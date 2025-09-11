We’ve all noticed Georgia facing its share of doubters ahead of Saturday’s game at Tennessee.

Most of that has focused on the Bulldogs offense, which hasn’t been as explosive as it needs to be. However, there have also been some barbs pointed at the UGA defense as well.

CBS analyst -- and former Colorado and UCLA coach -- Rick Neuheisel said on TV this week that he feels the Tennessee defense reminds him more of a typical Georgia defense than Georgia’s current defense does.

Neuheisel is certainly entitled to his opinion, but one can’t help but wonder what he’s basing that on. Was it last week’s game against lowly East Tennessee State or the Week 1 game against Syracuse in which it allowed 26 points?

Look, I’m not saying Tennessee doesn’t present a formidable defensive challenge for UGA this Saturday, but I think everyone should slow down on making too many wild proclamations.

Maybe this really is the Saturday that Tennessee finally steps up against Kirby Smart, or maybe all of this chatter is playing out exactly the way Smart hoped it would.

Trivia time

Georgia has only shut out Tennessee once in its eight-game winning streak over the Volunteers. What year was it? (Hint: Final score was 41-0)

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

SEC rankings, title favorites, Heisman odds

The SEC might be deeper this season than it has ever been before. The same amount of wins and losses will be dealt out, meaning several very good teams will go 6-6 and 7-5 this season.

DawgNation’s Mike Griffith took the liberty of ranking all 16 SEC teams after two weeks of play, perhaps highlights which good teams will separate themselves from the rest. Here are Mike’s rankings.

1. LSU

2. Georgia

3. Texas

4. Ole Miss

5. Tennessee

6. Oklahoma

7. Alabama

8. Texas A&M

9. Auburn

10. Missouri

11. Arkansas

12. South Carolina

13. Mississippi State

14. Florida

15. Vanderbilt

16. Kentucky

We also have updated odds to win the SEC, along with updated Heisman Trophy odds.

Georgia is now the odds-on favorite to win the conference at +280, per DraftKings. Texas trails closely behind at +300 while LSU has the third-best odds at +550.

The SEC also has the top two players in Heisman odds with Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer (+800) and LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (+850). Gunner Stockton is the highest-ranked Georgia player with the eighth-best odds (+1700).

Freeling trying to quiet doubters, future noise at left tackle

Left tackle is one of those positions where no news tends to be good news. If a left tackle is doing his job perfectly, then his name might not be mentioned once during a three-hour football broadcast.

That’s what Monroe Freeling has been so far for Georgia. For all the uncertainty at right guard and right tackle, Freeling has helped hold things down on the left side of the offensive line.

“Yeah, confidence, understanding where his help is, development. He works really hard,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He works hard on his body. He works hard on leading. He’s been a very consistent piece and continued to lead our group in the push.”

Freeling wasn’t as ‘quiet’ at times last season, especially when he was asked to step in at left tackle when 2024 starter Earnest Greene III was hurt last season. Freeling gve up several sacks in the Sugar Bowl loss to Notre Dame, making him a focal point during the game.

But Freeling believes his new role as the full-time starter — despite it being at the same position — has helped him perform better through two weeks.

“When you’re coming in starting after being a swing tackle it’s a little bit different expectation than it is coming in and being considered the starting tackle of the season,” Freeling said. “So I think it’s just kind of a mindset change this year.”

Of course, Tennessee will be a much better test of Freeling’s ability than Georgia’s first two opponents have been. We’ll see very soon how good Georgia’s protection — and likely its offense — can be this season.

First UGA availability report updates injury status

Georgia’s first availability report of the season released yesterday, providing official injury status updates on key Bulldogs.

The two most important names to know are offensive linemen Juan Gaston and Earnest Greene III. Both suffered injuries against Marshall and did not play against Austin Peay last week.

Though that might have been precautionary more than anything, as both Greene and Gaston appear to have a chance to play at Tennessee on Saturday. Greene (back) was listed as probable while Gaston (knee/ankle) was listed as questionable.

The other three members of Georgia’s injury report were freshmen Chase Linton, Ethan Barbour and Thomas Blackshear. All are listed as out for Tennessee.

Photo of the Day

Joe Robbins Getty Images /Dawgnation)

Quote of the Day

UGA coach Kirby Smart on handling first road and first SEC game of season:

“You just have to be smart about what you ask guys to communicate and say, because it can be frustrating, and it’s loud. At some points, it’s deafening, but they have an extremely loud environment, and we’ve got to push through it. There’s nothing you can do about that.

“What you can do is focus on your task during the week so that you don’t have to question what you’re doing in that environment.”

Prediction: Who will make Georgia’s first travel roster?

Only 75 members of Georgia’s 105-man roster will make the trip to Knoxville with the team this weekend.

Georgia’s depth will be limited in certain areas, so it’s important for the Bulldogs to choose where they want to limit themselves.

DawgNation’s Connor Riley predicted every player that Georgia will bring to Knoxville this weekend. He broke it down by position, providing explanation for why he believes Georgia would bring the players it would.

For the full list, along with Connor’s analysis, check out the DawgNation story below.

Trivia answer

2017