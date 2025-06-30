Many Georgia fans believe the Bulldogs haven’t received the kind of respect they deserve from national media entering the 2025 season.

Question marks on both fronts and in the passing game remain after 2024’s struggles. Then over half of Georgia’s starters were drafted in April, making the 2025 roster the youngest Kirby Smart has ever coached.

We know this, but we also know that Smart is a mastermind at getting the most out of the roster he’s built. So maybe the question really is, how much do you believe in Smart to do what he’s always done, just with less-experienced players?

One national media member seems to believe in Smart. That’s the well-respected Phil Steele, who recently predicted Georgia to beat out Texas and the rest of the SEC for another conference title.

Much of the country believes in the Longhorns, but there are still some media members who remember what Smart is capable of.

How many true freshmen scored a touchdown for Georgia in 2024?

Gunner Stockton addresses Stetson Bennett comparison

One of the most electrifying part about Gunner Stockton’s game is his scrambling ability, which he showed off plenty in Georgia’s SEC Championship win over Texas last season.

It’s the same type of scrambling ability that Georgia fans loved to watch when Stetson Bennett was in Athens.

Stockton was asked about the comparisons made between him and Bennett this week by SI.com’s Chrissy Froyd. Stockton acknowledged the similarities in the run game along with a couple personality traits.

“The way he played, the way he styled some of the things he did, the way he carried himself,” Stockton said. “Mobility, he’s quick, he can get out of the pocket and has good pocket movement.

“Had a lot of swagger with what he did. I see the same things in myself.”

Dawgs close a 5-star recruiting week

Georgia did it. Seven days, seven recruits.

Friday saw four-star defensive back Chace Calicut choose the Bulldogs over Michigan and Texas. Then four-star defensive lineman James Johnson committed to the G over Florida, Miami and Texas.

Unlike four of the other five commits from last week, Calicut and Johnson were not from Georgia. Smart and the Bulldogs had to beat out in-state schools in both recruitments.

Georgia beat Texas for Calicut, despite the Longhorns being less than three hours from his hometown. Florida and Miami were both significantly closer to Johnson, but neither could keep him from crossing the Georgia border.

Here’s a look at the final commitment tally from Georgia’s perfect week of recruiting:

Sunday: 4-star LB Shadarius Toodle

Monday: 4-star EDGE Khamari Brooks

Tuesday: 3-star DL Corey Howard

Wednesday: 4-star RB Jae Lamar

Thursday: 4-star WR Craig Dandridge

Friday: 4-star DB Chace Calicut

Saturday: 4-star DL James Johnson

How are Georgia’s 2024 first-rounders doing?

UGA saw three defensive stars go in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Mykel Williams, Jalon Walker and Malaki Starks all got new NFL homes in April.

ESPN compiled reports on all three draft picks from their respective camps. Check out a little from each report below.

EDGE Mykel Williams - San Francisco 49ers

“He’s got a lot of talent, a lot of eagerness to learn, more so than I’ve seen probably from any young guy,” veteran end Nick Bosa said. “He just wants to learn as much as he can, and I’m excited to give all the knowledge I can to him.”

LB Jalon Walker - Atlanta Falcons

“The human, the character, the person, the player, the all-in mentality,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “He has those captain-like traits, and when you first meet him, you get that feel, you get that vibe from him, and he’ll be one of those guys.”

S Malaki Starks - Baltimore Ravens

“You throw a situation at him, and he knows,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “He’s been studying and comes prepared. I’ve never seen him make a real mistake yet. He’s very much a pro, probably way advanced beyond his years.”

The Georgia quarterbacks from left to right; Collin Drake (26), Jackson Muschamp (16), Carson Beck (15), Gunner Stockton (14), Stetson Bennett (13), and Brock Vandagriff (12) pose for a photograph after their 55-0 win against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, October 15, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia’s newest commit, James Johnson, on how Georgia became his No. 1 school:

“On my first official visit, I knew,” Johnson said. “That’s when I knew. I had decided to take all the rest of my OVs to see if anyone could change my mind. I was locked in with Georgia from the start.”

Recruiting: When’s the next big day?

First, bask in the glow of the past week for as long as you’d like. Brag to your brother-in-law over hot dogs and patriotic desserts and when you’re ready, set your eyes on July 12.

That’s the day that five-star tight end Kaiden Prothro and four-star running back Derrek Cooper are set to announce their commitments. Both are highly-desired, homegrown targets for UGA.

Cooper and Prothro could combine for one of the greatest single-day commitment duos in Georgia history. It would also give Georgia another boost of momentum as it fights to land five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson, Georgia’s biggest target left.

The sprint is over, but the marathon continues. Stay close by, and we’ll keep bringing you coverage over the next couple weeks.

Trivia answer

3 (Nate Frazier, Dwight Phillips Jr., Chris Cole)