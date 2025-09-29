Saturday was a frustrating night for Georgia as it lost to Alabama… again.

Sometimes it seems that the Crimson Tide just has UGA’s number, but there are plenty of reasons beyond superstition to explain this loss.

Primarily, Georgia generated almost no pass rush, and therefore allowed Alabama to feast on third downs. This has been a season-long issue that, if it isn’t corrected, will ruin the Bulldogs’ chances of competing for a championship.

On offense, there was also what would’ve been a sure touchdown catch dropped by freshman receiver Talyn Taylor and the curious decision to give the ball to Cash Jones twice near the goal line — including a fourth-down stuff.

Trivia time

What is the last time Georgia out-rushed its opponent but lost the game?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Latest loss to Alabama hits many similar notes

A year ago, head coach Kirby Smart stood at the podium after a loss to Alabama and pointed out how Georgia had not gotten the chance to play Alabama at home.

The opportunity arrived on Saturday. Yet the song sounded exactly the same, as the Bulldogs fell behind early and just couldn’t quite come back in the second.

Instead of losing 41-34, Georgia lost 24-21.

Prior to Smart pointing out that Georgia hadn’t played Alabama at home he was asked why his program, one of the best in the country, was 1-6 against the Crimson Tide.

Saturday night, he was asked the same question, only with a now 1-7 record.

“I mean, what’s everybody else’s record against them? You’ve got it,” Smart asked. “I don’t [have it] either. I don’t lose sleep over that because those games have been, like, championship-caliber games, right? And even when we play in the regular season, they’ve been — I just saw 25 scouts out there. They’re all there to watch these teams play.

“That’s not gonna affect me. I’m gonna be happy, and just go-lucky if our team comes back and plays well. That’s what I worry about. But that, it’s just, we’ve got to get better. Next year won’t have anything to do with this year. Thank you guys.”

The problem with Smart’s defiance in this moment is that Georgia doesn’t measure itself against everyone else’s standards. Georgia likes to say it’s not for everyone.

Smart is 108-20 as a coach. Seven of those losses — 35% — are against one school.

Georgia falls in AP poll

Georgia fell seven spots in the AP poll after its loss to Alabama, the third-farthest drop behind Florida State (10 spots) and LSU (nine spots).

Here is the updated top 25 after week 5:

Ohio State, 4-0 Oregon, 5-0 (+4) Miami, 4-0 (-1) Ole Miss, 5-0 (+9) Oklahoma, 4-0 (+2) Texas A&M, 4-0 (+3) Penn State, 3-1 (-4) Indiana, 5-0 (+3) Texas, 3-1 (+1) Alabama, 3-1 (+7) Texas Tech, 4-0 (+1) Georgia, 3-1 (-7) LSU, 4-1 (-9) Iowa State, 5-0 Tennessee, 4-1 Vanderbilt, 5-0 (+2) Georgia Tech, 5-0 (-1) Florida State, 3-1 (-10) Missouri, 5-0 (+1) Michigan, 3-1 (-1) Notre Dame, 2-2 (+1) Illinois, 4-1 (+1) BYU, 4-0 (+2) Virginia, 4-1 Arizona State, 4-1

Kirby Smart explains costly fourth-down call

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has no regrets about Georgia’s decision to go for it on fourth down in the fourth quarter.

“I’d do that 10 out of 10 times in terms of going for it,” Smart said. “The decision is whether you go for it with tempo or not. We felt like tempo had been really good for us throughout the year.”

The decision to go tempo proved costly for Georgia, as the Bulldogs handed the ball to running back Cash Jones on a fourth-and-1 with 13:20 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Gunner Stockton picked up three yards on a scramble. A field goal would’ve tied the game for Georgia at 24. But the Bulldogs were a yard away from first and goal and eight away from taking the lead.

“We had decided previous to that if we gained anything, we were going for it,” Smart said. “We were going to probably kick the field goal if we didn’t get anything. So, there’s a thing called sequencing where you sequence plays to try to set up and know that you’re going to go for it. So, we felt we were going to go for it if we got anything, and we did.”

But instead of subbing in Georgia’s short-yardage running back Josh McCray, Georgia elected to go to the line and get set quickly. The hope was that Georgia would be able to get the play off quickly and take advantage of a worn-out Alabama defense.

But when Georgia needed a yard, it could not get it.

Photo of the day

The lights turn red as Georgia prepares for the fourth quarter to start during their game against Alabama at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 27, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the day

Georgia coach Kirby Smart on the lesson he takes from the loss:

“Lesson I take is we’ve got a good football team that’s got to get better. I love the team in that locker room. I’ve repeatedly said, they enjoy practice, they work their butt off. They’re not perfect. I mean, I’m telling you guys, this is the new era of what we’re going to see.”

Former Georgia assistant coach fired

Former Georgia assistant and offensive line coach Sam Pittman will no longer be the head coach at Arkansas, as the school announced it relieved Pittman of his duties.

Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino will take over as the interim coach.

Pittman was hired in December of 2019 and went 32-34 over his six seasons in charge of the program. Arkansas is 2-3, having lost back-to-back games to Memphis and Notre Dame.

Prior to his time at Arkansas, Pittman served as the offensive line coach at Georgia from 2016 through 2019. He was instrumental in building the Georgia offensive lines that paved the way to a national championships in 2021 and 2022.

Georgia replaced Pittman with Matt Luke, who was in turn replaced by Stacy Searels. He is in his fourth season in charge of the offensive line, which has had some issues this season, largely due to injuries on the right side of the line.

Through the first four games, Georgia has started four different offensive line combinations.

Trivia answer

2020 in its 44-28 loss to Florida. Georgia out-rushed the Gators 165 yards to 97 yards.