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Block 5 - photo of the day

Georgia's Michael O'Shaughnessy (left) celebrates his two-run home run with Jack Arcamone during the first inning against Georgia Tech at Truist Park on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz/AJC Freelancer)

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