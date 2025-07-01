Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Kirby Smart is rolling on the recruiting trail.

Georgia picked up another three -- yes, three -- commitments yesterday. Two more rising seniors made 26 for the ‘26 class, and Georgia added a key name to its 2027 class, too.

UGA also appears to be addressing some of its depth issues at certain positions right now. Many of the recent commitments have added to position groups with little experience on the 2025 roster.

Whether Kirby Smart can prepare his young roster for this season remains a mystery. But with the way things are stacking now, Georgia’s foreseeable future seems to have less question marks on the depth chart.

Trivia time

Who is the longest tenured active position coach at Georgia (continuous stints only)?

Happy guessing! Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

Meet Georgia’s newest ‘26 commits

Georgia added two more four-star defensive lineman to its commit class on Monday, starting with a pretty cool commitment from West Forsyth High School’s PJ Dean.

Dean’s commitment went from “legacy” to “legendary.” Dean is the half-brother of former Georgia center Jared Wilson, who the New England Patriots drafted with a third round pick in April.

Wilson made it back to Georgia for Dean’s commitment, which made his selection so much better. Dean had a Georgia cap in a row of potential college hats in front of him, but he dazzled the crowd instead by pulling out and wearing Wilson’s old Georgia helmet.

Following Dean was Preston Carey, who made Georgia’s third and final commitment on Monday. The IMG Academy star couldn’t hold back his elation in the moments after his announcement.

“I’m really excited,” Carey said at his live-streaming ceremony. “I’m trying to hold my composure but I feel ready to run through a brick wall right now.”

Carey hopes to learn how to do both at the same time under Kirby Smart.

Georgia makes a new move in the NIL chess match

Georgia announced a partnership with sports marketing company Learfield on Monday. A UGA release tabbed the partnership as a “cutting-edge collaboration” independent from the school that will enable Learfield to influence NIL services by helping the athletes maximize their personal brands and connect with sponsors.

The move comes one day before the new NIL House Settlement comes into effect, allowing programs to directly pay their players out of a $20.5 million pool similar to a pro-sports salary cap.

Players can still make more than their portion of the $20.5 million through third-party NIL deals. Deals valued at $600 or more must be approved through the new College Sports Commission’s “NIL Go” platform and international auditing firm Deloitte.

“With the new era of college athletics and on the heels of the House settlement, the importance of creating real NIL opportunities has never been greater,” said Solly Fulp Executive Vice President, NIL Growth & Development at Learfield.

“This new alliance between Learfield Impact and Georgia optimizes NIL dealmaking while enhancing the Bulldog student-athlete experience,” she said.

“By consolidating all NIL efforts, we’re establishing a full-service partnership that makes it easier for brands to engage, for fans to support, and for student-athletes to maximize their potential through impactful storytelling and strategic marketing campaigns.”

Mock draft tabs CJ Allen as immediate NFL starter

It’s funny... if you look at Georgia’s defensive roster this season, there isn’t a surefire first-rounder that jumps off the page.

That isn’t to say there can’t be one. Daylen Everette, Christen Miller, CJ Allen and others arguably have first-round potential that simply needs to be displayed this season.

One recent NFL Mock Draft took it a step further. ESPN’s Matt Miller not only predicted that Allen would unlock that first-round potential, but he also predicted he would start immediately.

Miller projected Allen as the No. 26 overall pick to the Los Angeles Chargers. Miller gushed over Allen’s talent and quickly connected his skillset with Charger head coach Jim Harbaugh’s scheme.

“Sometimes when you’re watching film, a player jumps out as a perfect fit for an NFL scheme or coach,” Miller wrote. “That’s what Allen is with Jim Harbaugh, as the 6-foot-1, 235-pounder fits the mold of linebackers that Harbaugh had with the 49ers and what he recruited at Michigan. Allen crashes rushing lanes with power while showing the agility to excel in pass coverage. He’s protected by Georgia’s top-tier defensive line, but Allen’s read-and-react ability makes him a good bet to be an immediate NFL starter.”

Perhaps Allen could follow in the footsteps of former teammate and Georgia receiver Ladd McConkey, who dominated in his rookie season with the Chargers a year ago.

Photo of the Day

4-star IMG Academy DL Preston Carey has Georgia football among his top schools. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound rising senior has a commitment date set for June 30. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Quote of the Day

Preston Carey how Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott influenced his decision:

“You know everything you hear is true. Tray Scott develops. The most first-round picks in the past five years at the defensive line. They preach that as well. They talk about how elite a coach Coach Scott is and how he gets you right. The players preach that only a certain breed of people come to Georgia. You have got to want to work. You have got to want to grind, and then you’ll reap the benefits.”

...And a bonus commit for the 2027 class

Georgia’s 17th commitment in the month of June is a four-star cornerback from the famed Long Beach Poly High School in California.

Donte Wright became the second public commit of the 2027 class on Monday. Wright’s commitment has a long way to go before pen hits paper, but his could be a strong name to build on once Georgia focuses even more on the rising junior class.

It was also another big win for (relatively) new defensive backs coach Donte Williams, who is still ranked as the No. 1 recruiter in the country per 247Sports.

To get to know Wright as a player is to marvel at his speed and change of direction. Check out Wright’s sophomore year film in the DawgNation story below.

Trivia answer

Glenn Schumann (Inside linebackers)