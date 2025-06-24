It was a pleasure to be part of the broadcast with DawgNation on Monday as four-star edge rusher Khamari Brooks committed to Georgia.

I smiled when he picked the Bulldogs for reasons beyond the fact that UGA is getting a good player. It also seems that Georgia is adding another good guy too.

Hearing Brooks speak was reminiscent of previous commitment specials we’ve done over the years for players such as Malaki Starks and Jalon Walker -- recruits who seemed to have an extra dose of maturity.

Brooks made his pledge to UGA enthusiastically, but with little fanfare. There wasn’t much in the way of theatrics.

He seems a lot more interested in football than peripheral concerns.

These are the kinds of prospects Georgia always seems to find. And in Brooks, it appears they may have found another good one.

Trivia time

Which former Georgia star coached Khamari Brooks in high school?

Happy guessing! Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

What is Georgia getting in Khamari Brooks?

That was the question that seemed to be answered before it was asked with the way he handled himself, committed and spoke to media yesterday.

Brooks came across as a mature leader, wise beyond his years. He’s the kind of player that Georgia would love to have at EDGE this year, considering the lack of experience at the position.

Brooks’ head coach at North Oconee High School, Tyler Aurandt, told a specific story about Brooks’ leadership and intensity. This one starts with Brooks approaching Aurandt hours before North Oconee’s state title game back in December.

“I just want to tell you what I told everybody on the bus that ”They are going to see a different Khamari tonight.’"

“I looked at him and my eyes got kind of big,” Aurandt said. “I said ‘What do you mean by that because you’re pretty good. Are you saying that you don’t know you are going to play very well?”

“And he goes ‘Oh no Coach, I’m going to play at a whole another level. Like you are going to see me play so much differently and so much better than you’ve seen me play’ and I’m like ‘Oh, man, this is not going to be easy to attain because you’re so good already’ and sure enough we go out there and he’s making play after play and just the passion and the energy that he played with that night is something that I’ll never forget.”

Brooks dominated the state championship with eight tackles, 2.5 TFL and a sack.

Another win for Chidera Uzo-Diribe

Not 24 hours after Georgia inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann got his first commitment of the 2026 class, UGA’s outside linebackers coach got a massive win, too.

The Khamari Brooks commitment is big for Georgia, but it’s another notable recruiting win for another young, energetic position coach in Kirby Smart’s staff. That’s Chidera Uzo-Diribe, who probably gets mentioned less than he deserves due to the other recruiting titans he works with.

But Uzo-Diribe has won several impressive recruiting battles since 2022, but perhaps none are more impressive than Brooks. That’s because Georgia’s 2025 class was so deep and strong at outside linebacker, yet Uzo-Diribe still found a way to seal the deal with an elite recruit like Brooks in the next cycle.

“A-plus. Great job with what he did,” Brooks said of how Uzo-Diribe did in recruiting him. “You know, the way that he recruited me, I feel like they’ll get a lot of players down the line the way that he does it.”

Identifying Georgia’s leading receiver: A case study

Unlike Brooks’ commitment, Georgia’s wide receiver room looks pretty wide open this season.

There’s a healthy mix of returning veterans, experienced transfers and young talent that all offer various skillsets to Georgia’s pass attack.

But it’s talking season, so the question MUST be asked: who’s going to be the best?

DawgNation’s Connor Riley could see a case to be made for eight different players to be UGA’s leading receiver this year.

Check out the story below to see how Noah Thomas, Dillon Bell, Colbie Young, Oscar Delp, Zachariah Branch, Lawson Luckie, London Humphreys and Talyn Taylor could all lead the Bulldogs in 2025.

Photo of the Day

Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie (7), Georgia outside linebacker Damon Wilson II (10) after Georgia’s game against Texas in the 2024 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh /Dawgnation)

Quote of the Day

Khamari Brooks on if he felt like a priority on Georgia’s recruiting board:

“When you’re only recruiting one guy, that really shows how much your school believes in you. So, that meant a lot in my process because I feel like they were the only school that was doing that for me. They canceled visits for other guys to let me come and be (a part of the class). They wanted me to be the guy since December. I was their guy.”

Dawgs lose a commit, too

It wasn’t all good news for Georgia on Monday.

Georgia receiver commit Vance Stafford flipped his pledge to Miami in a less-than-shocking but still disappointing move.

Spafford had been committed to Georgia since November and had long since been rumored as a ”flip” candidate, whether that be to Miami or a west coast school closer to Spafford’s home.

Georgia has two wide receiver commits from four-star talents Brady Marchese and Ryan Mosley. Another four-star receiver and UGA target, Craig Dandridge, is set to announce his commitment on Thursday.

Trivia answer

David Pollack