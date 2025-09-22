Brace yourself for one of the biggest weeks of the season as Alabama prepares to visit Georgia Saturday. The stakes couldn’t be higher, and emotions are already nearing a fever pitch.

For UGA, the narrative around the game might prove to be different than what we’re used to.

For years, the Bulldogs fielded a dominant defense that made big wins feel imminent. However, that well-established brand has slipped a bit as of late.

Georgia gave up 41 points to Tennessee in its most recent game. It allowed 42 points to Georgia Tech last season in its most recent home game against a Power Four opponent, and it surrendered 41 points in its most recent game against Alabama last September.

Given that emerging trend, it’s easy to imagine UGA is hungry to prove it’s better than the recent spate might suggest.

If it’s going to succeed in doing so, the Bulldogs have to find a more consistent pass rush and it’s going to have to limit the Crimson Tide’s explosive plays as well.

How exactly will it do that? That’s what the conversation all week is going to be about.

Trivia time

When is the last time Georgia hosted Alabama in Sanford Stadium?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Georgia looks ahead to matchup coming out of off week

Georgia spends its off weeks prepping for future opponents. This is hardly new, as the Bulldogs use the downtime to advance scout and prepare for things it might see in the coming weeks.

The Bulldogs work back to front in terms of opponents, meaning the next team on the schedule is the one Georgia ends with.

That would be the Alabama Crimson Tide, who Georgia plays on Sept. 27.

This will be the first time Alabama visits Athens since Kirby Smart became the program’s coach. The last time Alabama played at Sanford Stadium was in 2015, when Smart was still the defensive coordinator at Alabama.

The Crimson Tide won 38-10 that day in what was Mark Richt’s final season. The teams have met seven times since then, with Georgia’s lone win in the series coming in the 2022 National Championship game.

When these two teams met last season, Alabama jumped out to a 30-7 lead in the first half, only for Georgia to grab a 34-33 lead in the fourth quarter.

But a 75-yard touchdown from Ryan Williams proved to be the difference in the game, as Alabama won 41-34.

“The memory is just losing to Alabama,” offensive lineman Micah Morris said. “Obviously, things didn’t work out how we wanted to. I mean, we fought though, but it just didn’t work out how we wanted to. The main thing I’m looking forward to is just getting back out there with my guys and just trying to do better than last time, just really preparing. We’ve got, like you said, a bye week and then another week, so we have a lot of time to get ready.”

Georgia had an off week prior to last year’s game against Alabama, yet it did not make a difference.

AP Poll after Week 4

Week 4 saw a slight shift in the AP Poll, but the Bulldogs stayed put at No. 5.

Alabama, who will visit Sanford Stadium on Saturday evening, dropped three spots to No. 17.

Here is where the top 25 stands after four weeks:

Ohio State Miami (+2) Penn State (-1) LSU (-1) Georgia Oregon Oklahoma (+4) Florida State (-1) Texas A&M (+1) Texas (-2) Indiana (+8) Texas Tech (+5) Ole Miss Iowa St. (-2) Tennessee Georgia Tech (+2) Alabama (-3) Vanderbilt (+2) Michigan (+2) Missouri (+3) USC (+4) Notre Dame (+2) Illinois (-14) TCU BYU

Jordan Davis wreaks havoc on Rams

Former Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis had himself an all-time day on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

He had already blocked a field goal and sacked Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, doing all he could as Philadelphia fell behind 26-7 against the Rams.

Philadelphia stormed all the way back to take a 27-26 lead before Stafford drove the Rams into field goal territory for a 44-yard attempt.

Los Angeles’ Josh Karty had a chance to win the game. Davis instead took matters into his hands as he blocked the kick and returned it for a touchdown as time expired.

It was an incredible play by the former Georgia Bulldog, who blocked a field goal in college in Georgia’s Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati.

Photo of the day

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) runs the ball back for a touchdown after blocking a field goal attempt as time expires during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) (Chris Szagola /Dawgnation)

Quote of the day

Linebacker Chris Cole on facing Alabama:

“It’s always a great game ... It’s always been a great rivalry, all these great games and the SEC championships, national championships. It’s just another game to get better at.”

Georgia shrinks as favorite against Alabama

The betting line on the Alabama-Georgia football game has shrunk since last week -- from 3 1/2 to 3 points -- an indicator betting money has shifted, mildly, toward the Crimson Tide.

Both the No. 5-ranked Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0 SEC) and No. 17 Alabama (2-1, 0-0) were idle last weekend leading up to their marquee matchup at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday between the hedges of Sanford Stadium.

The SEC will feature at least three other key matchups this week that could have College Football Playoff implications, as LSU plays at Ole Miss, Auburn plays at Texas A&M and Tennessee is at Mississippi State.

The Alabama-Georgia game will be a primary focus, however. The SEC Network’s pregame set will be in Athens, featuring analyst Paul Finebaum, among others, to add hype and attention to the showdown.

Tide coach Kalen DeBoer said he expects another fight to the finish with Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs, just as the teams had last season before Alabama finally prevailed, 41-34.

“(Georgia) just competes until the very end ad that’s what we saw a year ago, and that’s what you’re going to expect to see every time they step on the field,” DeBoer said, reflecting on Georgia’s 44-41 overtime win at Tennessee.

“Didn’t matter what the scoreboard said, there’s a high level of competition happening, just playing that play and every play.”

DeBoer also shared his thoughts on Gunner Stockton and the Georgia offense on the SEC teleconference on Wednesday.

“Yeah, I think he’s played some big games in just a short amount of time,” DeBoer said. “When you look at the end of last year and this last (Saturday), in particular, he’s done a nice job just managing the offense and then making plays when he needs to, throwing the ball down the field, finding his matchups and then keeping plays alive with his feet.”

Trivia answer

2015 — Georgia lost 38-10 on a rainy evening.