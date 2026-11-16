Morning, y’all - happy Monday!

Georgia steamrolled Missouri 48-21 Saturday in the second-to-last home game of the regular season (can we slow football season down a little, please?)

Whether you were bundled up in Sanford Stadium as we enjoyed a clear, beautiful and quite chilly afternoon, or watching from home or elsewhere, you saw the Bulldogs jump on the Tigers from the get-go.

Plus, we got to take a good look at a player I think a lot of Georgia fans have been eager to see more of: wide receiver Isiah Canion, who has been sidelined with an injury.

More on Canion:

Canion’s first touchdown as a Georgia Bulldog was a long time coming. He spent his first two seasons as a Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket before transferring to Georgia for this junior season.

He hoped to play for the Bulldogs coming out of Warner Robins High School, but the Bulldogs failed to properly evaluate his skill set. They landed him in the transfer portal, hoping he could be the big, physical wide receiver Georgia needed.

But on his first drive in an SEC game, Canion tweaked something in his knee. The injury forced him to miss Georgia’s next five games. He returned last week against Ole Miss, though he was wearing a massive brace on his right knee.

That brace came off for Saturday’s game against Missouri, allowing Canion to be unleashed.

He had four receptions for 63 yards to go along with his second-quarter touchdown. Coming into the game, Canion had just three receptions for 28 yards.

“It’s awesome, it’s a blessing,” Canion said of his performance. “I mean, sometimes we take for granted being able to play this game, especially on a stage like this. It’s just a blessing to be here, a blessing to be able to suit up and play. And I feel great.”

Georgia doesn’t have another wide receiver who can play like Canion. Craig Dandridge led the Bulldogs in receiving, catching six passes for 85 yards. Talyn Taylor shined again, highlighted by his 29-yard reception at the end of the third quarter.

But you can’t teach size. And Canion (6-foot-4, 205 pounds) showed that on his first catch since his knee injury.

The transfer wide receiver went up and won at highest point. Like a basketball player coming down with a rebound, Canion hauled in a 33-yard reception to set up Georgia’s second scoring drive of the day.

“He’s heavy, he’s strong, he’s fast,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s a good 50-50 guy. He’s hard to cover. I don’t think we’ve seen his best yet, so I think his best is still ahead.”

It’s that last part that should excite Georgia fans and terrify opponents. Saturday was the first time the Bulldogs had three wide receivers all humming at the same time.

If Canion is going to play as he did on Saturday, you can’t focus in on any one receiver.

That makes things very easy for an experienced quarterback like Stockton.

“We’ve grown as a team, because with Isiah out, it was thrust in to get more balls to tight ends, to Talyn, to Craig,” Smart said. “And now we’re operating with some guys that are out there playing efficiently, and you can see that it’s helping Gunner.”

Canion’s first catch on the night showed what Georgia was missing while he dealt with his injury.

But the touchdown catch will be what Canion remembers about his first impactful game as a Georgia Bulldog.

“It was everything I dreamed of, for real,” Canion said. “Especially the moment it came, being hurt, being so down, coming up. So first game back, taking the braces off, it was just a blessing.”

Read Connor Riley’s full story here.

Georgia wide receiver Isiah Canion (6) makes a 33-yard reception against Missouri cornerback Chris Graves Jr. (1) during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 48-12. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia wide receiver Isiah Canion (6) makes a 12-yard touchdown reception during the second quarter against Missouri at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Athens, Ga.(Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Trivia time

Who led the Bulldogs in receiving against Missouri?

Georgia football winners and losers as it readies for ninth SEC game

Winner: Nate Frazier

It was not a flashy showing from the Georgia running back, as he had 16 carries for 72 yards.

But Frazier was a finisher for the Bulldogs. He rushed for three touchdowns in Georgia’s 48-21 victory.

It was largely a more functional afternoon than a flashy one for the third-year running back. His longest run went for 17 yards.

Frazier did create some sizzle though with a spicy spin move for what proved to be his longest run of the day.

“Just how hard he runs and, you know, playing and how hard he, you know, his cuts that he makes,” Stockton said of Frazier. “You can tell by the way he runs how he loves his football team. And, you know, he’s a great teammate.”

The Bulldogs ran for 182 yards on the Tigers on Saturday. That’s nearly double what Missouri had given up on a per-game basis prior to Saturday. Three times this season, Missouri has given up over 100 yards rushing. The Tigers have lost all of those games.

Conversely, the Bulldogs have averaged 5.0 yards per carry in every game this season. When you combine that productivity with Frazier’s ability to finish drives, you understand why Georgia has been able to pound teams into submission this season.

“I thought Nate and Dwight did a great job of hitting holes and getting vertical,” Smart said. “Dwight had a couple really nice runs, Nate had a couple really nice runs. That was good to get him in rhythm.”

Georgia running back Nate Frazier (3) scores a 3-yard rushing touchdown during the first quarter against Missouri at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Athens, Ga.(Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia running back Nate Frazier (3) runs for 15-yards against during the first quarter against Missouri at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 48-21. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Loser: Shane Beamer

It was all right there in front of Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks. All they had to do was go on the road and beat lowly Arkansas. Do that and you set up a massive game against the No. 1 Bulldogs. College GameDay could’ve made the trip to Columbia, South Carolina, to highlight the matchup.

Instead, South Carolina probably wants to keep what happened this past Saturday on the down low.

The Gamecocks got roasted, losing 34-6 at the hands of Arkansas. Pork dominated chicken, just as is the case in real life.

What made Saturday even worse for Beamer, though, was how the quarterback situation was handled. LaNorris Sellers looked hobbled at the end of South Carolina’s win over Texas A&M.

He was available to play in the game, despite secrecy all week on whether Beamer would play the standout quarterback. The coach did not, electing to go with Cutter Woods. The backup was intercepted three times, with one of those getting returned for a touchdown.

Had Beamer simply been honest about the quarterback situation, perhaps the face-plant isn’t as embarrassing. Because now it’s worth questioning if Beamer was trying to rest Sellers in hopes of getting him more healthy for the game against Georgia.

If that’s the case, the decision backfired spectacularly. The Gamecocks had an outside shot at making it to the College Football Playoff had they been able to win out.

Read Connor’s full list of winners and losers here.

Georgia big favorite under the lights at dangerous South Carolina

Georgia is headed into another hostile road environment to face a South Carolina team that’s hopeful of getting its star quarterback back on the field.

The Las Vegas oddsmakers, however, clearly don’t believe Sellers can make that much of a difference, as the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs have opened as a 16.5-point road favorite.

Georgia’s game with South Carolina is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. under the bright lights of Williams-Brice Stadium, marking the second road game in a row the Bulldogs will have played under the lights.

Read Mike Griffith’s full story here.

Trivia answer

Craig Dandridge with 85 receiving yards