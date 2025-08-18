Fall camp is done.

Georgia finished its second scrimmage on Saturday -- more updates on that below -- and thus ended fall camp.

Which also means that we have reached the last week of the UGA “preseason,” as next week marks the single-digit countdown to Georgia’s first game.

For now, let’s look back at that second scrimmage, examine the winners and losers of fall camp and more.

Enjoy our coverage below.

Trivia time

Which two players will wear No. 0 this year?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Fall camp: Winners and losers

DawgNation’s Connor Riley has been on the ground throughout fall camp, updating practice reports and following developing storylines throughout fall camp.

He also compiled three winners and two losers from fall camp. One is an individual, two are position groups and two are concepts of life.

All five are listed below. If any intrigue you enough to read Riley’s analysis and explanation, you can also check out his story below.

Winner: Freshman guard Juan Gaston

Loser: The defensive line

Winner: The wide receivers

Loser: Drama

Winner: The injury report

Stetson’s Hollywood finish in preseason win

ICYMI over the weekend... Stetson Bennett impressed in NFL preseason action, again.

Bennett played all four quarters for the Los Angeles Rams, leading them to a last-second win over the Chargers.

He connected with Tru Edwards for an 8-yard touchdown pass with five seconds left to take the lead for good. It was the second of two amazing throws on the drive.

Bennett completed a 40-yard pass on the play before to set up the score, an especially clutch throw considering it was fourth-and-10.

“It’s not over until it is,” Bennett said. “Just keep going, and keep swinging.”

Bennett finished 28-of-40 passing for 324 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

Fall scrimmage report: offense, pass game look better

Georgia’s second fall scrimmage is in the books, and according to attendees, the offense had a stronger start than it did in Scrimmage One on Saturday.

The first-team offense scored a touchdown on its opening drive, per one DawgNation source. Receivers Dillon Bell and CJ Wiley reportedly stood out with playmaking abilities.

Roderick Robinson reportedly looked like a strong second running back behind Nate Frazier, who also reportedly ran well.

For more details and reports from Georgia’s second scrimmage, check out the DawgNation story below.

We’ll hear Kirby Smart’s thoughts on the scrimmage later this week. Stay close to DawgNation.com and the DawgNation YouTube channel for all our coverage.

Photo of the Day

Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) during Georgia’s practice session on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh /Dawgnation)

Quote of the Day

Former Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken on an offense’s foundation:

“You can have a bunch of statistics that make it look better and make you feel better, but if you can’t run the ball comfortably you can’t win the game.”

Reemergence of Roderick Robinson shouldn’t be overlooked

Positive reports about Roderick Robinson’s recovery and capability in the backfield shouldn’t be undervalued.

Especially as Illinois running back Josh McCray continues to work his way back to health after starting fall camp with an illness.

Robinson has proven himself a strong runner, built for SEC physicality when healthy. He just hasn’t had many chances to show it, spending much of his Georgia career so far on the injury report.

Whether Robinson stamps himself as Georgia’s hard No. 2 running back or not isn’t super important. The great news about Robinson for UGA is the Bulldogs have one more experienced, physical body in the backfield.

Few Georgia position groups have the experience, size and talent level that a healthy running back room could.

It’s especially significant in light of recent comments from Smart and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. Both have talked about Georgia’s need to run the ball better in 2025.

Trivia answer

Gabe Harris Jr., Roderick Robinson