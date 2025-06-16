Assistant coaches at Georgia have pressure-packed jobs. It’s not for everyone.

Some flame out quickly. Others learn to thrive.

There’s evidence that a recent hire might be an example of the latter.

Cornerbacks coach Donte Williams’ first year with UGA in 2024 was undistinguished. He didn’t have the signature recruiting win that impressed fans. However, that appears to be changing quickly.

Williams now ranks as college football’s top recruiter according to 247Sports after top-100 defensive back Caden Harris flipped from Vanderbilt to Georgia over the weekend. This news comes after two other elite four-star DBs, Justice Fitzpatrick and Jordan Smith, reaffirmed their pledges to the Bulldogs earlier this week.

Williams’ fingerprints were all over these decisions and they show he could be a rising star on the UGA staff.

What sold the newest CB commit on Georgia?

The aforementioned Caden Harris wasn’t always a Georgia Bulldog.

Harris backed off a commitment to fellow SEC program Vanderbilt to pledge himself to Georgia. The four-star cornerback out of Brownsville, Tennessee, explained how he felt about Georgia before taking a recent visit.

“I felt real strong about Georgia coming in,” Harris told DawgNation. “We’d been in contact for a while, and they had just been hard on me ever since. We had the OV planned. I knew for sure I had to come down and take it. I was coming into it strong, and I left out of it even stronger.

“They showed me a good time, of course. I got a chance to retain a lot of information and come back to the drawing board and rethink some things.”

Harris also revealed the information he retained that convinced him to leave his home state for Athens.

“Development,” he said. “The typical person thinks that Georgia goes out and gets, like, the top recruiting guys, which they are supposed to do, but they develop a lot of guys who weren’t as high-ranked or as well-known as others. That was a big part of showing me how much development can help me.”

Georgia cornerbacks coach Donte Williams played a leading role in winning Harris’ flip from Vanderbilt. For more on the backstory, check out the DawgNation story below.

A look at the numbers: Home-grown seniors total shrinking

A simple fact of life in the transfer portal era is strong programs like Georgia will lose many of the talented players they signed out of high school to other schools that can offer playing time sooner.

We know this. We’ve seen it for years on end now, and the Bulldogs have adjusted accordingly.

But another transfer portal trend appears to be affecting Georgia’s roster more every season and certainly will be felt in 2025.

That’s the declining number of players who have spent three full seasons at Georgia on roster. The total has shrunk every year since UGA’s 2021 national championship.

Georgia has just 11 such players on its roster this season, half of what it had in 2021.

Smart has talked about the struggles of playing guys before they’re ready due to transfer portal attrition. The numbers continue to stack higher for Georgia, making Smart’s job tougher.

CJ Allen getting national hype, ‘won’t be kept out of the spotlight’

CJ Allen has certainly made a name for himself in Georgia circles. Starting as a true freshman and establishing himself at the center of UGA’s defense as a sophomore will do that.

But Allen’s name isn’t yet ringing throughout the country like former UGA star linebackers Roquan Smith, Nakobe Dean or Jalon Walker. Allen has a chance to change that this season, as one national writer predicted last week.

“At 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, he’s built for the pro game and has the speed and explosiveness to be a solid modern linebacker prospect,” ESPN’s Matt Miller wrote. ”Allen’s 2024 tape showed a downhill attacker who posted 49 solo tackles and one interception. He had a huge game against Georgia Tech, when he had 10 tackles. He’s a rising star on a defense known for producing early-round prospects."

If Allen follows the footsteps of some of the names mentioned above, he could be Georgia’s highest-drafted player in 2026. Leading Georgia in tackles -- along with a potential Butkus Award -- has never hurt a Georgia linebacker in the eyes of the NFL.

Photo of the Day

Georgia linebacker CJ Allen walks onto the field before their game against Notre Dame for the Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in New Orleans. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Quote of the Day

Micah Morris on being the only remaining member of UGA’s 2021 national championship team:

“It’s kind of funny because anytime coach Smart looks for older guys, it’s always my name that comes up. Like you said, I’m the last one, so it’s only me. But I just try to just give wisdom, maybe that’s the right word, just the wisdom to the younger guys. I’ve seen it all, the two national championships back to back, SEC championships, multiple appearances. Just trying to just give wisdom, just knowledge to them, and knowing that if you trust the process, it’ll work out.”

Women’s T&F dominates in program’s first outdoor national championship

Georgia’s women’s track and field team left no doubt en route to the program’s first outdoor national championship on Sunday.

The Bulldogs totaled 73 points, while runner-up USC finished with 47 and Texas came in third with 43.

Georgia coach Caryl Smith-Gilbert won her third national title, her first with the Bulldogs.

It’s UGA’s third national championship in the school year and 52nd overall. Equestrian and women’s tennis also won national titles.

