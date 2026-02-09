Well, we’ve officially made it to the football offseason. The Super Bowl is behind us and what an anticlimactic conclusion it was.

The NFL playoffs were mostly spectacular, but this one was a dud.

Although, at least we didn’t have to spend the entire game reading rage tweets from fans who think the lopsided outcome was because the selection committee picked the wrong teams.

Congratulations are in order to Georgia grad Mike Macdonald, who deserves a ton of credit for his rapid transformation of the Seahawks.

His success shows that coaching matters — on Saturdays and Sundays.

We make a big deal about acquiring talented players and we should. However, the man in charge of deploying that talent is still the most important figure in the organization.

Coaches aren’t created equal and the better ones will get better results.

This should be good news for UGA. Even though, at least for the moment, Kirby Smart isn’t the most talked about UGA grad in the coaching profession, he’s still commonly considered college football’s top coach.

He has the know-how to get the Bulldogs back to where Seattle was on Sunday — on a podium underneath a shower of confetti.

And now that the offseason is officially here, the work can begin to do just that.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald is the third-youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl? Who are the two youngest?

Smart makes it clear how he wants the state of Georgia to help Bulldogs navigate NIL

Even as the number of in-state signees have ebbed and flowed over the years, Smart has always harped on the importance of recruiting the state of Georgia.

In the current name, image and likeness era, it seems to be more important than ever. Especially when it comes to building and retaining a consistent winner at a place like Georgia.

“We’ve got to be competitive,” Smart said in a sit-down with Jeff Dantzler of Glory Glory “We don’t have to have the school with the most. We don’t have to have the school that offers the most. As a matter of fact, I don’t want to be that. I don’t want to be the one that’s known for paying. You attract kids that are money hungry if they just want to be the most. But we want to be competitive. We want to mix our development, our winnings, our culture, all the things these NFL teams say about us.”

Smart was rather candid last week when talking about the use of name, image and likeness when it comes to recruiting last week.

He understands it is a necessity in this day and age. But he doesn’t want money to be the main reason a player comes to Georgia. The Bulldogs aren’t interested in trying to match the Texas Tech’s and Oregons of the world. That makes it more difficult to recruit nationally.

UGA athletics weekend recap

Friday

Home:

Softball vs. Missouri State: victory, 10-1 (five innings)

Men’s tennis vs. Duke: victory, 4-0

Softball vs. Fordham: victory, 7-1

Away:

Women’s tennis vs. Virginia: victory. 4-1

Gymnastics vs. Arkansas: loss, 197.050-197.450

Saturday

Home:

Equestrian vs. Texas A&M: victory 12-7

Softball vs. Fordham: victory, 5-1

Softball vs. Belmont: victory, 12-1 (five innings)

Away:

Men’s basketball vs. LSU: victory, 83-71

Women’s tennis vs. LSU: victory, 4-0

Sunday

Home:

Softball vs. Belmont: loss, 2-1

Away:

Women’s basketball vs. Missouri: victory, 85-66

Georgia football signees who can play immediately

In this day and age of college football, Smart knows you have to get your first-year players ready to play.

The Bulldogs were able to do that this past season, with Elijah Griffin, Dontrell Glover and Rasean Dinkins all emerging as major contributors.

“We lean toward the high school development,” Smart said in an interview with Jeff Dantzler of Glory Glory. “If you’re going to do that and you’re going to bring 25, 24 mid-year freshmen in here, you better get them ready fast. And they better be ready to play because they’re not your threes anymore. They’re your twos. And in some places, Dontrell Glover, Juan Gaston, Elijah Griffin, they’re your ones.”

While Georgia likely won’t be as young as it was this past season, it’s still going to need some of the players it signed in the 2026 recruiting class to make an immediate impact.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald hold the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki /Associated Press)

Georgia football throwback

Feb. 8, 2026: The Seahawks defeated the Patriots, 29-13, in the Super Bowl. The victory earned running back Kenny McIntosh, a former Bulldog who spent the season on injured reserve, his first Super Bowl ring.

Smart confident in roster building plan

Smart had a different goal when it comes to the transfer portal compared to his contemporaries.

At Georgia, he wants to make sure the Bulldogs do a better job of keeping their players out of the transfer portal, rather than just turning over the roster every year.

Based on what Georgia did in the most recent portal, Smart feels his team accomplished its objective.

“We had a goal of, you know, keeping the players on our roster that we could, and we went through agents, players, parents, meeting after meeting after meeting after meeting to try to retain our roster, which I think we won that battle,” Smart said in an interview with Jeff Dantzler of Glory Glory. “You know, we were able to keep a lot of players we wanted to keep here. We ‘Ve got the best retention rate in the playoff of the playoff teams. We’ve got the best retention rate in the SEC, so our guys want to be here and we have to learn to want to be here.”

Smart is correct that no SEC team lost fewer players to the transfer portal than Georgia. Texas A&M also saw 14 players depart this offseason.

Sean McVay and Mike Tomlin