Texas picked to win the SEC last week -- receiving 96 first-place votes compared to 44 for Georgia. That disparity is hard to understand.

Texas fans think their team is more talented than UGA, but the numbers disagree.

CBS Sports’ Bud Elliott’s Blue-Chip Ratio says UGA (with 84 percent) has a higher percentage of former four and five-star recruits than Texas (78 percent).

Furthermore, some say Texas is better because it has Arch Manning at quarterback.

They forget Gunner Stockton has already beaten Texas in the SEC championship, and in the Bulldogs other victory over the Longhorns last season, Carson Beck’s play wasn’t exactly a strength.

In other words, there seem to be some folks working really hard to make Texas into a thing, but you can bet the Dawgs will be working just as hard to ruin the story.

Enjoy the rest of the news in our coverage below.

Trivia time

Who was the highest-rated recruit from Georgia’s true freshman class this season?

Answers at the bottom of the newsletter.

SEC preseason poll leaves Georgia way behind Texas

A fresh batch of Bulldog bulletin board material, coming right up.

One of SEC Media Days’ final products is the SEC preseason poll, released on Friday. All credentialed SEC media predict the conference’s pecking order and select All-SEC preseason teams.

Georgia, for the first time since 2022, was not predicted to win the SEC.

Texas got the nod, earning 96 “points.” The Bulldogs got just 44. Just behind UGA were Alabama and LSU with 29 and 20 points, respectively.

The full order of predicted finish can be found below.

Texas Georgia Alabama LSU South Carolina Florida Ole Miss Texas A&M Tennessee Oklahoma Auburn Missouri Vanderbilt Arkansas Kentucky Mississippi State

Georgia’s Blue-Chip Ratio, national comparison revealed

For what it’s worth, only two teams will enter 2025 with a higher blue-chip ratio than Georgia, and neither one of them are Texas.

CBS Sports’ Bud Elliot released his infamous Blue-Chip Ratio report on Thursday. The report shows every program with a percentage of blue-chip recruits (4-stars and 5-stars) above 50 percent.

The scientific theory, flawlessly backed every season since 2010, holds that a team needs over 50 percent of its roster to be blue-chip recruits to win a national title.

Georgia’s roster, despite questions about its youth and lack of SEC experience, came in third place on the report at 84 percent. The Bulldogs trailed Alabama and Ohio State, tied atop the list at 89 percent.

Texas A&M was the only other team above 80 percent before dropping to Texas and Oregon at 78 percent.

Here’s a look at all 18 national title contenders, according to the Blue-Chip Ratio report.

Alabama - 89% Ohio State - 89% Georgia - 84% Texas A&M - 82% Oregon - 78% Texas - 78% LSU - 73% Notre Dame - 73% Oklahoma - 70% Penn State - 68% Miami - 64% Florida - 64% Auburn - 64% Michigan - 57% USC - 57% Clemson - 55% Tennessee - 54% Florida State - 54%

Two more UGA arrests

Georgia fans got word of two more arrests over the weekend.

UGA defensive line commit Seven Cloud was charged with domestic battery. Police allege that “Cloud did knowingly cause physical contact with another person, in a rude, angry or insulting manner.”

Cloud did appear in front of a judge via Zoom last Monday, according to a report from the Butler County Times-Gazette.

Yesterday, we learned that redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jahzare Jackson was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges. The most serious was felony possession of marijuana along with three misdemeanor charges.

Jackson’s arrest is the third by a Georgia player this year. Former receiver Nitro Tuggle and former offensive lineman Marques Easley were both arrested for driving-related incidents back in March.

Tuggle and Easley transferred from Georgia in the next available portal window.

Photo of the Day

Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) celebrates with teammates, Daylen Everette (6) and Jalon Walker (11) after Allen made an interception during the fourth quarter against Florida at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, November 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fl. Georgia won 34-20. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the Day

Former UGA, New England Patriots tight end Benjamin Watson on Bill Belichick at UNC:

“I was surprised he wanted to go to college to come coach. I’m even more surprised at all the other things surrounding him with his personal relationship with a female, with his girlfriend, and how it’s playing out. It seems he is doing all the things he told us not to do. That’s what’s confusing me about the whole situation.”

Another 5-star to Texas

Not to keep ringing the bad news bell, but Georgia did see another priority 5-star target choose Texas over the weekend.

Elite running back Derrek Cooper announced a commitment to the Longhorns days after Georgia lost 5-star linebacker target Tyler Atkinson and saw its top defensive line commit, James Johnson, flip to Texas.

Texas has worked its way up to the No. 5 spot in the 2026 recruiting cycle. The Longhorns have four 5-star commits, the second-most in the country behind Alabama’s No. 6-ranked class, which has five.

Georgia sits above both in the national rankings at No. 2 overall, trailing only USC.

Trivia answer

DL Elijah Griffin