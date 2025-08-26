As we all celebrate the start of the season, I want to make you aware of a couple events we have coming up around DawgNation.

Kirby has plenty of good thing to say about receivers

One of the most encouraging things Georgia fans have heard all offseason is the revitalization of the receiving corps.

The combination of veteran transfers with young talent and several returning pieces offers hope for a better future than the 2024 product.

And Kirby Smart offered some more wide receiver hype yesterday when he spoke to reporters.

“Certainly, guys in that room that are contributing in many areas, like when we look across special teams and we rank players on our team, just based on special teams, there’s more receivers in the top 85 players than there has been in the past, because there are some good football players in there,” Smart said.

“I’m proud of the group, of what they’ve done so far, and I think they want to go out and prove it, put it on tape.”

Smart went on, calling out several receivers by name. For more details on everyone he singled out, check out the DawgNation story below.

Kirby on UGA’s primary opponent

Smart says he’s keeping his focus internal for Georgia’s first game of the season and throughout 2025.

“You’re asking about the opponent, the opponent is us, and it’s going to be us every week this year,” Smart said.

Smart explained a little more about what that mentality means practically.

“We have some really lofty goals,” Smart said. “We go in and say, ‘Okay, we got about 15, 20 goals up there that we look at, and if we hit those goals, then we usually play well.”

It’s not unlike Smart to avoid talking about another team in a press conference before playing them. But it sounds like there is some real truth to his inward focus.

It certainly makes sense considering the youth and inexperience on Georgia’s roster. Smart has not been shy talking about the need to prepare his players for a role someone older would have had five years ago.

DawgNation Huddle: Predicting UGA’s defensive MVP

Out third edition of “DawgNation Huddle” — where Kaylee Mansell, Mike Griffith, Connor Riley, Jeff Sentell and Brandon Adams predict parts of Georgia’s future — focuses on the defense.

This morning, we’ll look at all five picks. If you’d like to know why each analyst picked the defensive MVP they did, check out the DawgNation story below.

Brandon Adams: KJ Bolden

Mike Griffith: Chris Cole

Kaylee Mansell: CJ Allen

Connor Riley: Christen Miller

Jeff Sentell: Chris Cole

Quote of the Day

Kirby Smart on how he’ll prepare for Marshall, a roster with 56 incoming transfers:

“You start with yourself, right? You prepare yourself by how you run to the ball, how you strike people, how you move people, how you run the ball, throw the ball, (and) don’t turn it over.”

With both legs to stand on, it’s Jordan Hall’s time

Jordan Hall is finally healthy enough to start a season at 100%.

The veteran UGA defensive lineman has been plagued with injuries throughout his college career. But he told reporters those are all behind him now, and he’s prepared to show the world why he signed with Georgia in 2022.

“I’ve been wanting to play good since I got here, you know what I’m saying?” Hall said. “So, I have the opportunity to showcase it more now than I did before. I’m just really glad that I’m playing.”

Georgia’s defensive line has a bona fide alpha in Christen Miller, but Hall is another older player that has a vision for his position group. He talked about the need for a better season from a run defense standpoint.

“The standard is always going to be the standard,” Hall said. “Stopping running is always the biggest thing, so that’s not something we were good at last year, we all know that.”

Smart has seen Hall’s vision for a physical, gritty defensive line take shape in practice, too.

“These guys, they’re going to war every day,” Smart said. “So, striking blocks, getting off blocks, running to the ball. I mean, who you are is on your tape. That’s your resume. It speaks for itself.”

Trivia answer

Roquan Smith (137 in 2017)