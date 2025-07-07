I’m gonna pull back the DawgNation Newsletter curtain for a second because it’ll help prepare you for today.

SEC commissioner: Keep politics out of CFP expansion debate

The names Greg Sankey and Tony Pettiti might have been tied together more this offseason than the last three combined.

It’s all surrounding the debate of the allocation of College Football Playoff bids when the field likely expands to 16 teams next season.

Different formats have been thrown around, including an autobid format that would automatically give the SEC and Big Ten’s top four teams half of the CFP field with opportunity for more.

Pettiti and the Big Ten seem to be pushing this format harder than the SEC now after a recent statement from Sankey. The SEC seems to publicly maintain that the process should be simple: the top “x amount” of teams get in.

“I’ve always said, let’s go one through eight, one through 12, I’ve said in the current context, let’s go one through 16,” Sankey said.

“(But) we have this political compromise around five conference champions — I don’t need that compromise, the SEC doesn’t need that compromise — we’ve earned everything that we’ve obtained in the College Football Playoff through the agreed upon process, others have displaced.”

Week 1 betting line released

It ain’t Clemson in Atlanta, but it’s football.

Georgia will kick off its 2025 season at home (thank goodness) against Marshall on August 30.

UGA’s first betting line of the season will close at 3:30 p.m. that Saturday when the season officially opens.

That betting line recently opened with a whopping 39.5-point favorite to Georgia on DraftKings.com.

The line remains there as of Monday morning, the second-largest line of week one behind Nevada at Penn State (-45.5).

All eyes will be on week one’s laundry list of heavyweight fights, but Georgia can still make some noise with a blowout in Athens.

Another top 10 tight end commits

Georgia earned its second tight end commitment of the 2026 class when 4-star talent Brayden Fogle picked the Bulldogs over LSU and Penn State on Friday.

Fogle was on a family vacation in Myrtle Beach when he announced the Independence Day decision. He shared the moment he knew he wanted to be a Dawg, starting with the first time he camped at Georgia last summer.

Fogle said he felt Georgia would be home walking down the train tracks and back to his car in Athens.

“It really hit me in the hotel,” Fogle said. “My hotel room, I just looked out, and I could see the stadium. It was nighttime. The stadium was lit up red. I could see it just lying in my bed, looking out my window.”

“I was just thinking of all the things that have happened in that stadium and the opportunities that people get from that stadium and the most-watched team in college football. Like getting that platform. It still hasn’t sunk in for me yet. I told my Mom today that it’s a life-changing opportunity I was given and it is so exciting.”

For more core intel on Georgia’s newest commit and his intensity about UGA football, check out the DawgNation story below.

Photo of the Day

4-star TE Brayden Fogle took his official visit to UGA on June 6-8. The Ohio native is down to a final four of Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame and Penn State. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Quote of the Day

New Georgia commit Brayden Fogle on trying the UGA uniform on for the first time:

“If you see those gray pants, then you know it is Georgia. ... Even just the helmet, I was holding the helmet and I told my stepdad, ‘Think about how few people get to touch this helmet and hold this helmet in their hands. Let alone put it on,’ like everyone knows what it looks like. But I’m just holding it and it says ‘Bulldogs’ on the back. You get to feel that like that. It’s really cool.”

No-name Georgia? Individual Bulldogs lacking preseason hype

Kirby Smart hasn’t been shy about how young his team is. He hasn’t shied away from questions about depth, some of which are very valid in position groups with little to no starting experience.

But he won’t have to face many questions about players on the front of preseason magazines. Athlon Sports released its Preseason All-American Teams, and only one Bulldog made the first team.

That was punter Brett Thorson. UGA did place CJ Allen and KJ Bolden on the second team, Peyton Woodring on the third team and Christen Miller and Daylen Everette on the fourth team.

Georgia’s 2021 defense considered itself a ‘no-name’ unit, but it also produced five first-round picks the next NFL Draft. Many early mock drafts don’t have Georgia producing any in 2026.

Of course, all this will hammer itself out this fall. But should Georgia produce a couple more All-Americans by the end of the season, it’s fun to remember what the national media really thought back in July.

