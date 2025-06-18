UGA has always had a lot of passionate rivalries. Many SEC programs could say the same thing.

However, the SEC’s newest rivalry appears to involve another conference.

The league seems to have growing tension with the Big Ten.

The two league commissioners, Greg Sankey and Tony Petitti, have been at odds over a future format for the College Football Playoff, and there’s been some sparring between players and coaches as well.

This week Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia said the best players don’t want to be in the Big Ten.

This apparently made Illinois coach Brett Bielema angry enough to fire back at Pavia’s remarks.

So far, UGA hasn’t been involved with the squabbling, but plenty of others haven’t been shy about expressing their opinions. I don’t expect that to stop anytime soon.

Check out the rest of the news with our coverage below.

Trivia time

What is Kirby Smart’s record against the Big Ten at Georgia?

Happy guessing! Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

5-star LB target’s recent UGA trip: ‘I won’t forget this visit’

Tyler Atkinson has already put his name in comparison with elite Georgia-grown linebackers Roquan Smith and Nolan Smith.

The 5-star is a rising senior at nearby Grayson High School, the kind of recruit that every program with a chance to win his services is working overtime to do so. Programs like Georgia, Oregon and Clemson have all found creative ways to stick out to Atkinson over the last couple seasons.

The Bulldogs took another step forward last weekend when Atkinson took an official visit to Georgia.

Atkinson kept his comments on the visit short and vague, but there wasn’t much debate about whether he enjoyed himself.

“I won’t forget this visit,” Atkinson said.

He wouldn’t explain any further, but DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell complied several highlights from the weekend that could have made it so special.

From a photo shoot with Georgia’s top four linebackers to long conversations with defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann and more, check out all the things that Georgia is doing to convince Atkinson to stay home in 2026.

Christen Miller: Georgia’s only senior defensive lineman

Christen Miller isn’t facing the same challenge that Jordan Davis was in 2021.

In some ways, Miller is carrying a heavier burden as the only senior on Georgia’s defensive line. For as much has been made of the differences between UGA’s defensive lines since 2021, they all had several seniors in their rotation.

Miller, alone after Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins elected to forego his senior season for the NFL Draft, is expected to lead a young position group.

“We lost a lot of offensive and defensive linemen, like eight or nine, really good offensive, defensive linemen,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in an interview with Paul Finebaum. “When you lose those, you either replace them with guys that are vets or you replace them with youth and fire, passion and energy. And that’s what we’re counting on is having guys that have fire, passion and energy and play really hard.”

Miller is certainly the vet who will likely set the tone for Georgia’s passion and energy on the defensive front. It’s a massive load to bear, but it’s also a massive opportunity with the NFL watching.

“Guys in their fourth year really do well here,” Smart said in April. “So they’re buying into that.”

SEC vs. Big Ten: Who’s on top on the field?

We greeted you this lovely Wednesday morning with one of college football’s kindest conversations: SEC vs. Big Ten supremacy.

Sunshine crept through the windowsill to the smell of bacon frying. Bluebirds sang and the Care Bears harmonized, hand in hand.

SEC fans like to point to the long list of national champions over the last two decades. Big Ten fans like to point to the turning tide, with blue bloods Michigan and Ohio State hoisting the last two trophies.

In light of recent trash talk between Vanderbilt’s quarterback and Illinois’ head coach, it might just be best just to look at the head-to-head, on-field product.

Of course, it doesn’t tell the full story. But for those curious, here’s how the SEC has fared against the Big Ten in head-to-head games in the College Football Playoff era, per topdan.com.

2024: 4-6

2023: 4-2

2022: 3-2

2021: 3-2

2020: 2-1

2019: 2-2

2018: 4-1

2017: 1-3

2016: 2-1

2015: 4-1

2014: 3-3

Overall: 32-24

Photo of the Day

5-star LB Tyler Atkinson is the No. 1 LB prospect in America for the Class of 2026. The Grayson High School star just took his official visit to UGA last weekend. (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Quote of the Day

5-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson on the message Georgia is sending him throughout his recruitment:

“They want me there. They want me bad. They are doing everything they can to get me there. That’s the message.”

National hype builds around Jared Curtis

With all of the Tyler Atkinson talk out there, don’t forget the massive recruiting win Georgia sealed about six weeks ago.

That was 5-star quarterback Jared Curtis, who the Bulldogs hope will begin his legacy as an elite recruiter and finish it as an elite weapon.

ESPN recently evaluated how all 12 committed 5-stars in the 2026 recruiting class fit with their respective schools. Curtis is one of three quarterbacks on the list and got a glowing review from ESPN’s Tom Luginbill.

“Curtis will join a QB room at Georgia that is loaded with former ranked prospects and his move will likely send one or more of those players to the transfer portal,” Luginbill wrote. “Curtis has ideal size at 6-3, 222 pounds and has tracked at 18.5 MPH Max Speed which is impressive for someone his size. His measurable standard in every category tested meets or exceeds every measure you’d like to have in a QB prospect.”

“He has natural arm power, which is his best trait, and he makes throws from a lot of different arm angles. He has been clocked at a 4.8 40. He can be a crafty runner and use his athleticism, smarts and arm talent to make throws in and out of the pocket.”

For various reasons, 5-star quarterbacks haven’t been incredibly successful in the last decade at Georgia. Jacob Eason, Justin Fields and JT Daniels had moments, but every one transferred out to finish their collegiate careers in other conferences.

If Luginbill’s assessment is accurate, Curtis could be the first one to finish his Georgia career with a 5-star legacy.

Trivia answer

2-0