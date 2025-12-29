We’re on our way to New Orleans today for DawgNation’s coverage of the Sugar Bowl. As we travel, here’s three questions to consider.

First of all, what’s Georgia’s injury situation? I saw a portion of practice on Saturday and wide receiver Colbie Young, to my eyes, looked healthy. That image wasn’t enough to convince me he’ll be a full participant in the Sugar Bowl, but I’m optimistic that if UGA goes on a run, Young will play again before the season is done.

The next question for me is how the previous matchup between the Bulldogs and Ole Miss impacts this week. Georgia has been a much-improved defense since it beat the Rebels in October, but this week’s game is probably the best offense UGA has seen since the last time it faced Ole Miss.

And finally, what will the crowd split be like in New Orleans? I’m expecting a lot of Ole Miss fans in the city and in the stadium. This is arguably the biggest game that program has played in the modern era and Ole Miss has a significant geographical advantage as well.

However, I also think, with good reason, UGA fans have embraced this team in a way that they perhaps didn’t this time a year ago. I think that enthusiasm could lead to a few more deciding to travel to the game as well.

It should be an incredible week.

Georgia OC Mike Bobo explains why Gunner Stockton ‘isn’t even close to his ceiling’

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting this season.

Yet offensive coordinator Mike Bobo thinks the Georgia quarterback is only scratching the surface of what he can do.

“He’s kinda come out of his shell a little bit, and you’re able to see more true of what Gunner Stockton is and who he is as a quarterback,” Bobo said. “And he knows he’s not even close to reaching his ceiling. He can continue to improve. And I know he’s got a bad taste in his mouth about our first opportunity in the playoffs last year. I know it was his first start, but he wants to go out, like our whole football team, and play well in this game and give ourselves a chance to win a ball game.”

Stockton was not the only topic Bobo spoke about with reporters on Sunday ahead of Georgia’s game against Ole Miss.

Use the link below to read a full transcript of his comments.

Stockton returns to Sugar Bowl with ‘bad taste’

For all that has changed for Stockton, he still vividly remembers the last time he came to New Orleans.

He made his first career start. He threw a touchdown pass, completing 20 of his 32 pass attempts. Chiefly, his team lost and Georgia’s season came to an unceremonious end.

“I’ve had a bad taste in my mouth, to be honest, ever since,” Stockton said on Sunday. “I don’t know, I don’t really handle losses that well. But I worked this offseason and where I’m at today to set myself up to do good things.”

Stockton has been better than good this season for Georgia, which is why the Bulldogs find themselves in the same spot they did a season ago.

Georgia won the SEC, beating Alabama this time instead of Texas. The Bulldogs earned a first-round bye.

Only, instead of playing Notre Dame and wondering how Stockton might fare, the question is whether he can replicate what he did the last time out against Ole Miss.

“He was just so in control of the game,” tight end Oscar Delp said. “I felt like it didn’t matter what was going on, what situation we were in. I mean, he was in the huddle and he was the man. He just took control of everything and he didn’t care what was getting called.”

Stockton did more than play mistake-free football. Georgia didn’t punt and put up 43 points on Ole Miss. It was the worst showing of the season for a playoff-caliber defense in Ole Miss.

The Georgia quarterback threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns. He added 59 rushing yards and a score on the ground. He did so while playing through an oblique injury that limited him in practice.

Now he’s had a long layoff to get ready for an encore.

Stockton on Bobo:

“I wouldn’t want to play for anybody else. To see all the work he puts in and just the love for the University of Georgia and the passion he has for the players, it makes everybody around him better.”

Glenn Schumann highlights several defenders who have ‘grown up’ for Georgia defense

It hasn’t always been pretty for Glenn Schumann’s defense this season.

But over the course of the year, the group has made undeniable progress. Whether it be the play of Zayden Walker, Joseph-Jonah Ajonye or even Rasean Dinkins, Schumann highlighted a number of players when he spoke to reporters on Saturday.

Use the link below to read a full transcript of his comments.

