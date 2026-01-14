Georgia stayed busy in the transfer portal on Tuesday as it added former Oklahoma defensive back Gentry Williams as a transfer.

UGA has been aggressive when it comes to the secondary this offseason with former Clemson safety Khalil Barnes, former East Carolina safety Ja’Marley Riddle and former USC cornerback Braylon Conley previously announcing their transfers to the Bulldogs.

Williams arguably is among the biggest acquisitions so far though. He provides Georgia with some crucial depth and experience at cornerback as the program transitions to what’s likely to be the duo of Ellis Robinson and Demello Jones starting at that position next fall.

Most UGA fans have seemingly been pleased with the Bulldogs’ additions so far this month, but they’re also hoping for a slightly larger impact from this year’s transfers compared to the additions from 2025 -- which other than the stellar season from Zachariah Branch -- provided a mixed bag of results.

The good news is UGA has been quite active. It seemingly isn’t content to sit back and assume it has all the talent it needs. It’s instead working down to the wire to add as many capable players as possible.

The portal remains open for a couple more days, so buckle up for whatever happens next.

Georgia needs more from its defensive transfers

Georgia’s transfer portal class has skewed more towards the defensive side of the ball during the 2026 offseason.

The Bulldogs added Auburn defensive end Amaris Williams up front before making three additions in the secondary in Clemson safety Khalil Barnes, USC cornerback Braylon Conley and ECU safety Ja’Marley Riddle.

Given Georgia gets such little usage out of the transfer portal — no team in the College Football Playoff had a lower percentage of starts from transfers than the Bulldogs — it’s key the Bulldogs hit on the transfers they do take.

Especially when you factor in how Georgia got next to nothing from the defensive transfers it brought in last season.

Georgia brought in five defensive transfers last offseason: safeties Zion Branch, Jaden Harris and Adrian Maddox, outside linebacker Elo Modozie and defensive lineman Joshua Horton.

None emerged as regular contributors for the Bulldogs this past season. Harris, Maddox and Modozie have already transferred out, looking to start anew somewhere else.

Georgia makes another transfer portal addition

Georgia has continued to add to its 2026 roster via the transfer portal, this time landing Oklahoma defensive back Gentry Williams.

Williams announced his commitment on his social media. He becomes the fourth defensive back Georgia has added in this cycle.

Williams will have one year of eligibility remaining after spending the past four seasons at Oklahoma. He played in only six games last season after suffering what turned out to be a season-ending shoulder injury. Williams had surgery on the shoulder. Williams also missed most of the 2024 season due to a shoulder injury.

As a sophomore in 2023, Williams had 30 tackles, 3 interceptions and 4.0 tackles for loss.

Georgia will see safety JaCorey Thomas move on to the NFL after this season. The Bulldogs also saw safety Kyron Jones miss the final eight games of the 2025 season due to a foot injury.

The Bulldogs bring back sophomore safety KJ Bolden. Georgia signed six defensive backs as a part of the 2026 recruiting cycle, with Jordan Smith, Tyriq Green, Zech Fort and Blake Stewart projecting as safeties.

Swift will forever be known in UGA annals for his 64-yard TD run that broke Auburn’s spirit in the 2017 SEC Championship Game. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) /Dawgnation)

Dec. 2, 2017: Georgia beat No. 2 Auburn, 28-7, in the SEC championship game to secure its first College Football Playoff appearance in program history. The victory avenged a 40-17 loss in Jordan-Hare Stadium from prior in the season.

How Georgia RB room changes plans for 2026 offense

Monday was unequivocally a great day for the Georgia running back room.

The biggest news came in the form of Nate Frazier, who announced that he would be remaining at Georgia for his junior season. Despite being linked to Ohio State via the transfer portal, Georgia’s leading rusher will be back in the fold for the 2026 season.

So too will Georgia’s second leading rusher, Chauncey Bowens. He also announced on Monday that he would not be entering the transfer portal, instead returning to Georgia for his third season in the program. Were it not for some late-season injuries, Bowens would’ve had an even bigger season in 2025.

Georgia wasn’t just content to stand pat at the running back position, as it added Kentucky transfer Dante Dowdell. He rushed for 560 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Wildcats last season. Dowdell stands at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, giving the Bulldogs a bruising running back in the mold of Josh McCray.

The Bulldogs made running the football a major priority in 2025. With the talent Georgia brings back at the position in 2026, it figures to do so once again.

Other forces on the Georgia offense will only further incentivize the importance of the Georgia running back room in 2026.

