Georgia coach Kirby Smart gave a shout out Tuesday afternoon during his press conference to the Bulldogs’ spring sports.

“As always, our spring sports are kicking butt,” Smart said.

The praise came in response to Georgia women’s basketball hiring Ayla Guzzardo, but it applies to most of the Bulldogs’ spring sports — especially baseball.

The fourth-ranked Bulldogs defeated Presbyterian, 28-3, in seven innings Tuesday, falling three runs shy of tying the program record. It marked the latest win in a season already full of them.

Aside from a few midweek mishaps against Troy, Western Carolina and Kennesaw State, Georgia has been nearly flawless this season. The Bulldogs have series victories over Tennessee, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Mississippi State, with the latter two coming in tough road atmospheres.

The Bulldogs also lead the sport with 98 home runs, 26 more than Vanderbilt, who ranks second.

Georgia will have an opportunity to boost its SEC-leading 10-2 record Friday night when it hosts Florida. It should be a fun series.

Check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

What is the record for most runs scored by Georgia baseball in a single game?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Kirby Smart makes Georgia’s plans for G-Day clear

Sacovie White-Helton is a lot like most Georgia fans.

When it comes to G-Day, he’s most excited to see how the young players perform in Sanford Stadium.

“I just really like watching football,” White-Helton said on Tuesday. “And we had a scrimmage last Saturday, and Craig scored. And I believe I wanted to say I was the first person in the end zone running down there with my helmet on, running fast at him. And I just like seeing them play, seeing them understand and take what they’re learning in the meeting room on the field.”

Georgia will be holding its annual spring scrimmage on April 18. When asked on Tuesday about plans and they might change for the spring scrimmage, Smart shared it will be business as usual.

“We haven’t changed G-Day that I know of since I’ve been here, in terms of format and the must-go two-minute at the end,” Smart said. “You gotta throw the ball, try to keep it competitive, two teams. Right now I don’t see that changing.”

While programs like Texas, Nebraska and USC opted against spring games last season, Georgia still played its game.

One change to this year is that fans will be able to stream the game. After initially announcing that the game would not be streamed or televised, Georgia shared that those who subscribe to ESPN+ will be able to stream the game from home.

Last year, the only way to watch Georgia’s spring game was if you attended the event in person. Fans can do that again this year, as tickets are currently on sale for $10. Gates open at 10:30 a.m., with the scrimmage starting at 1 p.m. ET.

UGA athletics daily recap

Tuesday, April 7:

Baseball: 28-3 victory over Presbyterian in seven innings

Wednesday, April 8:

Softball vs. USC-Upstate: 6 p.m.

Talyn Taylor has ‘grown up a lot’

It speaks to the interest around Talyn Taylor that the first question asked to Smart was asked about the redshirt freshman on Tuesday.

Taylor signed with Georgia as a 5-star recruit in the 2025 recruiting class. He did not have the freshman season he would’ve liked, as much of it was ruined due to a collarbone injury he suffered in early October.

There was some question about Taylor’s health coming out of Georgia’s first scrimmage on Saturday. Smart, though, seemed confused about the inquiry, indicating everything is all good with Taylor.

“Talyn’s great. Talyn had a good practice,” Smart said. “Talyn scrimmaged Saturday, caught punts, did a lot of good things.”

In addition to the 5-star ranking, Taylor will be a central figure in Georgia’s made-over wide receiver room in 2026. Georgia lost four of its top five pass catchers to the NFL draft, creating a massive opening for Taylor to step into.

With Zachariah Branch moving on to the NFL, quarterback Gunner Stockton is going to need a new top target. Taylor has the talents to become that.

Former teammate Noah Thomas compared Taylor to current New York Jet Garrett Wilson, while current teammate Sacovie White-Helton praised Taylor’s separation skills.

“He’s grown up a lot, plays faster, he looks like he knows offense better,” White-Helton said. “So whenever you know the offense better, you can play a lot faster, you can see coverages better. And you can just read a lot of things, know where the soft spots in defense are. And you know how to get open and make people miss and go score.”

Photo of the day

Talyn Taylor takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Quote of the day

Smart on Georgia’s wide receivers:

“Excited about all the wideouts. They’ve done a good job. We want to be more explosive. We had some explosive plays in the pass game. We had some in the run game. We had some turnovers. We had some penalties — holding penalties and things on DBs. But as a whole, I thought it was a good scrimmage.”

Kirby Smart provides updates on Georgia team following first scrimmage

While G-Day is the biggest of Georgia’s spring scrimmages, it is not the only one the Bulldogs will have this spring.

Georgia held its first scrimmage this past Saturday. The defense had a better day than the offense, with multiple defensive backs coming down with interceptions.

Having had time to review the tape, Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on where things stand with his team. The Bulldogs will have their 10th practice of the spring on Tuesday.

Use the link below to read Smart’s full remarks from Tuesday’s news conference. Georgia will hold its final scrimmage of the spring on April 18.

Trivia answer

30