One of the biggest dramas in college football continues to be the Michigan coaching search in the wake of Sherrone Moore’s firing. So far, all we know is who isn’t getting the job.

As this story lingers, more names are certain to come into focus, and the longer it plays out, the chances increase that Georgia could eventually be impacted. Case in point, FOX analyst Joel Klatt recently floated UGA defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann as a candidate Michigan should consider.

DawgNation certainly wouldn’t want Schumann to leave -- especially given Georgia’s recent defensive performances, including shutting out Alabama for three quarters in the SEC championship game. However, it’s probably a good thing that his name is coming up in these conversations.

Earlier this season, the Bulldogs defense was struggling. As Kirby Smart has said, “naysayers” were in full voice criticizing Schumann for failing to fix the problems. At the time, the notion that Schumann could be an attractive head coaching candidate by season’s end seemed like a remote possibility at best.

But what a difference a couple of months can make. Now the UGA defense is apparently back to its dominant ways.

It’s nice that others are taking notice. Although hopefully Schumann soon lets them know he’s quite content where he is -- at least for now.

Kaiden Prothro: 4-time state champ wraps historic career and is off to UGA

When it was all over, Kaiden Prothro cried. Nobody could blame him for that.

The 5-star Georgia football TE signee had much to be emotional about after his Red Devils clung by their pitchforks late to hold off Lincoln County for a 35-31 win in the GHSA Class A state championship.

The future early enrollee was overcome with emotion when his high school career came to an end.

Prothro wrapped up his time in the Friday night lights as the most prolific catcher of touchdowns in Georgia high school football history. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound senior reset his own state record on Monday afternoon with his 66th career touchdown reception.

Prothro was also emotional about the irony of it all. He clung to his teammate Berkley Perkins most of all as his teammates reveled in another state title win.

With the game on the line, Prothro was sidelined. He caught a bad cramp right before Perkins hauled in a 27-yard pass with 2:34 to go for the game’s final points.

Georgia basketball bounces into Top 25

Georgia basketball is back in the AP Top 25 poll for the first time in nearly a year.

The Bulldogs (9-1) are coming off an impressive 84-65 win on Saturday in Atlanta over Cincinnati and next play at 7 p.m. on Thursday against Western Carolina.

Georgia came in at No. 25 in the AP Top 25 poll released on Monday after being fourth among other teams receiving votes outside of the AP Top 25 last Monday.

Mike White, in his fourth year leading the program since being hired away from Florida, promised in the preseason it would be a faster, higher-scoring Georgia team this season.

“We’ll be in the open floor more, we’ll push tempo a lot more, we won’t play as big, we’ll play smaller lineups, four guard lineups, and lineups where four guys can shoot it,” White said last summer.

“If some of these younger guys can make a jump this fall, than we can play five guys on the perimeter a little bit. We’ll be a better passing team and be a better shooting team.”

That’s what has happened so far, and that recipe has produced a Georgia men’s basketball team that was projected as a No. 8 seed in the NCAA tournament last week in Joe Lunardi’s “Bracketology” on ESPN.

UGA currently carries the No. 17 “NET” ranking, which is a computerize model of ratings utilized by the NCAA tournament selection committee.

Georgia's Danny Ware (28) fumbles as he is hit by West Virginia's Jahmile Addae (left) in the first quarter of the Sugar Bowl Monday, Jan. 2, 2006, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. West Virginia recovered the fumble. (John Bazemore/AP) (JOHN BAZEMORE /AJC)

Quote of the day

Smart on how playing in the SEC will prepare Georgia for the playoffs:

“Certainly we’ve been in tight ballgames this year. I think there’s been years that I’ve gone to the four-team, two-game playoff and didn’t have a lot of tight games and you’re worried about how your team would respond and how those experiences would affect your team in the heat of a moment. That’s not the case anymore. We’ve been in them.”

Details emerge in shoplifting arrest of 2 Georgia football players

New details have emerged following the Friday arrests of Georgia offensive lineman Dontrell Glover and running back Bo Walker for misdemeanor charges of theft by shopflifting.

According to a police report obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the incident took place at a Walmart on Lexington Road in Athens just before 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The police report alleges that an employee spotted Walker and Glover walking out of the store with paper towels, paper plates and Febreze products without having paid for the items.

