Georgia announced this week that Stacy Searels is stepping down as UGA’s offensive line coach and moving into an off-field analyst role. His replacement is Phil Rauscher, who spent last year in the role that Searels is soon to occupy.

Rauscher will be tasked with leading an offensive line that’s facing some crucial questions.

First of all, how will Monroe Freeling, who recently declared for the NFL draft, be replaced at left tackle? The next man up seems to be Juan Gaston, who’ll almost certainly shift to tackle at some point in his Georgia career. But is the time right for him to do that now? It probably depends on how UGA views its depth at guard.

Another significant issue is making sure the program gets as much as it can out of Earnest Greene, who appears to be returning to the Bulldogs in 2026 in the hopes of demonstrating to NFL draft scouts that he’s fully healthy and ready to fulfill the potential he’s shown in spurts.

There’s also the matter of incoming freshman Ekene Ogboko, one of the highest-rated tackles in the 2026 class. We saw from UGA last season that the best freshmen will be called upon to contribute, and Ogboko could also get his chance later on this fall.

You can bet Rauscher will be doing everything he can to get him ready in the meantime.

Transfer portal rankings don’t properly reflect how well Georgia did

Georgia is never going to win the transfer portal. Unlike just about every other significant rankings measure, you won’t find the Bulldogs near the top when it comes to transfer portal rankings.

On3 rates Georgia as having the No. 52 overall class. 247Sports is slightly higher on Georgia, rankings Georgia’s haul as the No. 30 overall class.

But Georgia still accomplished largely what it wanted to in the transfer portal. It made a few key additions, bringing Georgia Tech wide receiver Isiah Canion and Auburn defensive end Amaris Williams.

Georgia brought in only eight transfers, the fewest in the SEC. But in terms of the average transfer player the Bulldogs brought in, Georgia had the No. 6-ranked transfer class. The Bulldogs focused on quality over quantity.

Most importantly, it largely kept its roster together. Georgia saw only 15 players from last year’s roster enter the transfer portal. Two of those 15 were Pearce Spurlin and KJ Smith, players who had been medically disqualified and had to transfer in order to return to the field. Another was Nyier Daniels, who was dismissed from the team in November following a driving arrest.

The biggest transfer portal departure was Dominick Kelly. But even he likely wasn’t going to start for Georgia in 2026. He’ll now take his three years of eligibility with him to Ohio State.

New OL coach will have to make some key early decisions

The configuration of Georgia’s 2026 offensive line was already set to be one of the more important storylines for the Bulldogs.

Then Kirby Smart added a new coach to the mix, as Phil Rauscher will take over for Stacy Searels.

Georgia’s offensive line is familiar with Rauscher, as he spent the 2025 season with the program as an analyst.

“Phil has been a tremendous asset to our staff and players,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He has earned this opportunity through his work ethic, technical expertise and his ability to connect with our players. We’re excited about the future of our offensive line under his leadership.”

Smart wasn’t the only one to speak highly of what Rauscher brings to the table. Former Georgia offensive lineman Micah Morris raved about Rauscher prior to the start of the season, due in large part to his near decade of NFL experience.

“Him being a guy who coached in the league for so long, All-Pro guards, All-Pro tackles, All-Pro linemen in general, his insight on the game is irreplaceable,” Morris said of Rauscher. “I mean, it’s amazing to have somebody like that whose brain I can literally pick every day, like constantly just getting so much better. I feel like that helps the offensive line as a whole, being able to go back to the base of us having five people moving as one unit, making sure we’re on the same page, whether it’s landmarks, combinations, stuff like that.

“Just having that leader and somebody with so much knowledge of the game in the room with us is irreplaceable.”

That knowledge will be put to the test next season, as Rauscher will be tasked with piecing together an offensive line that has a fair amount of experience but also a handful of moving parts.

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) runs for a first down against Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) and defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau (3) during the first quarter at Darrel K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium on Oct. 19, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Jason Getz/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS) (Jason Getz /McClatchy Tribune)

Oct. 19, 2024: Georgia beat Texas, 30-15, in Austin. Quarterback Carson Beck threw three interceptions, but Georgia leaned on its rushing attack through running back Trevor Etienne, who scored three touchdowns.

Mel Kiper Jr. has 3 Georgia Bulldogs landing in first round of 2026 NFL Mock Draft

Georgia had three juniors declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, leaving eligibility on the table.

All three of those players, linebacker CJ Allen, wide receiver Zachariah Branch and offensive tackle Monroe Freeling, were all featured as first-round selections in Mel Kiper Jr’s first mock draft of the 2026 NFL Draft cycle.

Allen is the first Bulldog Kiper Jr. has coming off the board, as the talented Georgia linebacker is set to land with the Carolina Panthers with the No. 19 overall pick.

Allen had a stellar year for Georgia, earning First Team All-American honors and being a finalist for the Butkus Award. He looks to join Roquan Smith, Quay Walker and Jalon Walker as recent Georgia first-round linebackers.

