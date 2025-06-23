Georgia fans should buckle up for the possibility of numerous commitments in the days ahead.

It started Sunday when four-star linebacker Shadarius Toodle flipped from Auburn, and it could continue on Monday as four-star edge rusher Khamari Brooks is set to choose between Georgia and Alabama.

Not to be outdone, four-star running back Jae Lamar will announce his pledge on Wednesday and then four-star wide receiver Craig Dandridge will do the same on Thursday.

On Friday, four-star offensive lineman Malakai Lee and four-star defensive back Chase Calicut will make their commitments.

Of course, it’s possible that not all of these prospects will commit to UGA. It’s also possible the Bulldogs could add other commits this week I haven’t mentioned.

In other words, stay close to DawgNation for our coverage – including with the stories below.

Trivia time

Which SEC opponent has Georgia beaten the most?

Happy guessing! Answer at the bottom of the newsletter.

Oh, Toooodle!

Before we jump into the long list of targets Georgia is chasing this week, we need to start with the Sunday surprise from yesterday.

That was 4-star linebacker Shadarius Toodle, who announced a commitment flip from Auburn to Georgia on social media.

Toodle became the first linebacker commit of Georgia’s 2026 class. He’s UGA’s eight-highest ranked commit and the No. 9 player in the state of Alabama.

Georgia is still hunting 5-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson, just to be clear. Toodle appeared to make a business decision, according to a quote in his commitment announcement that is sure to salt Auburn’s Tiger Blood wound.

“If you want to be the best, why not play with the best?” he told On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Now … Who’s Next?

Perhaps UGA’s most anticipated commitment of the week comes today when Khamari Brooks announces his decision between Georgia and Alabama.

DawgNation will livestream Brooks’ decision from North Oconee High School on all video platforms when the four-star EDGE announces his decision. The stream will start at 3 p.m. and can be found on DawgNation’s homepage, YouTube, Facebook and X.

Georgia does not have any true EDGEs committed yet to its 2026 class. Alabama has two, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Brooks has visited both programs in the last few weeks. He told DawgNation about his recent official visit on May 30 a few weeks ago.

“The football talk was great and the words they said were very good,” Brooks said. “They walked me through the defense with showing me plays that they believe I can make on the field.”

That, combined with the love Georgia showed his family and an uncommon picture with 19 current Bulldogs (check it out below), left quite the impression.

We’ll see just how impactful Georgia was today at 3 p.m. Bulldog fans would love to see UGA pull down two more defensive commitments in as many days.

Who’s the competition?

Between now and Friday, Georgia has six recruiting targets set to make decisions.

Here’s a quick look at each commitment announcement on the board this week, along with the schools competing with Georgia for each recruitment.

Wednesday: Four-star RB Jae Lamar (Georgia, Clemson, Auburn and Miami)

Thursday: Four-star WR Craig Dandridge (Georgia, Georgia Tech, Stanford, and Tennessee)

Thursday: Five-star RB Ezavier Crowell (Alabama, Auburn, Texas and Georgia)

Thursday: Three-star IOL Desmond Green (Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina)

Friday: Four-star offensive tackle Malakai Lee (Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Texas)

Friday: Four-star DB Chace Calicut (Georgia, Michigan, and Texas)

Photo of the Day

4-star North Oconee EDGE Khamari Brooks was back at UGA over the May 30 weekend to check out the program. (Courtesy photo /Dawgnation)

Quote of the Day

Georgia senior safety JaCorey Thomas on staying at UGA, fighting for playing time in 2025:

“It’s always been competition. We always bring good guys in, lose good guys, so that’s always a claw fight when we get in a safety room.”

“Every safety that stayed here is going to the league or in the league right now, so I guess that was the biggest factor for me. Stick it through, get your role, go out there and play, and you’ll probably be out of there.”

Recruiting rankings: Where’s Georgia?

The Bulldogs’ 19th commitment from Toodle notched them in the No. 4 national spot in the recruiting rankings.

Georgia has plenty of chances to climb this week, but a No. 1 finish seems unlikely for UGA this season. The Bulldogs don’t seem to be in the hunt for enough five-stars to finish on top, but a top-3 finish is certainly doable.

For all the pieces left on the table, none is likely to help Georgia’s recruiting ranking – and perhaps its on-field product – more than Atkinson. There is no exact timetable yet for his decision, but he is expected to announce before starting his senior season at Grayson High School.

Trivia answer

Kentucky