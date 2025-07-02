Yesterday had a couple of ‘firsts’ worth noting.

Yes, it was the first of July, but I’m talking about the first day of the House vs. NCAA Settlement’s reign over college sports.

A litany of fundamental adjustments to the way college players are compensated have officially been made.

It was also the first day in what feels like an eternity that Georgia didn’t land a commitment. But after landing three on Monday, one can only expect so much.

Georgia has plenty more opportunities ahead, just for the record. But for the time being, there’s plenty more to check out around DawgNation as we inch closer to kickoff.

Trivia time

How many neutral site games will Georgia play this regular season, and where will it play them?

Happy guessing! Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

A Whole New World (feat. NIL)

This morning marks the second dawn of a new horizon in college sports’ relationship with NIL.

The House vs. NCAA Settlement took effect on July 1, marking several key changes to the way that players are paid across the country.

From new roster limits to a “salary cap” to adjusted athletic budgets, the settlement has caused every title-contending program to adjust a lot.

It’s a new model, but we already know it’s far from perfect. There has already been reporting on how the model might be improved to further strengthen the structure of college athletics in the NIL age.

DawgNation’s Mike Griffith complied explanations to all the major “need-to-know’s” surrounding the new settlement, along with some of the new models being discussed. Check out his detailing in the story below.

How Georgia can build on recruiting momentum in July

The last couple weeks of June 2025 will go down in Georgia recruiting history. The Bulldogs landed 16 commits for the 2026 class throughout the whole month and landed another couple 2027 pledges.

Georgia enters 2025’s last football-free month with the No. 2 class in the 2026 cycle. And with all the momentum on its tail, UGA believes the recruiting can get even better.

That starts with five-star tight end Kaiden Prothro on July 12.

Prothro’s commitment isn’t just important because of his elite rating. It fills a positional gap that Georgia failed to fill with another five-star tight end, Mark Bowman, who committed to USC in May.

Georgia running back target Derrek Cooper will also be watched closely over the next few weeks, especially after he canceled his commitment date on Monday.

And with five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson also waiting to drop his commitment, Georgia has plenty more talent to add in 2026.

Georgia has two top-5 players in new NCAA video game

EA Sports’ second revamped college football video game is set to release soon. College Football 26‘s top five players at every position were released yesterday, and Georgia got two.

Christen Miller was ranked as the No. 2 defensive lineman in the game, rated at 92 overall. Miller was placed behind Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods, a 94 overall, and above Alabama’s Tim Keenan III.

Oscar Delp, a 90 overall, was rated as the No. 4 tight end in the country. Delp was ranked just above Texas’ Jack Endries at the position.

Georgia has three players rated in the game’s top 100. Miller is the highest-rated Bulldog at 92, while CJ Allen and KJ Bolden both made the top 100 with 91 overall ratings.

Photo of the Day

Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) reacts after sacking Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (not pictured) during their game at at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 25, 2023, in Atlanta. Georgia won 31-23. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the Day

Kirby Smart on handling brother duos in transfer portal like Zachariah and Zion Branch:

“We look at them as separate players. So we don’t bring them in...it’s like we’re looking at Zion and say, where does he fit in our safety roster? We look at Zach and say, where does he fit in our receiver roster? And then they’re both good players. They’re both in positions of need. We need depth. We need good players.”

Brothers Gotta Hug

There are plenty of trends surrounding Georgia’s 2026 recruiting class, perhaps none more important than the insane rate it has grown at in late June.

One niche but interesting trend surrounds brotherhood, and not the billboard kind that you see all over locker rooms. Literal brotherhood.

Georgia has earned commitments from four different players in the last year that all have older brothers who played for Kirby Smart.

Dillon Bell’s younger brother, Micah Bell, announced a transfer to Georgia from Vanderbilt earlier this offseason. Four-star defensive back Justice Fitzpatrick, younger brother of former Alabama star and current Miami Dolphins safety Mikah Fitzpatrick, committed to Georgia on June 3.

Georgia also got commitments from two legacy defensive linemen in Ekene Ogboko and Carter Luckie.

Ekene’s older brother, Nnamdi, will be a reserve offensive lineman for UGA next season. Lawson Luckie is expected by many to have a breakout junior season at the tight end position.

Trivia answer

Two (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, EverBank Stadium)