As Georgia continues its preparations for the Sugar Bowl, it’s probably appropriate to reflect more on why it’s back in the College Football Playoff.

One of the top reasons can be traced back to significant improvement the program has shown in two key areas. The Bulldogs have produced a much better rushing attack this season, and they’ve been better at stopping the run too.

Case in point, last year, UGA was just the 36th-best rush defense in America, yielding 129.64 yards per game. However, this season, it is back among the national elite in that category. It has the country’s No. 4 rush defense allowing just 79.23 yards per game.

We’ve seen a similar ascension on offense too. Georgia was just 102nd nationally with 124.43 rushing yards per game last season. But it has made a big leap this year -- up to No. 34 nationally with 186.62 points per game.

During spring practice, Kirby Smart said he and his fellow coaches were harping on these two issues. They knew they needed to be better, and it appears they’ve gotten their wish. Through 13 games the improvement has been undeniable, and it’s a big reason why UGA could be set up for a long postseason run.

Check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

Who has the longest active bowl streak in college football?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Coach Mike White discusses Georgia basketball’s Top 25 ranking

Georgia coach Mike White had an old-school, grounded reaction to the new-found success he’s creating in the men’s basketball program.

“We’re human, and we’d rather be ranked than unranked, win than lose, all those things, right?” White said when asked his thoughts on UGA breaking into the AP Top 25 for a second straight season after a previous absence from the poll dating back to 2011.

“It’s ok to feel good about, it’s good for our fans, but …. we’ve got to get better.”

White, a former four-year starting point guard at Ole Miss (1995-99) who led the Rebels to three NCAA appearances and the program’s first-ever NCAA win, understands how fleeting a ranking can be.

Especially when a team, in this case, Georgia, hasn’t beaten any significant opponents at this point of the season.

On paper, the Bulldogs’ basketball program looks good, leading the nation in scoring, scoring margin, blocked shots and fast-break points.

Georgia has the No. 18 “NET” ranking, too, which represents a computerized rank similar to the more familiar “RPI,” weighing difficulty and location of results with a formula the NCAA selection committee finds valuable enough to consider in its process of putting the field together,

But Bulldogs, who have played a schedule that ranks 204th, have a long way to go before that Selection Sunday, as White knows better than anyone.

CFB weekly bowl results

Final

L.A. Bowl: Washington over Boise State, 38-10

Salute to Veterans Bowl: Jacksonville State over Troy, 17-13

StaffDNA Cure Bowl: Old Dominion over South Florida, 24-10

68 Ventures Bowl: Delaware over Louisiana, 20-13

Thursday

Xbox Bowl: Missouri State vs. Arkansas State: 9 p.m.

Friday

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan: 11 a.m.

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: Memphis vs. N.C. State: 2:30 p.m.

CFP First Round: Alabama at Oklahoma: 8 p.m.

Saturday

CFP First Round: Miami at Texas A&M: Noon

CFP First Round: Tulane at Ole Miss: 3:30 p.m.

CFP First Round: James Madison at Oregon: 7:30 p.m.

What makes Monroe Freeling Georgia’s most interesting player

Monroe Freeling did not have the performance he wanted to in last year’s College Football Playoff loss to Notre Dame.

Freeling struggled with Notre Dame’s physical front, culminating in the then sophomore giving up a key sack that led to a Gunner Stockton fumble just before halftime.

After the game, Freeling admitted he did not play his best. He also made no mention of the shoulder injury he was playing through, which would require surgery just a few weeks later.

Nearly a year later, Freeling is a much better offensive tackle than the one who started in place of Earnest Greene at left tackle in 2024. Freeling has started 12 games for Georgia this season and played in all 13. He was twice the SEC offensive lineman of the week and named Second Team All-SEC by the league’s coaches.

Photo of the day

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) is sacked by Georgia defensive back Jacorey Thomas (20) for a nine-yard loss during the third quarter of the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. Thomas had six tackles and a sack during Georgia’s 28-7 win over Alabama. Also pictured is Georgia linebacker Gabe Harris Jr. (0). (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the day

Smart on the national perception of Georgia:

“I don’t know what (team) people are picking and don’t particularly care. I’m a lot more worried about our schedule and how we’ll use this time, and I don’t think I need to rush to judgment on that.”

How two Georgia football signees took over the high school game of the year

When unbeaten Buford faced unbeaten Carrollton for the GHSA Class 6A state championship game last night, it was something. The result is also expected to settle the champion for America’s other 49 states, too.

Smart had to be smiling watching that one. He got to see four of Georgia’s 2026 signees shine the brightest on a national stage. There were two future Dawgs in key roles for each team.

That’s never happened before. Not in the state championship game. Not with signees. It probably will never happen again.

Trivia answer

Georgia: 29 consecutive seasons