Our long wait is over. This weekend college football returns.

It’s only Week Zero, but be honest. There have been plenty of Saturdays over the last few months when you would’ve done just about anything to be able to watch a barnburner such as Stanford at Hawaii.

Well, now you get to.Of course, the truly anticipated matchups will occur the following week. Georgia, on the other hand, won’t play its first big game until Sept. 13 when it goes to Knoxville to play Tennessee.

By the time that game occurs, at least three preseason top 10 teams will be guaranteed to have lost. That means a UGA win against the Vols could give the Bulldogs a big boost in the national picture.

Of Georgia’s final nine games, only two would be true road games, and one of those is against Mississippi State -- arguably the worst team in the SEC.

The point is that while the season begins with a bit of a slow build this Saturday, it won’t be long until some pivotal moments begin to play out.

Check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

Which two teams from the former SEC East have never been Kirby Smart’s Georgia?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Estimating what UGA’s 2021 championship roster would’ve cost today

We’re going to start this morning directing you to a really interesting read from our Jeff Sentell.

We all know that the deeper NIL pockets a team has, the better its chances are of competing for a national title.

We also know that it wasn’t that way four years ago when Georgia won it for the first time since 1980.

Georgia’s roster was STACKED with talent, the kind of depth that we might never see on a college football roster again. It definitely exist in 2025 or the foreseeable future.

Knowing that, Sentell estimated how much it would have cost to build Georgia’s 2021 roster. We suggest you take a look, relive that incredible season and be amazed by just how improbable that roster was.

Around the CFB: Big news from several future opponents

We just want to catch you up a little bit on some of the happenings around the teams Georgia will play before the end of September.

Here’s a few bullet points:

Marshall finished its fall practice and started preparation for Georgia on Sunday. The Thundering Herd will kick the season off at 3:30 at Sanford Stadium on August 30.

“They’re tired of hitting each other,” first-year coach Tony Gibson said. “Today was a great way to end it. Fought through the heat. Guys showed up. Now it’s time to move on. Georgia (preparation) starts (Sunday).”

Georgia’s first SEC opponent, Tennessee, named its starting quarterback over the weekend. Appalachian State/UCLA transfer Joey Aguilar will lead the Volunteers for week one, and he figures to be the starter when Georgia kicks off there on September 13.

“In 2023 App State, we were, I wouldn’t say as fast as here, but we had a higher-paced offense,” Aguilar said. “I’m excited to go out there and just be in that offense and put up some good numbers.”

Alabama starting running back Jamarion Miller is out to start the season after suffering an upper-body injury that On3 national reporter Brett McMurphy reported was related to his collarbone. Alabama hopes to have Miller back in time for the September 27 trip to Georgia.

Fantasy advice: Which Dawgs in the NFL are worth a pick

For all you diehard Dawgs who love to fill your fantasy rosters with Dawgs in the NFL, we’ve got an update.

We’ve ranked some of the top Georgia players at every position, including where they should be valued entering the 2025 season.

Tight end Brock Bowers, receiver Ladd McConkey and running back James Cook lead a pack of notable Georgia players at the next level.

Check out our rankings and analysis for a deep dive and preseason preview on UGA football’s top active alumni.

Photo of the Day

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart after the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Monday Jan. 10, 2022. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles /Dawgnation)

Quote of the Day

Joenel Aguero on his maturation, readiness to take next step as defensive veteran:

“Mentally, I feel like this is probably the best I ever felt. Just being here, because, you know, I understand I’ve been here for a minute now, so, like, I just understand how everything works.”

“Physically, you know, you’re at Georgia. You’re always going to feel, you know, banged up, but, you know, it’s just how you push through it.”

Freshmen more poised to contribute than past classes

Kirby Smart has been very complimentary of some of his top freshmen.

Smart raved about safety Rasean Dinkins the other day, who wasn’t on campus for spring practice. Dinkins has just shown Smart enough in the summer to be excited about his future.

“They show up in the summer, which is really not late because we’re doing more in the summer than we’ve ever done to get these young guys ready,” Smart said earlier in August. “So I feel like because they’ve done so much in the summer, they’re allowed to walk, they’re allowed to meet, they’re allowed to do all these things, condition. They’re probably like our midyears were in the spring where it’s a little bit of a shock to them: the tempo of practice, the volume of practice.”

Dinkins likely won’t find himself in a starting role this year. It’s pretty normal that Georgia’s true freshmen don’t, outside of a name or two.

But this season, there are several that could make that jump. It’s very possible UGA could have four or five freshmen making plays in significant moments by the first SEC matchup at Tennessee.

For more analysis on that, check out the DawgNation story below.

Trivia answer

Kentucky and Missouri