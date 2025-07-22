Texas A&M coach Mike Elko recently said a team needs 13 NFL draft picks to win the SEC championship.

It’s probably not a coincidence that UGA had 13 players drafted this past April -- just five months after winning the conference title.

Elko’s point was to suggest his Aggies are raising their talent level and could break through this season. But more importantly, Elko provides a blueprint for how the Bulldogs can repeat.

It’s probably too ambitious to say a team with fewer than 13 draft picks can’t win the SEC. UGA only had 10 in the draft after winning the league in 2022. Yet, Elko’s opinion is still directionally accurate.

The Bulldogs’ success formula depends on cultivating the next generation of NFL draft prospects. Finding out who those players will be is part of what makes the season so fun.

Enjoy the rest of the news in our coverage below.

Trivia time

Who was Georgia’s opponent the last time it opened a season at Sanford Stadium?

Answers at the bottom of the newsletter.

Bulletin board: National media doubts Georgia’s depth of talent

Kirby Smart isn’t opposed to using doubt from people outside his building to motivate Georgia.

If Smart is paying close attention, he might have seen what CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli wrote about the Bulldogs yesterday when he tabbed them ‘overrated.’

That was in response to Georgia’s second-place finish in the SEC preseason poll on Friday. The Bulldogs landed behind Texas and just ahead of Alabama and LSU.

“I don’t foresee a world in which Georgia isn’t one of the best teams in the country this year, but I’m also not convinced Georgia is the second-best team in the SEC this year,” Fornelli wrote.

“Kirby Smart explained some of my concerns himself in Atlanta when he mentioned how young and inexperienced his roster is overall. The starters may not have a billion starts to their names, but they’ve been around for a while, at least. After that? There’s a lot of untested freshmen who could be thrust into large roles should injuries hit.”

Fornelli is the next national media member in line to question Georgia’s depth of talent at certain positions. Some questions don’t seem unfair to ask, seeing as Georgia is tasked with replacing a litany of starters on both sides of the ball.

Georgia blanks preseason All-SEC offense, strength is in numbers

Georgia had eight players on the preseason All-SEC first team, announced on Friday after SEC Media Days.

UGA put four players on two sides of the ball: defense and special teams.

It further enforced the prevailing narrative of doubts about how explosive Georgia can be. It brings to mind the mantra of UGA’s all-time 2021 defense, which called itself a ‘no-name unit,’ despite having first-round talent all over the field.

Georgia’s 2025 offense seems to lack the abundance of first-round talent. But it does seem confident in what it can achieve as a collective unit.

“You can’t really look too much into it,” Stockton said of the doubts. “I know we’re going to have a great season, and we’re excited for it, and we’ve been working hard this offseason, just trying to get closer and become a tight-knit group.”

Offensive additions like transfers Zachariah Branch, Noah Thomas and Josh McCray certainly figure to weaponize Georgia immediately.

But the Bulldogs will need a strong collective effort from its homegrown talent, too. That includes Stockton, running back Nate Frazier, four new offensive line starters, a veteran tight end room and several key returning receivers.

More game times, networks announced

We now know the kickoff times for nine of Georgia’s 12 regular season games. We’ve also got a TV network for seven of those games.

Georgia’s road game at Auburn and key home tests against Ole Miss and Texas remain complete mysteries. Chances are, they’ll stay that way until much closer to kickoff once the SEC’s top teams start to reveal themselves.

As for the other nine games, here’s what we know:

vs. Marshall - Aug. 30 @ 3:30 p.m. (TV: ESPN)

vs. Austin Peay - Sept. 6 @3:30 p.m. (TV: ESPN+, SECN+)

@ Tennessee - Sept. 13 @ 3:30 p.m. (TV: ABC)

vs. Alabama - Sept. 27 @ 7 p.m. (TV: ABC)

vs. Kentucky - Oct. 4 @ noon (TV: TBA)

vs. Florida - Nov. 1 @ 3:30 p.m. (TV: ABC)

@ Mississippi State - Nov. 8 @ noon (TV: TBA)

vs. Charlotte - Nov. 22 @ 12:45 p.m. (TV: SECN)

vs. Georgia Tech - Nov. 28 @ 3:30 p.m. (TV: ABC)

Photo of the Day

Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) reacts after Georgia wide receiver London Humphreys scored a touchdown after making a catch during first overtime during an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Friday, November 29, 2024, in Athens. Georgia won 44-42 in eight overtimes. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the Day

Smart on how he plans to use his team’s youth for Georgia’s advantage in 2025:

“Fifty-four percent of our players are coming into their first or second year, so what do you get with that? You get youthful exuberance.”

Updated Heisman odds stuff Stockton under SEC QB pile

For all the love Georgia might have gotten in the Blue Chip Ratio and on the All-SEC teams, there isn’t one particular star that seems to stick out for Heisman Trophy odds.

Of course, it’s a quarterback-heavy award, and many national media members share doubts about Stockton’s ability to dominate a game.

But Stockton has the highest Heisman odds of any Bulldog, listed at 22nd in the country at +5000.

There are eight SEC quarterbacks with a better chance than Stockton, per FanDuel. Here’s a look at each of them with their respective odds.

1. Arch Manning, Texas (+700)

2. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU (+800)

7. John Mateer, Oklahoma (+1900)

8. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina (+1900)

9. DJ Lagway, Florida (+1900)

14. Ty Simpson, Alabama (+3000)

15. Austin Simmons, Ole Miss (+3300)

21. Marcel Reed, Texas A&M (+5000)

Trivia answer

UT Martin