UGA win.

Enjoy the game, and check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

When is the last time Georgia lost to Mississippi State?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Kirby Smart shares reason for Georgia’s close games

Kirby Smart knows what Georgia is doing is not sustainable.

Falling behind early, rallying late. Do it enough and it will get you beat. Georgia saw that against Alabama, where it fell behind 24-14 in the first half and couldn’t get back out in front.

Georgia has flirted with a second loss since that September defeat, yet it has found a way to stave it off.

Should Georgia continue to win, starting against Mississippi State this weekend, it will only further cement itself in the College Football Playoff.

“I do know that it’ll take care of itself if you handle your business, and if you don’t you’ll be worried about a lot of those things,” Smart said. “That’s just the state of college football where it is. We’re trying to control what we can control right now, what’s in our hands.”

The slow starts are nothing new, as it was an issue for last year’s team as well. That might just be a feature, and not a bug, of Smart’s teams. Georgia speaks so often of being a four-quarter team. Almost always, that has been a positive.

But when you’re needing fourth down stops and 82-yard drives to put away Florida, the idea of a four-quarter performance every week becomes less fun.

Week 11 SEC schedule

Georgia (-9.5) at Mississippi State: noon on ESPN

Citadel at Ole Miss: 1 p.m. on SEC Network

Texas A&M (-6.5) at Missouri: 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Auburn at Vanderbilt (-6.5): 4 p.m. on SEC Network

LSU at Alabama (-9.5): 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Florida (-3.5) at Kentucky: 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Earnest Greene illustrates why OL is at its best in the fourth quarter

No one better personifies Georgia’s offensive line in 2025 than Earnest Greene.

There’s talent, as Greene has shown when he’s able to be on the field for Georgia. The problem is that a back injury limited him throughout the first half of Georgia’s 2025 schedule. He played in only two of the first six games. When he was on the field, it wasn’t a great performance.

He returned to the starting lineup against Ole Miss, plugging back in at right tackle. It marked the first time all season that Greene would play in the second half of a game for Georgia.

“It meant everything, honestly,” Greene said this week. “You never take anything for granted, especially playing this sport, but, you know, just having time away from the field and away from the guys and away from teammates sometimes, not being there with them on Saturdays kind of eats at you, so just making sure to stay on top of what I can stay on top of as far as my program, really attacking so I can get back out there with my guys.”

Greene’s return came sooner than expected but it was all the more welcome. The Ole Miss contest marked the first time all season that Georgia did not roll out a new offensive line combination. In the win over Florida, Georgia repeated the same starting offensive line combination from the previous game for the first time all year.

Georgia still rotated along the offensive line, with Juan Gaston subbing in at guard and tackle. But Greene’s return helps offer tremendous flexibility for the Georgia offensive line.

Photo of the day

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 23: Nick Fitzgerald #7 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs is tackled by Roquan Smith #3, Dominik Sanders #24, and Davin Bellamy #17 of the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) /Dawgnation)

Quote of the day

Kirby Smart on Mississippi State’s secondary, who leads the SEC with 11 interceptions:

“They have some long length. I haven’t seen this kind of length in a long time at corner and safety.”

Health of Demello Jones will be a key factor

As Demello Jones exited the field holding his elbow, Georgia feared the worst.

The secondary was already without starter Kyron Jones, who will once again miss this week’s game against Mississippi State because of a foot injury, and KJ Bolden had been ejected from the Florida game because of a targeting foul.

With the Bulldogs set to face a Mississippi State passing offense that has thrown for 988 yards in the past three games, it’s not a great spot for Georgia’s secondary to be in.

Fortunately for Georgia, the injury to Jones was not significant. He was listed as questionable on Wednesday’s availability report. There’s a belief that he’ll potentially be able to go on Saturday.

“Demello, surprisingly, is better than we originally thought,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on Monday. “He’s got some soreness in the elbow, but he may be able to play, so we’re excited that news isn’t as significant as we thought.”

Trivia answer

2010 in Starkville, Mississippi