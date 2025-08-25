We’ve finally made it! Georgia will begin its 2025 season this week when it hosts Marshall at Sanford Stadium.

The Bulldogs admittedly don’t have nearly as interesting of a Week One opponent as other national powers do, but nonetheless, there’s something I’m eager to see from UGA on Saturday.

I want to see the Bulldogs get off to a fast start offensively.We know this was a problem for Georgia last year, but it was also a significant issue for the Bulldogs in 2023 -- even in games in which UGA was a big favorite, like it will be against Marshall.

In the 2023 season opener, Georgia only led UT-Martin 7-0 at the end of the first quarter. Its halftime lead was just 17-0. The following week against Ball State, UGA didn’t score at all in the first quarter.

Both games featured comfortable margins of victory by the time they concluded, but the opening possessions weren’t exactly a thing of beauty.

Here’s hoping that won’t be the case this Saturday.

Trivia time

How many SEC teams have made the College Football Playoff since 2014?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

DawgNation Huddle: Kicking off 2025 predictions

A five-man DawgNation crew of Kaylee Mansell, Connor Riley, Jeff Sentell, Mike Griffith and Brandon Adams submitted their first “DawgNation Huddle” over the weekend.

Every day for the rest of our limited time without Georgia football, you can find a new batch of five predictions from the DawgNation Huddle on DawgNation.com.

The predictions were kicked off yesterday with predicting the 2025 record. All five predictions are below, and you can read all five explanations in the story with it.

Brandon Adams: 10-2

Mike Griffith: 11-1

Kaylee Mansell: 10-2

Connor Riley: 10-2

Jeff Sentell: 11-1

They also predicted UGA’s 2025 offensive MVP. Here are those predictions.

Brandon Adams: Monroe Freeling, Earnest Greene

Mike Griffith: Zachariah Branch

Kaylee Mansell: Nate Frazier

Connor Riley: Nate Frazier

Jeff Sentell: Noah Thomas

CFP field likely expanding in wake of SEC decision

Chances aren’t great that only 12 teams will play in the College Football Playoff in the 2026 season.

The SEC’s hallmark decision to move to a nine-game conference schedule is shifting weight towards a “5-11″ CFP model going into effect after this season.

That would mean the Power 4 conference champions plus the highest-ranked Group of Six champion would receive an automatic bid. After that, the other 11 spots would be up for grabs based off merit.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said the CFP Committee’s assurance that strength of schedule would hold more weight in the evaluation process moving forward was key in the conference moving to nine games.

The SEC schools would also receive additional money from ESPN by planning another league game, as much as $5 million each annually per a Yahoo report.

For more on how the SEC’s decision will affect other conferences and college football as a whole, check out the DawgNation story below.

Christen Miller ready for ‘burden’ as Georgia’s top DL

Christen Miller steps into a massive role this season. He’s not only expected to lead Georgia’s defensive line, but according to Kirby Smart, he’s expected to lead the whole run defense.

“He’s our most experienced player,” Smart said. “He has taken on this role of knowing the burden lies with him to set a standard for that group. And if we’re going to be good up front and we’re going to stop the run, it starts with that group. I mean, it’s everybody, but it really starts with the defensive line and what kind of mentality that room has.”

Miller has reportedly stepped into that role well, according to several coaches and raving reviews from teammates and local media. He has the talent to produce at high level, but defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann challenged Miller to up his consistency when he spoke to reporters the other day.

“I think he’s, there’s times he’s been at a really high level,” Schumann said. “The challenge there is sustaining it, because his level of intensity, effort, his level of communication, just his urgency is at an all-time high, which is what it needs to be. We need him to be a guy that can both anchor in the middle, but also be really disruptive.”

Miller is certainly well-loved by his teammates. The senior isn’t scared to show personality, both among teammates and publicly.

“He’s awesome. Everyone loves him,” tight end Oscar Delp said of Miller. “He’s a great leader and he’s a great football player. He’s gotten bigger, he’s gotten stronger, and he looks good right now. So I’m excited to see him play this year.”

Photo of the Day

Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller talks with DawgNation’s Brandon Adams during Media Day ahead of the Sugar Bowl at the Sheraton, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, in New Orleans. Georgia plays Notre Dame on Wed. Jan. 1, 2025. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the Day

Georgia OT Earnest Greene on Christen Miller’s impact at UGA practice:

“Just watching, competing every day and seeing where he’s come to, like, where he is today compared to how he was when we first got here, just the growth in both of us and iron sharpening iron, getting to go against him every day is definitely truly a blessing.”

5 Fearless predictions for UGA

DawgNation’s Mike Griffith released five “Fearless Predictions” to start Week 1 of the regular season.

To be clear, these are predictions for the entire season, and some of them are very bold statements. You can read Griffith’s reasoning and analysis in the DawgNation story below.

Ryan Puglisi will play a key role Zachariah Branch will have 1,000 yards receiving Georgia will average over 200 yards rushing per game Georgia’s home streak will snap Georgia will play in the SEC Championship

Trivia answer

Six (Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas, LSU, Tennessee)