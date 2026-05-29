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By Sarah Spencer, Sports reporter
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Georgia's Michael O'Shaughnessy (left) celebrates his two-run home run with Jack Arcamone during the first inning against Georgia Tech at Truist Park on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz/AJC Freelancer)
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