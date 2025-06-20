CBS Sports recently called Gunner Stockton the Bulldogs’ “X-factor.” They say UGA’s success this season will hinge on how Stockton performs.

I disagree.

In the Kirby Smart Era, Georgia quarterbacks have been remarkably consistent. They usually throw for somewhere between 27-29 touchdowns and they usually average about 9.5 yards per attempt.

There have been a couple outliers -- notably Carson Beck only threw 24 touchdowns in 2023 and only averaged 7.8 yards per attempt last season, but other than that, Kirby’s signal callers have had very similar stat lines.

I see no reason to think Stockton -- even with his lack of experience -- won’t also land somewhere in that range.

In other words, there are plenty of potential “X-factors” for UGA’s offense, I just don’t think Stockton is necessarily one of them.

Who are UGA’s offensive ‘X-factors?’

If Georgia fans can expect Gunner Stockton to be a typical Georgia quarterback - nothing more, nothing less - then his consistency without overwhelming star power wouldn’t make him much of an ‘X-factor.’

But there are several high-ceiling, low-floor players that could help or hurt Georgia’s offensive improvement in 2025.

On an offensive line with one returning starter, Georgia likely needs left tackle Monroe Freeling and center Drew Bobo to step into their full potential this season. Freeling struggled at times in pass protection last season, through he was dealing with a shoulder injury that required surgery after the season.

Bobo saw limited action last season while incumbent starter Jared Wilson was sidelined and drew good reviews. But he might have to be better than good to lead an offensive line with little real-time experience.

Receivers like Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch project as true weapons with their respective skillsets. If they turn out, they could lead a massive upswing from the wide receiver room after a frustrating 2024 season.

The fact is Georgia is full of high-potential playmakers that haven’t made names for themselves yet. This season could be the season, and it probably has to be if the Bulldogs want to help Gunner Stockton’s chances at another SEC title.

The new college football: terms and titles to know

It’s a new world in college football.

NIL is engrained in the game, there’s a recent House vs. NCAA settlement and a whole new commission, all attempting to “bring competitive balance.”

And it’s very, very confusing.

So DawgNation’s Mike Griffith offered 10 new terms you need to know before you starting talking ball this fall, y’all.

Here’s a look at three with Griffith’s definition. The rest can be found in his story below.

NIL Go: the online platform where athletes submit and manage their third-party Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals valued at more than $600. It will ensure compliance with university and NCAA regulations and work in partnership with Deloitte to ensure the proposed deal is of “fair market value.”

CSC: The College Sports Commission is the new governing body that will oversee the implementation of the stipulations that came out of the House vs. NCAA settlement.

Most notably, the CSC will govern and ensure compliance for the new revenue sharing plan that enables schools to pay athletes directly and allow for athletes to secure independent third-party deals.

105: That’s the new roster limit for football, but, the settlement stipulates that current athletes on the team can play out their eligibility at the schools’ discretion.

Kirby Smart’s fix to UGA’s lack of experience

If there is one ugly truth that Smart has not shied away from addressing, it’s the lack of SEC snaps on his roster entering 2025.

The Bulldogs lost their starting quarterback, running back, four starters on the offensive line and several starting receivers.

The numbers aren’t much better defensively, where they lost two starting safeties, four starting linebackers and three starting defensive linemen.

Many young guys will experience their first significant snaps together this season with fewer seasoned veterans to lean on.

But Smart believes he can find a way to use Georgia’s youth to his advantage. He has to.

“We got a new team, new energy, young,” Smart said in an interview with Paul Finebaum. “We lost a lot of offensive and defensive linemen, like eight or nine, really good offensive, defensive linemen. When you lose those, you either replace them with guys that are vets or you replace them with youth and fire, passion and energy. And that’s what we’re counting on is having guys that have fire, passion and energy and play really hard.”

Georgia Red Team quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) huddles with teammates during the second half of the G-Day spring football game Saturday, April 12, 2025 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) (Daniel Varnado /AJC Freelancer)

Kirby Smart speaking to Paul Finebaum about Finebaum’s on-air criticism of Stockton

“I’m just glad you did. Yeah, I’m excited. Gunner got the message, man. He got the message. You did your job.”

Georgia basketball’s ‘26 SEC opponents

Georgia’s SEC schedule isn’t fully fleshed out, but the Bulldogs do know who they will host and visit along with the three SEC teams they’ll play twice next season.

At first glance, it appears the Bulldogs will have plenty of top 25 upset opportunities at home. UGA will host six of the seven SEC teams that made the Sweet Sixteen last season.

Most of Georgia’s lower-tier SEC games will be on the road. The schedule is full of NCAA Tournament opportunity, but the Bulldogs likely need to beat some inferior teams on the road to stack their wins.

Here’s a look at Georgia’s home and away opponents.

Home: Florida, South Carolina, Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M

Away: Florida, South Carolina, Texas, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt

For a look at the rest of Georgia’s scheduled opponents, check out the DawgNation story below.

2020 (Mississippi State)