I’ve never shied away from calling myself an SEC homer. I’m proud of where I’m from, and I love the brand of football we play down south.

For me, this has always been a fun way to express my fandom, and like most things, not something I’ve ever taken too seriously.

That is, until now.

I believe the SEC needs to step up and shape the future of college athletics, and if the league passes on this responsibility, then college athletics will be irreparably harmed. This is because the Big Ten seems intent on pushing radical change at every turn.

The latest example of its ham-handed overreach comes via ESPN’s Pete Thamel, who reported Wednesday that the Big Ten is aggressively courting a $2 billion cash infusion from private equity investors. If this were to happen, then college sports will be transformed into just another professional operation, and that would not be a change for the better.

We typically think of the SEC as more of a protector of tradition than what the Big Ten aspires to be. If that’s the case, can the SEC muster the support to prevent the corporatization of our beloved institutions?

I certainly hope so.

Trivia time

In honor of Georgia rushing for 227 yards against Alabama, what is the Bulldogs’ record when surpassing 200 yards rushing in the Kirby Smart era?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Georgia willing to live with the growing pains that come with playing freshmen

Perhaps the two biggest plays that Georgia’s offense would like to have back prominently involved freshmen.

It’s a positive for the Bulldogs that wide receiver Talyn Taylor, right tackle Juan Gaston and right guard Dontrell Glover were all able to work themselves into the game plan against Alabama. It shows that they’re adapting to the rigors of the college game and earning the trust of their coaches.

With just over three minutes remaining in the third quarter, Taylor ran an excellent route to undo the Alabama defense. Gunner Stockton uncorked a deep ball and Taylor was in his own area code.

Yet the ball hit off Taylor’s hands and fell to the ground. Georgia would punt one play later and it ended up being Taylor’s final offensive snap of the evening.

Week 4 Bulldogs in the NFL

Here are some of Georgia’s top performers during Week 4 of the NFL season:

James Cook (Bills, RB): Cook recorded 117 yards rushing on 22 carries for the Bills. His lone score broke the franchise record for most consecutive games with a rushing touchdown.

Cook recorded 117 yards rushing on 22 carries for the Bills. His lone score broke the franchise record for most consecutive games with a rushing touchdown. George Pickens (Cowboys, WR): Pickens hauled in two touchdown passes for the Cowboys during Sunday Night Football. His 134 yards receiving marked his most in a game since December 2023.

Pickens hauled in two touchdown passes for the Cowboys during Sunday Night Football. His 134 yards receiving marked his most in a game since December 2023. Matthew Stafford (Rams, QB): Stafford orchestrated the 50th game-winning drive of his career with an 88-yard touchdown pass. He finished the Rams’ win over the formerly unbeaten Colts with 375 yards passing and three scores.

Stafford orchestrated the 50th game-winning drive of his career with an 88-yard touchdown pass. He finished the Rams’ win over the formerly unbeaten Colts with 375 yards passing and three scores. Quay Walker (Packers, ILB): Walker made a team-leading 11 tackles in the Packers’ 40-point tie with the Cowboys. He also defended one pass as one of Green Bay’s starting linebackers.

Walker made a team-leading 11 tackles in the Packers’ 40-point tie with the Cowboys. He also defended one pass as one of Green Bay’s starting linebackers. Kamari Lassiter (Texans, CB): Lassiter also led his team in tackles, making five with two passes defended.

Lassiter also led his team in tackles, making five with two passes defended. Kelee Ringo (Eagles, CB): Ringo played almost 60 defensive snaps and made four tackles with one fumble recovery in the Eagles’ win.

How RB Nate Frazier fixes fumbling issue

Georgia has been here before with Nate Frazier. They’ve talked about the importance of protecting the football and not giving away yards and points.

That is what makes Frazier’s continuing fumbling issue so alarming for the Bulldogs.

“It’s something that he’s gotta overcome. He’s gotta play with confidence, and it comes with habits,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on the SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday. “And we’re gonna keep working on those with him, but he’s been great. He works really hard and has a positive attitude, and that’s what you look for in a teammate.”

The sophomore running back fumbled on the opening drive of the Austin Peay game. He did so again in the second quarter of the Alabama game, gifting the Crimson Tide three points which proved to be the winning margin.

Photo of the day

Fireworks go off during the second half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 27, 2025, in Athens. Alabama won 24-21 over Georgia. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the day

Kirby Smart on Arkansas firing former assistant coach Sam Pittman:

“We’ve texted back and forth. He knows that’s the nature of this business. He understands it. He’s very appreciative of the career he’s had, the work he’s done. He was glad I reached out, but we all know that’s part of it.”

Earnest Greene out for Kentucky game on initial availability report

Georgia will be without its top option at right tackle once again in the upcoming game against Kentucky.

Earnest Greene was listed as out on the first availability report of the week. He did not play in Georgia’s loss to Alabama last week.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was asked about Greene on Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference call.

“Earnest continues to work, rehab to get better and strengthen and really get stamina, endurance,” Smart said. “He’s working hard to get back. Don’t know the timeline on that yet.”

If Greene does not play against Kentucky, he will have missed three of Georgia’s five games. He left the other two contests due to the back injury.

The Bulldogs started Bo Hughley at right tackle against Alabama but Juan Gaston ended up playing more snaps than Hughley in the 24-21 defeat.

Georgia has started four different combinations on the offensive line this season. If Gaston gets the start at right tackle, it would make it five in five games for the Bulldogs.

“The plan is to play the best guy that gives us the best chance to win,” Smart said when asked about Hughley and Gaston. “That’s the decision we have to make at every position. And right now that’s those two guys. They are battling. They’re both growing and getting better. Both relatively young players, very different players. And then when Earnest is ready or when he’s completely healthy and able to come back, he’ll be back to compete with those guys and get back to playing for us.”

The Bulldogs did run for 227 yards against Alabama last week and the Bulldogs have clearly improved year over year as a rushing team.

But Smart still believes there are ways for Georgia to improve when it comes to pass blocking.

Trivia answer

56-4: Saturday’s loss to Alabama marked the fourth time.