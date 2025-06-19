Wednesday was a good day for Georgia as four-star offensive lineman Ekene Ogboko, a consensus national top-100 recruit, committed to the Bulldogs.

Ogboko’s announcement helps fill a needed position for UGA. It also moves Georgia to No. 2 in the recruiting rankings.

However, the Ogboko news wasn’t the only notable headline for UGA over the last 24 hours. Georgia four-star wide receiver commit Vance Spafford (from Mission Viejo, Calif.) revealed he won’t be taking a previously-planned visit to Miami this weekend -- which perhaps eliminates the Hurricanes (and their aggressive NIL offers) as a serious contender for him.

As June rolls on, it’s clear that the Bulldogs are serious about once again producing an elite signing class, and in the coming days there could be more good news on the way.

Fast Facts: Ekene Ogboko

The summer days are long, and it still feels like forever until August 30, but recruiting season is moving faster than Arian Smith right now.

It’s easy to look ahead to the fall, but Georgia fans really shouldn’t overlook UGA’s newest four-star commit.

Ekene Ogboko is a strong pickup for Georgia’s offensive front for several reasons. Before we dive more into the big picture impact of his commitment, get to know Ogboko better with five fast facts.

Ogboko is the highest-ranked offensive lineman commit in Georgia’s 2026 class. Ekene’s older brother, Nnamdi, is a redshirt freshman on Georgia’s defensive line. Ogboko is the fourth-ranked player at his position in the country and the 68th overall prospect. Ogboko stands at 6-6 and weighs 300 pounds, making him the tallest and one of the biggest members of Georgia’s recruiting class. Ogboko is ranked as an interior offensive lineman but plans to make the transition to tackle.

What’s the plan for Ogboko?

If Georgia’s plan for Ogboko sticks, the Bulldogs might have signed a future starting left tackle yesterday.

Ogboko’s frame and size make him suitable anywhere on the offensive line. 247sports has him ranked as an interior offensive lineman while On3 rated him the No. 6 offensive tackle.

But what did Georgia tell Ogboko?

“Basically, they were just telling me they see me as a tackle,” Ogboko said. “Left tackle. Playing that for them.

“But then also the plan, I guess, is for me to come in, put on good weight for them, they actually like where I’m at with my weight right now. They just want me to get stronger in the weight room and just stay where I am and just keep working.”

Ogboko wasn’t bashful to share his 5-year plan, either.

“Also, the plan is to get there and develop, get better and better, and hopefully reach that first-round draft pick one day.”

Stacy Searels recovers after Cantwell debacle

Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels faced his fair share of criticism for UGA’s protection struggles last season.

Then 5-star offensive tackle and formerly-projected Bulldog Jackson Cantwell committed to Miami, and the criticism only got louder.

But it was Searels making noise yesterday with a strong recruiting win in the trenches. Ogboko isn’t just Georgia’s highest-rated offensive lineman in the class, but the third-highest rated player.

Ogboko told DawgNation about the role Searels played in his recruitment. Georgia chased Cantwell, the No. 1 tackle in the country, hard, but Searels made sure Ogboko still knew he was wanted.

“They definitely got that point across,” Ogboko said. “They definitely see me as a top priority. The tackle they were wanting to see in this class. They’ve been recruiting me very hard. They definitely wanted me, man.”

4-star OT prospect Ekene Ogboko enjoyed his official visit to Georgia from June 6-8, 2025. He's the younger brother of Georgia redshirt freshman DL Nnami Ogboko and seen as one of the nation's top 75 overall prospects for the Class of 2026. (Courtesy photo) (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Ekene Ogboko on what sold him on Georgia:

“Considering Georgia, always the first thing is that they already have a program that is going to win football games. Kirby Smart and where he’s heading with that program. They’ve definitely got a great program. Guys are going to get picked in the draft. They are going to get first-rounders. They will definitely allow for the development of their guys and just winning football games and just really being a good program.

“I also think they have a plan to develop me and get me better as a player, where I can also end up going in the draft, going in the first round, and being one of those top tackles they take off the board in the NFL.

“Also, I think right now with the academics they have, their academics are pretty solid. They have a Top 10 business school in the nation, so I’ll definitely say those things right there, and the relationships I already have at Georgia are also great, too. It gives off family vibes for me.”

So who’s next?

The recruiting marathon is more like a spring these days. There are plenty of Georgia targets expected to commit before the end of the month, but here are the next five, according to DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell.

June 20 : Three-star DL Corey Howard (Florida, Georgia, and Georgia State)

: Three-star DL Corey Howard (Florida, Georgia, and Georgia State) June 21 : Four-star DL Vodney Cleveland (Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, and Texas)

: Four-star DL Vodney Cleveland (Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, and Texas) June 23: Four-star EDGE Khamari Brooks (Georgia and Alabama)

Four-star EDGE Khamari Brooks (Georgia and Alabama) June 25 : Four-star WR Craig Dandridge (Georgia, Georgia Tech, Stanford, and Tennessee)

: Four-star WR Craig Dandridge (Georgia, Georgia Tech, Stanford, and Tennessee) June 25: Four-star RB Jae Lamar (Clemson, Georgia, Auburn and Miami)

