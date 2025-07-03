Just about everyone in the country seems to enjoy a good fireworks show.

So many of us turn into bigger versions of the kids from that one scene in The Sandlot, completely entranced by the world above them and suddenly oblivious to the one around them.

Happy early Fourth, by the way.

Fireworks look even better at Sanford Stadium, and with several night games already on UGA’s schedule, it’s our contention that Georgia fans deserve to be entranced by explosiveness on the field and in the air this season.

That will require more offensive firepower than Georgia had last season. Today, we’re going to examine several players who can help Georgia run up the score -- and the pyrotechnics bill -- in 2025.

As for the rest of the news, just keep on reading.

Trivia time

How many touchdown passes did Gunner Stockton throw last season?

Happy guessing! Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

3 guys who can give UGA more offensive fireworks this season

For all of the complex reasons that Georgia’s offense seemed to struggle last season, one of them was abundantly clear.

The Bulldogs weren’t nearly as explosive as they needed to be, especially down the stretch in big games. UGA averaged six yards per play, a significant step back from when they averaged at least seven yards in 2021 through 2023.

But Georgia does have several firework-like playmakers that can all pop massive yardage at any given moment. DawgNation’s Connor Riley singled out three players with deeper analysis in the story below.

For now, here are Georgia’s top three explosive playmakers and how many yards per touch they had last season.

WR Zachariah Branch: 10.7 yards per catch, 8.5 yards per carry

RB Nate Frazier: 5.0 yards per carry, 7.1 yards per catch

WR Dillon Bell: 10.8 yards per catch, 11.9 yards per carry

Transfer portal opens again, for some

Part of the fallout of shrinking roster limits to 105 players is most Division I football teams will be forced to limit or eliminate walk-ons altogether.

Teams aren’t required to have 105-man rosters before the season starts. Current Division I football players will be allowed to stay with their universities until their eligibility runs out.

But a new opportunity has emerged for those certain players. Any Designated Student-Athletes (DSA) — athletes who would have been grandfathered into extended roster presence exempt from roster limits — can enter the transfer portal until August 5.

DSA players are tagged by their schools, and all have agreed to “act in good faith,” according to Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger.

DawgNation’s Mike Griffith compiled all the “need-to-know’s” regarding the new portal window. Check out all the details to college football’s newest free agency fold below.

RB target reveals Kirby Smart’s aggressive pitch

Georgia wants one more running back in its 2026 class, and it certainly seems to be in the running for five-star back Derrek Cooper.

Cooper visited Athens recently and left with a clear message from Kirby Smart as he nears a decision in the coming months.

“We want you bad,” Cooper said. “We’re going to do whatever it takes to get you.”

Georgia is vying for Cooper’s services Texas, Miami, Ohio State and Florida State. All are known to be big spenders with plenty of NIL opportunities.

Cooper was scheduled to announce a commitment on July 12 before postponing on Monday. No new date has been set, and even if Cooper commits soon, he still plans to visit other schools this fall.

“I’ve built an amazing relationship with [running backs] Coach [Josh] Crawford and Coach [Kirby] Smart,” he said. “Just everybody there. Everybody there. It feels like family there, you know? It is great. They always stay in contact with me. Check up on me. Make sure I’m good.”

Photo of the Day

(Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Quote of the Day

UGA RB target Derrek Cooper on relationship with UGA RB commit Jae Lamar:

“Yeah, we talk on the phone almost every day. Just chilling. Chatting it up. Talking about life. How things are and what we are going to do with this senior season.

“You know, that’s a great friend of mine. ”A cool friend of mine."

Sanford Concert Date Planned

This is not a typo. This is not a drill.

This is very, very exciting.

The University of Georgia announced a date for the 2026 concert at Sanford Stadium. The concert is the first in a series named Live Between the Hedges, and it will begin on April 25 of next year.

“The idea of bringing concerts back to Sanford Stadium has been in the works for a long time, and I am excited to see it become a reality,” Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks said. “Our partnership with Does Entertainment allows us to attract top talent to Athens for a one-of-a-kind show. While nothing compares to a football Saturday at Sanford Stadium, a big-name concert inside one of the most iconic venues in sports creates a tradition that Bulldog Nation and the surrounding area will enjoy.”

Performers for the concert have not been announced. Sanford Stadium hasn’t hosted a concert since 2013 when Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Jake Owen and Thomas Rhett played in Athens.

No doubt, UGA expects the concert to be a strong revenue stream as schools raise money to legally directly pay players here in 2025.

“We have to be open to all those ideas to find ways to generate revenue,” Brooks said. “But at the same time, you can generate all the revenue you want, you’ve got to be efficient in how you spend it. So we’ve also got to look at how we operate and make sure we’re efficient.”

Trivia answer

One (Sugar Bowl)