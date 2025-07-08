I’m interviewing Bill Bender from The Sporting News on Tuesday. Bender recently ranked Gunner Stockton ninth among SEC quarterbacks.

I believe Stockton could finish this season far higher than that, but I don’t have a problem with him being ranked near the bottom for now.

However, if Stockton is dinged for his lack of experience, I think other players who are similarly inexperienced should get the same treatment.

In Bender’s case, he has Texas’ Arch Manning ranked first despite Manning only having one more career start than Stockton.

Either way, Stockton could be way more acclaimed by season’s end than he is now.

Some think Manning is set up for more success, but that certainly wasn’t the case when Manning was on the sidelines last December watching Stockton win the SEC championship.

Trivia time

When was the last time Georgia lost a season opener?

Happy guessing. Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

Manning, Stockton lead preseason SEC QB list

There might be as many questions about SEC quarterbacks as any position group in any conference this season.

The SEC’s top six finishing teams from 2024 (Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, Missouri, Ole Miss and Alabama) are all breaking in new quarterbacks this year. But many of those fresh faces are expected to better than returning quarterbacks at LSU, Florida, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

With all the national media lists out there, DawgNation’s Mike Griffith ranked every SEC quarterback entering the season.

Georgia’s Gunner Stockton and Texas’ Arch Manning led the list. Here’s a look at the next five, while the rest of the list can be found in the DawgNation story underneath.

DJ Lagway, Florida

LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Jackson Arnold, Auburn

Austin Simmons, Ole Miss

Georgia offensive stars left off another preseason list

Phil Steele’s well-respected preseason magazine became the latest national media outlet to show doubt in Georgia’s offensive firepower in 2025.

It’s not unbelievable, considering Georgia did lack firepower in key scoring opportunities last season.

But Steele didn’t have a single Bulldog on his first team or second team All-SEC roster entering this season. Georgia wasn’t mentioned until the third and fourth teams, where Nate Frazier, Zachariah Branch and Earnest Greene II could be found.

That means no Oscar Delp, no Lawson Luckie, no Dillon Bell, no Drew Bobo and no Gunner Stockton.

For the first time in what feels like quite a while, the entire Georgia offense can prove national narratives wrong by exceeding expectations.

‘Cupcake’ home openers a Week 1 rarity for UGA, national slate

We all know the concept of a cupcake game. We’ve heard Big Ten fans complain all offseason that the SEC has one less conference game to play, opening the door to face an inferior, or ‘cupcake,’ opponent.

We’re seeing less and less of that in college football, and Georgia is no exception. Recent season openers against Clemson (twice) and Oregon in neutral sites have shown UGA’s conscious effort to help college football create must-see TV in week one.

Georgia’s taking a break this year. The Bulldogs are hosting Marshall in Sanford Stadium to open the season.

It will be the fourth home opener of Kirby Smart’s 10-year tenure in Athens. Georgia hosted Appalachian State in 2017, Austin Peay in 2018 and UT Martin in 2023.

Other title contenders are taking on fellow heavyweights to open the 2025 schedule. LSU is traveling to Clemson, Notre Dame visits Miami and Texas’ noon kickoff at Ohio State will headline the whole weekend.

Georgia has done its fair share for college football’s week one fireworks. 2025 appears to be a well-earned year off.

Photo of the Day

GeorgiaÕs Cash Jones celebrates his 32-yard touchdown reception with teammates Oscar Delp and Dillon Bell against Notre Dame for the Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in New Orleans. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the Day

DawgNation’s Mike Griffith from On The Beat presented by Ingles on Georgia’s key offensive position:

“I expect a big step up from Lawson Luckie. I mean, just watching him in the G-Day game, this is a really exciting player. I think this is a really talented, tough guy, good speed, all-around good tight end. I think Lawson Luckie’s a guy who could have a breakout year. I think Oscar Delp really needs to solidify that draft status. I think there are some questions about him he needs to answer. ... We expect better from him because he played so well early in his career.”

Week 1 slate: The highlights

We mentioned some of the heavy hitters above, but there are plenty other games to get excited about in week one. With no NFL competition yet, the fun carries from Thursday into Monday night.

Here are the 12 most exciting games for the first week-plus of college football this upcoming season.

Saturday, August 23

Iowa State at Kansas State (noon, ESPN)

Thursday, August 28

Nebraska at Cincinnati (9 p.m., ESPN)

Friday, August 29

Georgia Tech at Colorado (8 p.m., ESPN)

Auburn at Baylor (8 p.m., FOX)

Saturday, August 30

Texas at Ohio State (noon, FOX)

Syracuse at Tennessee (noon, ABC)

Alabama at Florida State (3:30 p.m., ABC)

LSU at Clemson (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Utah at UCLA (11 p.m., FOX)

Sunday, August 31

Virginia Tech at South Carolina (3 p.m., ESPN)

Notre Dame at Miami (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Monday, September 1

TCU at North Carolina (8 p.m., ESPN)

Trivia answer

2013 (at Clemson)