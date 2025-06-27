If you’ve ever been to Las Vegas, you know that if you’re at a hot table, nobody is allowed to move. You just ride the winning streak for as long as you can.

Well, I’m about to break that rule.

Georgia enjoyed its fifth-straight day with a commitment on Thursday when four-star wide receiver Craid Dandridge pledged to the Bulldogs. Fans are wondering how much longer UGA’s streak can go. In the spirit of Las Vegas, it can be argued that we should all try to remain still to keep from altering the good vibes.

Please forgive me for not following that advice.

After DawgNation Daily on Friday, I’m stepping away for a week to be with my family. Hopefully, my absence won’t jinx the recruiting hot streak.

The truth is, I’m not too worried about it. I think there are still plenty more wins to be had for UGA in the days ahead.

The recruiting stove is HOT

The chips just keep on rolling in for Kirby Smart. And despite the gambling metaphor above, we aren’t talking about plastic casino circles.

We’re talking about blue-chip recruits, of which Georgia has landed daily since Sunday. UGA got its fifth-straight commitment around 4 p.m. yesterday from Cambridge High School in Milton, where four-star receiver Craig Dandridge pledged his allegiance to the G.

DawgNation was live on site when Dandridge picked UGA over Georgia Tech, Florida, Clemson, Stanford and Tennessee. Dandridge is the third receiver commit for Georgia’s 2026 class, an especially impressive feat considering UGA receivers coach James Coley signed five receivers in 2025.

But perhaps the most impressive thing for Georgia fans to take away from Dandridge’s commtiment is the way he gushed about Georgia’s culture of hard work and how excited he seemed to be to get started.

“Just the people around there,” he said. “That’s what makes that place special. You walk up on campus and it’s like no one is buttering your behind. They are telling you it is going to be hard. That’s what draws me to them so much.”

“No team told me this is going to be like this is the hardest you are ever going to be pushed. A guy like me, that’s what encourages me. Like, are you telling me I can’t do it? Now I’m really going to go out here and I’m going to show you that I can. I’m not going to say that I’m going to be starting day one.”

So, again, who’s next?

Georgia will roll right our of bed on Friday looking for another commitment, or two.

Jumping off the page is four-star offensive tackle Malakai Lee from Honolulu, Hawaii. Lee is set to choose between Georgia, Michigan, Alabama and Texas tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Another win at the offensive tackle position after losing top-ranked 2026 tackle Jackson Cantwell to Miami would be massive for Georgia. The Bulldogs earned their first commitment at the position last week when four-star talent Ekene Ogboko committed.

Lee would sure up depth and talent at the offensive tackle position in the 2026 class while claiming a win over SEC powers Texas and Alabama.

Four-star defensive back Chase Calicut is also set to commit today. He is choosing between, Michigan, Texas and Georgia.

And for those curious, yes, Georgia has a chance at a “perfect week. The Bulldogs could earn a commitment for seven days straight.

Saturday is the set commitment date for defensive lineman James Johnson, who has UGA in his final four with Texas, Miami and Florida.

Georgia ethics questioned by Big Ten coach

Illinois coach Bret Bielema, if you can believe it, is stirring the pot.

Bielema took a passive-aggressive, public shot at Georgia on Tuesday while making an appearance on The Triple Option Podcast.

The former Arkansas coach called into question Georgia’s signing of Illinois transfer Josh McCray out of the transfer portal. The running back announced a move to Georgia in April of this year, filling UGA’s need for an experienced power back.

“We did lose a guy to Georgia,” Bielema said. “Somehow he found his way to the portal and 12 hours after being in the portal he was on a flight to Georgia. I don’t know how that happened but it’s crazy.

“Wish Josh all the best. He took advantage of that opportunity.”

As DawgNation’s Connor Riley noted, Bielema told reporters back in April that he wasn’t surprised by McCray’s decision.

4-star WR Craig Dandridge has UGA among his final six schools. He's already taken official visits to Stanford and Georgia and has OVs left to Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Oklahoma. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Craig Dandridge describes his work ethic, how it will fit with Georgia culture:

“I’m going to earn my spot. I’m going to earn my keep. I don’t want anybody to give it to me. I want to be able to go to Georgia and say, ‘I earned every single thing,’ and this is how I did it. This is the foundation I laid, and this is the type of player that I am going to be.”

Georgia harvesting homegrown talent in 2026

Dandridge’s commitment didn’t just continue UGA’s hot streak this week. It added momentum to a greater trend occurring through all of Georgia’s 2026 class.

Dandridge became the 13th member of the 22-man class to be from the state of Georgia. UGA’s last four commits have all been from the Peach State.

Of course, there are plenty of talented recruits to pursue in the state, but 13 out of 22 is a much higher percentage than recents seasons. Georgia signed 10 in 2024 and pulled just five Georgia-based recruits in 2023.

Georgia signed 19 last season and, for the second cycle in a row, appears to be chasing a high homegrown number again.

DawgNation’s Connor Riley revealed why Georgia could be focusing more on its home state in recent cycles, and it might fix one of the program’s biggest issues from the last couple seasons.

