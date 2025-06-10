Jon Stinchcomb said Monday on DawgNation Daily that, after all the speculation related to the House settlement and the future of NIL, he was ready to talk about games again. I think a lot of UGA fans feel the same way.

The good news is this upcoming season should provide lots of opportunities to forget about college football’s turmoil off the field.

For instance, September stands as one of the most interesting season-opening months for the Bulldogs in years. With a road game at Tennessee and Alabama coming to Sanford Stadium for the first time in the Kirby Smart Era, the fall should begin with a bang, and it only gets better from there.

So take heart! The so-called “talking season” may last longer than you wish —especially these days. But the sport we love will be back soon enough.

Trivia time

Georgia opens the 2025 season against Marshall. When was the last time the Bulldogs faced Marshall?

Happy guessing! Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

Kirby Smart sees potential issues with House Settlement

Kirby Smart has had plenty of time to forecast some of the potential issues that stem from the House settlement.

Smart cares deeply about his program and the players in it. He’s thrilled they’re getting a piece of the pie that they deserve.

But there is a cost to be paid when it comes to the new revenue-sharing model. One of the big losers with this new settlement are the walk-ons, who will one day see their spots evaporate from the sport.

For every five-star recruit Smart has landed, he cares just as much about the Dan Jacksons of the world and what they mean to the sport.

“The opportunities that have been lost, it’s just really tough to swallow that. A story like we had last year, Dan Jackson, who was a complete walk-on, ” Smart said last month in an interview with Paul Finebaum. “It’s not going to happen anymore.

“You know, those opportunities were lost and gone. They were kind of casualties of this settlement. And it gave us an opportunity to pay for and reward a lot of athletes in terms of compensation. But the feel-good story of the kid who did it for the love and the passion of the game, there’s probably going to be less of those.”

The current group of walk-ons are protected, as they were grandfathered into the House settlement. But moving forward, those spots will evaporate. Even as roster limits expand to 105.

For more on some of the issues Smart sees following the House Settlement, check out Mike Griffith’s full article below.

Georgia lands another commitment in 2026 class

Georgia has already gotten returns from its most recent batch of official visits.

Offensive lineman Zachary Lewis, a three-star prospect who plays for North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee, Ga., became the latest Bulldog to join the 2026 recruiting class.

He made his announcement on Monday.

Lewis is likely to play center at the next level, though he does have some positional flexibility.

With his commitment, Georgia now has 13 commitments in the class and two on the offensive line. He joins Graham Houston, who committed in May. Like Lewis, Houston plays for one of the best programs in Gwinnett County, as he suits up for Buford.

Georgia has the No. 5 ranked recruiting class per the On3 Industry rankings for the 2026 recruiting cycle but the Bulldogs are far from done on the trail. Especially on the offensive line, as Georgia continues to pursue some of the top prospects in the country.

For more on Georgia’s latest recruiting win, check out what Jeff Sentell had to write about Lewis.

Second-year standouts to keep an eye on for Georgia

Georgia’s team will be counting on a number of young players this fall, given how much the roster turns over on an annual basis.

Among that group are the 30 players on the roster who will be in their second year with the program. Georgia didn’t get much from its freshman class a season ago but those players have spent a full year with the program.

There’s also the chance that some of those players that have already broken through — running back Nate Frazier, safety KJ Bolden and inside linebacker Chris Cole — make a jump and go from players that Georgia fans know to players the rest of the college football world recognize as elite.

Georgia signed the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2024 recruiting cycle. If the Bulldogs are going to the season as the No. 1 team in the country, it needs some of the following second-year players to become important contributors.

Wide receiver Sacovie White

Tight end Jaden Reddell

Offensive guard Daniel Calhoun

Defensive end Joseph Jonah-Ajonye

Outside linebacker Quintavius Johnson

Cornerback Ellis Robinson.

Among those looking to do more in year 2, Georgia also has four transfer players who are back with the program. For more on what they might bring to this year’s team now that they’re more accustomed to Athens, check out what Connor Riley had to say about the group.

Photo of the Day

Georgia junior TE Brock Bowers (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Quote of the Day

Kirby Smart on Georgia transfer wide receiver London Humphreys..

“When he came, he wanted to be developed, he wanted to learn this offense,. He understands that he can play multiple positions. He’s probably the only guy, he and Dillon Bell that can play all three. Coach Coley did a great job of teaching those guys all three positions. And that’s a little bit of a product today of playing the multiple positions. Because he can go out there, somebody goes down and jump out there and play. And London’s very smart. He doesn’t have a lot of anxiety. He’s very mature, and he’s good for those kids in that room. Because he works really hard.”

Asa Newell has workout with the Atlanta Hawks

Later this month, the NBA draft will take place. The event is now split up over two nights, as the first round is set for June 25.

It seems like former Georgia basketball standout Asa Newell is set to hear his name called on that night.

And he could very well continue playing in the Peach State. Lauren Williams reported that Newell worked out for the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

Atlanta holds the No. 13 and No. 22 picks in this year’s draft. That seems to be about the range where Newell is expected to land after leading Georgia to the NCAA Tournament this past season.

For the Bulldogs, Newell averaged 15.6 points per game and 6.9 rebounds. Both of those were team-highs. Newell powered Georgia back into the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.

NBA scouts will have questions about Newell’s shooting ability and will want to see him improve as a defender. But his motor and athleticism should put him in a spot to find a great home in the NBA.

Trivia answer

2004