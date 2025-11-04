There was so much to enjoy about Georgia’s fifth straight win over Florida. But as the dust settles from the game, we’re reminded that the Bulldogs appear to have lost a key player to injury.

Defensive lineman Jordan Hall injured his knee early in the first quarter against Florida. UGA coach Kirby Smart acknowledged Monday that Hall’s absence could be lengthy.

This obviously depletes some of UGA’s depth along the defensive line — one of the position groups where it’s critical to have as many healthy bodies as possible. However, Hall’s injury is about more than how the Bulldogs will replace him.

Hall was playing Saturday in what is essentially his hometown in Jacksonville, Fla. He had expressed pride earlier in the week about playing in front of family and friends. He certainly deserved a better fate than an early injury.

Hall has also become one of Georgia’s better spokesmen. Fans are more informed about their favorite team when they hear from him. Yet given his uncertain status, it’s possible he’s spoken to the media for the final time.

We all know that injuries are part of the game, but it’s still jarring when a popular player has a season cut short in a game he was looking forward to playing.

Get well, Jordan. DawgNation is still behind you!

Smart provides injury update on three key Georgia football defenders

Georgia lost three key defenders in the team’s 24-20 win over Florida this past week. Jordan Hall and Chris Cole both exited the game in the first quarter, while cornerback Demello Jones left in the fourth quarter.

Smart provided an update on the trio when speaking to reporters on Monday.

Jordan Hall will be “out for some time,” Smart said. Hall left with a knee injury on the third play of the game for Georgia.

“Jordan is a tough one because that kid’s been through a lot injury-wise,” Smart said. “He fought to get back last year towards the end of the year, and he wasn’t even 100 percent healthy then. Then he had a good offseason and was really leading and competing and playing well for us. Just a tough injury for him to sustain. We’ll see what the timeline is once we know more later today and tomorrow.”

With Hall out, Xzavier McLeod and Elijah Griffin will take on a larger role on the defensive line. Look for redshirt freshman Nnamdi Ogboko and redshirt sophomore Joshua Horton to see an uptick in snaps.

Smart did provide better news on Chris Cole, as Smart thinks Georgia might be able to get the sophomore linebacker back for the game against Mississippi State. Cole is likely to be limited in practice on Monday.

“Chris Cole, we have a chance to get back this week,” Smart said. “We think he’s gonna be able to play and be able to go. He might be a little limited today, but he’ll be able to practice tomorrow.”

Smart did say that the elbow injury Jones suffered was not as severe as initially feared and that he could possibly return to play this week.

“Demello, surprisingly, is better than we originally thought,” Smart said. “He’s got some soreness in the elbow, but he may be able to play, so we’re excited that news isn’t as significant as we thought.”

AP Top 25 Poll

Here’s an updated look at the AP Top 25 Poll:

Ohio State, 8-0
Indiana, 9-0
Texas A&M, 8-0
Alabama, 7-1
Georgia, 7-1
Oregon, 7-1
Ole Miss, 8-1
BYU, 8-0
Texas Tech, 8-1
Notre Dame, 6-2
Oklahoma, 7-1
Virginia, 8-1
Texas, 7-2
Louisville, 7-1
Vanderbilt, 7-2
Georgia Tech, 8-1
Utah, 7-2
Miami, 6-2
Missouri, 6-2
USC, 6-2
Michigan, 7-2
Memphis, 8-1
Tennessee, 6-3
Washington, 6-2
Cincinnati, 7-2

AD Josh Brooks gives strong statement on LSU opening

Better than anyone, Smart understands the allure of one’s alma mater. He is the head coach of the football program he once played for back in the 1990s.

Like Smart, Georgia’s current athletic director could’ve possibly gone back home to run the LSU athletic department. Josh Brooks is from Hammond, Louisiana, and graduated from LSU.

The job of LSU Athletic Director opened after the school parted ways with Scott Woodward last week. Brooks’ name quickly gained traction as a candidate. Brooks has hired multiple national championship-winning coaches in his time at Georgia, just as Woodward had done at LSU. Add in that Brooks understands the LSU culture and he seems like a thoughtful candidate.

But Brooks strongly shut down the idea that he would be working anywhere other than Georgia.

“I have not been contacted by anyone at LSU, and more importantly, I have no interest in any other job,” Brooks posted on X. “My full focus remains on the University of Georgia, our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and fans.

Photo of the day

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs short of the goal line and kneels down during the fourth quarter against Florida in a NCAA game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia won 24-20. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the day

Smart on Mississippi State’s environment:

“Noise is noise. It’s hard to play in the SEC on the road ... That’s not going to change with them. They’ve got a really vertical stadium. I think the noise gets trapped in their stadium. It’s one of the loudest places I’ve coached, and I’ve coached there a lot. They’ve got a lot of pride in how they play and how their team plays and the support of their team.”

Georgia football-Texas game time, TV Network announced

Georgia’s next home game comes against Texas on Nov. 15.

The game will start at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 15, with ABC broadcasting the game.

Georgia and Texas played each other twice last year, with Georgia winning both times. The Bulldogs won 30-15 in Austin, Texas, and then beat Texas 22-19 in overtime of the SEC championship game.

Georgia’s game against Texas figures to have massive stakes when it comes to the College Football Playoff, as the Longhorns already have two losses on the season. Georgia is 7-1 on the year and 5-1 in the SEC. The lone loss did come at home against Alabama.

