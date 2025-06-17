The fallout continues from one of Georgia’s biggest weekends of official visitors -- including some new information about some key prospects at a position of need.

Offensive line was destined to be in the spotlight for UGA after it took a big swing earlier in this cycle with five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell and came up just a bit short -- losing him to Miami.

In the wake of that decision, the Bulldogs increased their focus on other names. Two of those targets have now announced commitment dates.

Four-star offensive lineman Ekene Okboko, the brother of Bulldogs defensive lineman Nnamdi Okboko, announces his pledge Wednesday. And the four-star Malakai Lee, from Honolulu, Hawaii, will announce June 27.

These are notable decisions for UGA, and DawgNation will be leaning in hoping for good news.

Trivia time

Who is the highest-ranked offensive lineman (per 247 Composite) to ever sign with Georgia?

Happy guessing! Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

What can we really expect from UGA’s No. 1 freshman?

It’s not unlike the national media to hype up incoming 5-star freshmen. In fact, it’s kind of their job.

But when former players with five years in UGA media training get in on the fun, the preseason hype looks way more appetizing.

That was the case for elite defensive line prospect Elijah Griffin, who got multiple public endorsements from former Georgia lineman Warren Brinson this offseason. The Green Bay Packers’ tackle even tabbed Griffin ‘the next Jalen Carter’ when speaking to NFL media in March.

Geez, no pressure.

Griffin’s potential certainly appears sky-high, especially by the time he leaves Athens. But what should be expected from him in his first season at Georgia?

DawgNation’s Connor Riley dug into that question, along with Kirby Smart’s perspective on Griffin’s hype snowballing through the summer months.

Georgia’s offense can’t afford senioritis in 2025

Yesterday, we examined the declining number of players on Georgia’s roster that have three years’ experience with the program. There are only 11 of those in 2025, compared to the total of 22 on Kirby Smart’s first national championship team four years ago.

The number of home-grown veterans might be shrinking, but UGA’s seniors might be important to its success this season than any in recent memory.

There are 17 total seniors (fourth academic year) on Georgia’s roster. Check out some of the influential seniors tasked with leading their offensive position groups back to the UGA standard in 2025.

For deeper analysis on each of these players, check out the DawgNation story below.

Quarterback: Gunner Stockton

Running Back: Josh McCray

Wide Receiver: Noah Thomas, Dillon Bell

Offensive Line: Micah Morris, Drew Bobo and Earnest Greene

Meet CFB’s new policing agency and its leader

The newly formed College Sports Commission (CSC) announced Bryan Seeley as its CEO. He will be trusted to lead the CSC, created by the power conferences to govern the new collegiate athletic landscape from the House vs. NCAA settlement.

Seeley previously served as Major League Baseball’s vice president of legal and operations. He also previously worked as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Washington, D.C., as a prosecutor.

The commissioners of college football’s top two conferences both offered strong recommendations for Seeley last Monday.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey on Seeley...

“Bryan brings decades of legal compliance and operational experience at the highest levels of the sports industry, making him uniquely qualified to lead the commission in this new era of college athletics,” Sankey said. “I will note that as we had the opportunity to visit with Brian a number of weeks ago, the depth of his understanding of the settlement terms, his effort to study and engage in understanding the issues that we will all face, stood out uniquely among other candidates.”

Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti on Seeley...

“To have league experience was a big part of this (selection) … and the reason why I feel strongly about that is (because) part of what we do is manage a lot of constituents,” Petitti said. “In Bryan’s (MLB) role, you’re dealing with 30 clubs and very competitive areas that he’s involved in making decisions.

“That’s very similar to what he’ll have to do in this role — decisions that get made by this enforcement entity, ultimately, will have competitive outcomes.”

Photo of the Day

5-star DL Elijah Griffin prepares to take the field on Friday, September 13, 2024 at Fellowship Christian School in Roswell, Georgia. Griffin is the No. 1 player in Georgia for the Class of 2025 and the highest-rated undecided prosect in the country this cycle. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation) (Jeff Sentell /Dawgnation)

Quote of the Day

Former Georgia DL Warren Brinson on 5-star freshman Elijah Griffin’s potential:

“(He’s) the next Jalen Carter,” Brinson said. “I saw him at practice out there yesterday. He’s legit.”

Which Georgia games already have a time and network?

Most of Georgia’s SEC contests remain undecided when it comes to kickoff time and television network.

But UGA’s four nonconference games and three SEC contests have already been scheduled for both. Take a look at the seven games already set below.

vs. Marshall - 3:30 p.m., ESPN (August 30)

vs. Austin Peay - 3:30 p.m. ESPN+, SECN+ (September 6)

at Tennessee - 3:30 p.m., ABC (September 13)

vs. Alabama - 7:30 p.m., ABC (September 27)

vs. Florida - 3:30 p.m., ESPN (November 1)

vs. Charlotte - 12:45 p.m., SEC Network (November 22)

at Georgia Tech (MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM) - 3:30 p.m., ABC (November 28)

Trivia answer

Jamaree Salyer