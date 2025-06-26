Covering college sports in the summer can usually be categorized in one of two ways: slow news days or breaking news days.

Yesterday was neither. For Georgia fans, yesterday was just full of good news.

We started with four-star running back Jae Lamar committing to Georgia. UGA has now earned a commitment four days in a row with a good shot at making it five.

Then Georgia basketball got a moment in the limelight when the Atlanta Hawks traded for former Bulldog Asa Newell in the first round of the NBA Draft. Bulldog fans who didn’t get a chance to catch the former five-star forward in Athens can watch him right down I-75 at State Farm Arena.

Georgia hopes for more good news today.

More on that in our coverage below.

Trivia time

Which three SEC stadiums has a Kirby Smart-led Georgia team never played in?

Happy guessing! Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

Emotional Jae Lamar adds explosive talent to ‘26 class

Who says college recruiting is all about the money these days?

No, for some, it is. For others, like Georgia’s newest commit, a pledge to Georgia was rooted in things more sentimental.

“I just thank God, man,” Lamar said after becoming the 21st commit of Georgia’s 2026 class yesterday. “I’m honestly speechless about this day. But man, I’m ready to go and play in college, man. I’m ready to go out and play for the University of Georgia. I’m going to stop all this crying.”

Georgia fans might shed a couple tears of joy watching Lamar’s tape at Colquitt County High School. The shifty running back brings James Cook to mind, but for the time being, he’s just happy to be a Bulldog.

“Growing up, I’ve always been a Dawg fan. But I didn’t want to make this decision on being a fan. I wanted to actually go and view my opportunities because right when I got offered, I wanted to commit.”

Lamar, who was choosing between Georgia, Auburn, Clemson, Florida State and Miami, wasn’t shy about where he was headed. In an age where most recruits walk out with neutral colors and no giveaway, Lamar donned a red and black shirt with red and black bracelets on his wrists.

How Jae Lamar turned his football career -- and life -- around

It was an emotional day for many, especially considering Lamar’s path to his commitment day. The four-star running back’s road to one of the top colleges in the country wasn’t simple or easy.

Lamar didn’t play much football in his first two years of high school. That was due to some poor decisions he made as a young teenager.

“Man, coming up I was a troubled child,” Lamar said. “I mean, I honestly thank God for what he has done for me in the past few years, you know? Just because of the simple fact of if I was able to play football and keep doing what I had to do on the football field and be a troubled child, I would not be in the position I am today.”

Lamar sounds like a man who has lived a full lifetime in 18 years. He’s not short on life experience, and he carries that perspective when he speaks.

“I feel like God makes no mistakes about what he does,” Lamar said. “He’s had my life planned out great, you know?”

“I mean, I’ve been shot and all.”

Lamar’s story goes deeper than the word count allotted in this newsletter. For more on Georgia’s newest commit’s story, check out Jeff Sentell’s profile below.

Asa Newell is staying in the Peach State

Apparently it’s cool now for Atlanta teams to take Georgia players in the first round.

Nearly two months to the day after the Falcons selected Jalon Walker in the first round, the Hawks traded for Newell, who was selected No. 23 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans.

“Just being a kid from Georgia, and it means a lot, coming back to the city trying to be that hometown hero,” Newell said Wednesday. “Going to the University of Georgia, and now going right up the road to the Hawks. Growing up as a Hawks fan, having a Kyle Korver jersey, it’s a blessing.”

Newell led the Bulldogs in points, rebounds and dunks last season. He also led Georgia back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a decade.

The All-SEC Freshman Team selection also became UGA coach Mike White’s first player to be picked in the first round since he took over in Athens. White was asked about Newell’s athleticism throughout the season but loved to talk about Newell as a teammate even more.

“He’s still going to be compliant in terms of making winning plays, passing to the guy that’s open, chasing offensive rebounds, closing out correctly,” White said. “He’s a winning player. He’s been a huge pleasure to coach. He’s a great teammate. He is humility. He is consistency. He’s a stud.”

Photo of the Day

4-star RB Jae Lamar is ranked as the nation's No. 8 RB prospect per the 247Sports Composite ratings. His college decision came down to Clemson, Miami and the Bulldogs. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Quote of the Day

Lamar on what the commitment to Georgia means to him:

“Georgia is my dream team. I have always wanted to play at Georgia [with] the great backs that come from there. You know Todd Gurley. There’s a lot of great backs out there and I think that it fits me there.”

Craig Dandridge headlines three more commitment opportunities today

Georgia fans saddened by the not-so-surprising decommitment of Vance Spafford can turn their attention to the DawgNation video channels this afternoon.

We’ll be broadcasting from Cambridge High School, where four-star wide receiver Craig Dandridge is set to announce a commitment at 4 p.m. Dandridge will be choosing between Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida, Oklahoma, Stanford and Tennessee.

Dandridge had a quiet first couple of seasons before breaking out in his junior year, stacking 57 catches for 1,443 yards and 14 touchdowns, plus a pick-six on defense.

Cambridge coach Tyler Jones told DawgNation how much Georgia wants Dandridge. It’s best explained with a simple exchange Jones had with UGA receivers coach James Coley when Coley visited Dandridge this spring.

“He was kind of getting back in his car to leave,” Jones said. “He just told me, he probably repeated it three times, and it was ‘I gotta get him. I gotta get him. I gotta get him,’ so that shows how much he’s wanted by Georgia.”

You can watch Dandridge’s commitment at 4 p.m. on DawgNation’s homepage, YouTube, Facebook and X page.

Georgia has its hand in two other commitment announcements on Thursday. Five-star running back Ezavier Crowell and three-star offensive lineman Desmond Green will also choose between Georgia and other SEC suitors.

Trivia answer

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (Florida), Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Oklahoma), and Kyle Field (Texas A&M)