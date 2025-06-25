UGA’s home state provides it with a tremendous recruiting advantage in terms of access to elite players who play for some of the country’s most respected teams.

This is true of the Bulldogs’ latest commit, Corey Howard, the front-seven prospect from the legendary Valdosta High School.

Howard will be the third former Wildcat on the Bulldogs roster when he arrives in 2026.

Valdosta also plays in the famed Region 1, one of the toughest regions in the country. On Wednesday, Georgia has a chance to dip back into South Georgia for one of the Wildcats’ region rivals.

Four-star running back Jae Lamar, from Colquitt County, will make his pledge, and UGA could win that recruiting battle as well.

Adding Lamar and Howard would be big for UGA, and there might be even more good news before the week is done.

Trivia time

A Valdosta High School players has committed to Georgia for the second-straight recruiting cycle. Who committed and eventually signed with Georgia in the 2025 class?

Happy guessing! Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

How Georgia beat Florida for Howard

Corey Howard made himself clear even after committing to Georgia last night: his decision was a close one.

Howard chose between Georgia and Florida, noting after the commitment that both schools ‘were amazing.’

So what set Georgia apart, according to Howard himself?

“The amount of people that they send to the league,” Howard said. “I’m looking at the numbers, and their D-line is like automatic. They produce some of the best defensive linemen in the nation. If you want to go to the NFL, you go to Georgia. From what I’ve seen of [Georgia defensive line coach] Tray Scott and [assistant coach Chidera] Uzo-Diribe, they produce some of the best.

“If you want to be the best, you’ve got to go play with the best. That’s what I’ve seen.”

Those last couple sentences might ring a bell if you’ve kept up with us on recruiting coverage this week. It’s the same phrasing that four-star linebacker Shadarius Toodle used on Sunday when he flipped his pledge from Auburn to Georgia.

His social media announcement read, “If you want to be the best, why not play with the best?”

Sanford snubbed!

Georgia fans have unleashed backlash on several ‘preseason lists’ this offseason. You know, the graphics that nationally rank quarterbacks, offensive line play, returning production, head coach power rating, and other things to fill the void until September.

Well, Georgia fans got another one to be mad at yesterday when EA Sports ranked the toughest places to play in its new video game, College Football 26.

Sanford Stadium was ranked fourth.

The Bulldogs’ home field fell behind top-ranked LSU, No. 2 Penn State and No. 3 Ohio State.

This, despite the fact that Georgia has the longest home winning streak in the country. No one has beaten the Bulldogs at home since South Carolina pulled off an overtime upset in 2019.

Georgia’s season finale against Georgia Tech in 2016 was the most recent home loss before that.

Sanford Stadium will have plenty of chances to prove itself in front of the entire country this season, though. The Bulldogs host Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss, three games that could determine the final finishing order in the SEC standings.

Georgia trying for a four-day commitment streak

We know we’re hitting the recruiting content hard. But in the words of modern philosopher Luke Combs, when it rains, it pours.

Following that metaphor, the Bulldogs are drowning in commitments this week. Howard marked the third in as many days with another potential pair of commits to come today.

That continues down south with Colquitt County High School running back Jae Lamar. The four-star talent will commit at 2:30 p.m., choosing between Georgia, Clemson, Auburn and Miami.

Lamar visited the Bulldogs last weekend and likely felt like quite the priority, as it was a lighter visiting slate in Athens. He has received multiple expert predictions to choose Georgia.

That win would mean a little extra for Georgia fans, as Lamar would be picking UGA over Miami. The Hurricanes have wrecked some of Georgia’s recruiting plans this cycle, winning the commitment of No. 1 offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell last month and flipping former UGA commit Vance Spafford earlier this week.

Photo of the Day

3-star DL Corey Howard has committed to Georgia football. He chose the Bulldogs over rival Florida. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Quote of the Day

Howard on why he delayed his commitment to Tuesday night, creating time for a special guest to make it:

“I got a little cousin that looks up to me, and this was going to be the only day that he would be able to come. He really looks up to me, so we changed the date to today because he plays football and basketball, but he stays in Atlanta, so we chose today for it. This was the only day he was going to have off to come.”

Georgia basketball star Asa Newell in NBA Draft tonight

The NBA Draft tips off tonight, and for the first time since Anthony Edwards entered the league, Georgia is likely to have a first-round draft pick.

You didn’t have to watch much Bulldog basketball to learn that Asa Newell wasn’t going to be in Athens for long. The All-SEC Freshman Team selection led the Bulldogs in points (15.4) and rebounds (6.9) per game, shooting 74.8% from the free throw line.

The 6-9 stretch forward led Georgia to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in a decade. He’s also known for his starting role on Montverde Academy’s infamous 2024 national championship team.

Newell isn’t projected to go No. 1 overall like Edwards did. But he’s almost certainly going to hear his name called in the first round.

How high Newell goes is one of the bigger mysteries of the draft. Some analysts view his potential as worthy of a top-10 pick, while others have projected him in the late teens or 20s.

Here are a list of national media projections for Newell, compiled by DawgNation’s Connor Riley:

Trivia answer

DB Todd Robinson